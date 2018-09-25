‘Shellshocked’ Lampard basks in signature win over Man United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United was stunned, and not in a good way.

Frank Lampard? The opposite kind of surprise after his Derby County went into Old Trafford and knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup in penalties following a 2-2 thriller.

[ MORE: Recap, League Cup wrap ]

“I’m shell shocked,” Lampard said. “What a performance. To go down early at Old Trafford and play as well as they did was superb. We had the personality to take penalties and play the way we did. I am a proud manager.”

United was ahead after three minutes thanks to Juan Mata, but Lampard’s Rams didn’t back down. They had more of the ball, more shots, and a 2-1 lead following goals from Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott.

But Marouane Fellaini scored in stoppage to set up penalty kicks. After 15 makes between the two sides, Phil Jones saw his effort saved and United’s League Cup run end at home.

Lampard said the night is a big one, and can be a significant mile marker for the club.

“I am trying to build a group to be successful and nights like this are incredible. To go against world-class players and play that way, it’s right up there.”

Follow @NicholasMendola