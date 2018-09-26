More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Amnesty: Firm at Qatar 2022 World Cup not paying wages

Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) A contractor involved in building the marquee stadium for Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament did not pay its workers, leaving them stranded thousands of miles from home, according to a report released Wednesday.

Mercury MENA, an engineering and plumbing firm, owes thousands of dollars of wages to workers from countries where many live on less than $2 a day, Amnesty International said. Those employees helped build projects including Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, which will host the opening and closing matches of the tournament.

The company, whose website is now down and offices in Doha are shuttered, did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. Qatar’s government said it was investigating, but similar complaints involving the abuse of foreign workers have been common for years in both Doha and other oil-rich nations of the Persian Gulf.

“People from all over the world cheering, laughing, touring some of the beautiful stadiums, recreational sites and hotels here… Will they ever think what are the stories behind those structures?” one worker reportedly told Amnesty. “I guess not… Blind eyes are common nowadays.”

Amnesty said it examined the cases of 78 former employees of Mercury MENA, interviewing 44 and analyzing documentation of another 34. Of them, 58 came from Nepal, 15 from India and five from the Philippines, Asian nations that send thousands of laborers, taxi drivers and office workers to the Gulf.

Mercury MENA worked on several projects in Qatar, including the stadium, the new Qatar National Library and a worker’s hospital and modern accommodation for laborers, Amnesty said. Workers told Amnesty that the firm owed them on average between $1,370 to $2,470, a huge sum for their families back home. It said one worker was owed nearly $25,000 after over a decade of work.

Some workers found themselves stuck in Qatar without money and unable to leave the country as local laws require workers to get an exit permit supported by their employer before they leave. Earlier this month, Qatar partially ended that requirement, part of its internationally criticized “kafala” system that ties expatriate workers to a single employer.

Amnesty said Mercury MENA’s CEO told them in 2017 that his firm “had been the victim of unscrupulous business partners resulting in `cashflow problems’ and a number of disputes over payments with contractors and clients.”

Companies around the Gulf have been suffering from an economic slowdown in part aggravated by oil prices going as low as $30 a barrel in early 2016. Brent crude now is trading at over $80 a barrel. Meanwhile, Doha has faced a boycott by four Arab nations since June 2017 as part of a regional political dispute, further affecting its economy.

In a statement, Qatar’s Labor Ministry said such abuse of workers is “not tolerated” in the country and that there are unspecified “legal proceedings” against Mercury MENA.

“While Mercury MENA no longer operates in Qatar, legal matters will continue and we will conduct a full investigation,” the statement said.

Qatar previously has faced criticism for worker conditions as it prepares to host the World Cup in an Arabian Peninsula country where temperatures rise to a humid 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in the summer. FIFA already has agreed to a 28-day World Cup tournament from to November to December 2022, which is already a departure from the regular mid-year schedule.

A British worker, Zachary Cox, died after falling nearly 40 meters (130 feet) in January 2017 at the Khalifa International Stadium. A British coroner blamed dangerous working practices for his death. A 23-year-old Nepali worker died at its Al Wakrah Stadium project site in August.

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/jongambrellap . His work can be found at http://apne.ws/2galNpz .

Who is in the right: Mourinho or Pogba?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
The relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba has hit a new low and it is hard to believe there will be a winner in this battle.

As the frosty welcome Mourinho gave Pogba at the training ground on Wednesday showed, United’s manager has had enough of Pogba’s attitude and the latest public shaming of his superstar midfielder suggests an end game is near. But for who?

It all depends who can win this battle: Mourinho or Pogba?

Mourinho has told Pogba, 25, he will not captain Manchester United again due to concerns over his attitude after the French international was handed the armband on several occasions this season. This situation has been festering and Pogba’s comments after United’s draw at home against Wolves at the weekend were the final straw for Mourinho.

Pogba saying United should “attack, attack, attack” during home games seemingly undermined Mourinho’s ability as a coach and the fact that the Frenchman approached journalists in the mixed zone at Old Trafford, something he rarely did before this season, suggests he had something he wanted to get off his chest.

Mourinho had to make a stand and just like Sir Alex Ferguson would have, he decided to make an example of Pogba and let his squad know that nobody is bigger than the club. We don’t know exactly what Pogba has done (probably not much), other than his comments after the Wolves draw, but it is quite right for Mourinho to punish his player for publicly undermining him.

For that reason, Mourinho was right to discipline Pogba and axe him from being the vice captain. No question. But is Pogba correct to feel a little miffed about seemingly becoming the scapegoat for United’s poor start to the season?

On the pitch this campaign, Pogba has had more shots than any other United player, completed more passes and covered the most distance as well as scoring four goals and adding two assists. Only Alexis Sanchez has created more chances for United than Pogba, but it is safe to say since his $120 million transfer in the summer of 2016 his form for the Red Devils has been inconsistent and often erratic. Mourinho benching him last season was questioned, but it was hardly surprising given Pogba’s displays.

Off the pitch, it seems as though Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has been agitating for a move for his player ever since he won the 2018 World Cup with France this summer. Unlike at United, Pogba is a key and dependable cog for Didier Deschamps’ France and he starred in key games at the World Cup in Russia. His stock, on a global stage, has perhaps never been higher and his commercial value off the pitch obviously comes into play too with his social media persona, outgoing character and style.

With Barcelona and Juventus suggested as potential destinations for Pogba in January and next summer, will United now cash in on Pogba before this standoff turns into a full-blown feud? Even if Mourinho denies a big issues with Pogba, it’s clear to see there isn’t much respect between the duo. Pogba’s reaction to being given the cold shoulder by Mourinho ahead of training spoke volumes and he chipped back at his boss and give him plenty of ugly looks.

That points to Pogba, an influential figure in the dressing room, being ready to check out at Old Trafford, if he didn’t do that a few months ago already. Keeping an unhappy Pogba around runs the risk of the rest of the squad turning against Mourinho which wouldn’t be tough to imagine given that many have an axe to grind with the combative Portuguese coach.

United’s Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reiterated Mourinho’s credentials in a call to investors earlier this week, but now he has a big decision to make.

Does he sell Pogba in January and run the risk of him flourishing at Barca or Juve to the detriment of United? Or does he question Mourinho’s decision to throw Pogba under the bus for United’s indifferent start to the season and then, ultimately, undermine the management style of his manager?

Now, it’s all about who will last longer: Mourinho or Pogba.

For now, Mourinho is correct to have called out Pogba. His performances haven’t been up to scratch and his attitude obviously isn’t pleasing his manager. With United off the pace in the Premier League, Mourinho needed to do something to shake up his squad and shaming a star player and big personality may have the desired effect.

It could also prove to be the beginning of the end for Mourinho at United. This is much more than just a spat between manager and player. A struggle for power within United’s squad is now well and truly on and Mourinho simply has to win this.

Tottenham hopeful on opening date for new stadium

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur will play against Watford in Milton Keynes on Wednesday in the League Cup as their new stadium at White Hart Lane still isn’t ready.

Stadium MK is over 50 miles away from London, so, as you can imagine, this situation is far from ideal.

‘When will Tottenham’s new stadium be ready?’ I hear you cry. Good question.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has an answer (sort of) as he even offered up his services to work on the site of the new 62,000 stadium to make sure it is ready.

“I am confident. This year. I am confident this year. I had a private conversation with Daniel, well not so private because Jesus (Perez) was there,” Pochettino said. “I think they are confident. They are working hard to try to find the solution. I hope before the year ends, before Christmas, we can play. That’s my wish. We have conversations every day. He (Levy) called me this morning before training and yesterday (Monday) we took a coffee here at the restaurant. Sometimes he tells me, sometimes he opens the conversation about the stadium, sometimes I open the conversation and say, ‘Daniel, how is the stadium?’ and sometimes it’s tough to explain. But, yes, I am very confident before the end of the year.”

Spurs were supposed to be in their new stadium to play against Liverpool on Sept. 15 but issues with the “critical safety systems” were blamed for the lengthy delay.

Tottenham have played their opening three home games at Wembley Stadium (their temporary home for last season) and also their three UEFA Champions League group stage games, while they are schedule to play their in the Premier League until the start of November. The visit of Chelsea on Nov. 24 seems to be the game Tottenham are aiming for to open their new home.

Playing at Wembley wasn’t an option for this League Cup game against Watford due to a boxing match there on Saturday and Stadium MK works a little better with a crowd of close to 20,000 expected, even if it is a further drive outside of London.

For their game against Manchester City in October, the game has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 29 to be played at Wembley due to the NFL game taking place that weekend.

All of this is far from ideal but talk of Spurs not being able to play in their new home at all during the 2018-19 season appears to be a little wide of the mark.

If we believe Pochettino, and Levy, then Spurs will play the second half of their season in their new home. All things considered, that delay isn’t horrendous.

VIDEO: Frosty greeting between Mourinho, Pogba

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
Well, this further fuels the fire about Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United in January.

On Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after news broke that Jose Mourinho told Pogba he would not captain Manchester United again over concerns about his attitude, the duo were out on the training pitch.

Pogba seemed pretty happy with himself, laughing and smiling and handing out high-fives. Until he walked up to Mourinho.

Now, I’m sure an expert lip-reader may be able to see what Mourinho and Pogba were saying, but it certainly didn’t seem friendly between United’s manager and one of his stars. Mourinho didn’t even try to pretend with the cameras watching on.

Reports persist about Barcelona and maybe even Juventus signing Pogba in January and the French international will probably want to get away from United if his relationship with Mourinho is this bad. United’s manager confirmed the reports about Pogba no longer captaining United to the media after the League Cup defeat to Derby County at Old Trafford on Tuesday, as he tried to brush it off as a simple decision.

But this goes back way further than this as Pogba was dropped last season by Mourinho, his form has been inconsistent and his recent outspoken nature in the media has rattled Mourinho this week.

It seems likely that one, or both, of Mourinho and Pogba will not be at United by the end of this season.

Take a look for yourself at the incident below. It was certainly a frosty morning at Carrington…

Indonesian soccer league suspended after fan killed

Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 7:52 AM EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) The Indonesian soccer league has been suspended following the killing of a fan by rival supporters.

The chairman of the Indonesian Soccer Association, Edy Rahmayadi, says the suspension will last until the completion of an investigation into the death of Haringga Sirla, a supporter of Jakarta-based Persija.

The 23-year-old Sirila was beaten to death by supporters of Persib on Sunday outside a stadium in Bandung just before a match between the clubs.

Dozens of people have been killed in violence between fans since the early 1990s.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports