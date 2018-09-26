Bundesliga: Pulisic sets up two more in rout; Bayer wins again (video)

Christian Pulisic had another influential day for Borussia Dortmund in a 7-0 home win over Nurnberg at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday.
The American 20-year-old assisted Dortmund’s first goal and helped set up their second as BVB poured goals on Nurnberg.
Marco Reus scored twice, while Jacob Bruun Larsen, Julian Weigl, Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji, and Achraf Hakimi also found the back of the net. Sancho and Bruun Larsen also recorded assists.
The first is the pick of the litter, as Pulisic sets Jacob Bruun Larsen up for his first BVB goal with a clever pass to open the lid on the Nurnberg back line.
The second came a little over 20 minutes later as Marco Reus scored the first of his two goals on the night.
Pulisic is fouled as he touches an incisive pass to Maximilian Philipp, who redirects the ball into the path of his captain for a 32nd minute smash.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen
Boy, did Bayer need this week. Kevin Volland scored in the 50th and 60th minutes as the perennial top half contenders nabbed their second win in four days after beginning the season 0-3.
Elsewhere
Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz 0-0 Wolfsburg
RB Leipzig 2-0 Stuttgart
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|13
|Borussia Dortmund
|5
|3
|2
|0
|15
|3
|12
|3-0-0
|0-2-0
|11
|Werder Bremen
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|6
|4
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|11
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|2-0-0
|1-1-1
|10
|Mönchengladbach
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|3-0-0
|0-1-1
|10
|VfL Wolfsburg
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|1-1-1
|1-1-0
|8
|FSV Mainz 05
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|1
|2-1-0
|0-1-1
|8
|RB Leipzig
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|8
|0
|2-1-0
|0-1-1
|8
|1899 Hoffenheim
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|1-1-0
|1-0-2
|7
|SC Freiburg
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|1-1-1
|1-0-1
|7
|Bayer Leverkusen
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|1-0-1
|1-0-2
|6
|FC Augsburg
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|0-1-1
|1-1-1
|5
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|1-0-2
|0-2-0
|5
|1. FC Nürnberg
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|1-1-0
|0-1-2
|5
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|0-1-1
|1-0-2
|4
|Hannover 96
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|0-1-1
|0-1-2
|2
|VfB Stuttgart
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|0-1-1
|0-1-2
|2
|FC Schalke 04
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|9
|-7
|0-0-2
|0-0-3
|0