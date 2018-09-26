More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Bundesliga: Pulisic sets up two more in rout; Bayer wins again (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic had another influential day for Borussia Dortmund in a 7-0 home win over Nurnberg at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday.

The American 20-year-old assisted Dortmund’s first goal and helped set up their second as BVB poured goals on Nurnberg.

Marco Reus scored twice, while Jacob Bruun Larsen, Julian Weigl, Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji, and Achraf Hakimi also found the back of the net. Sancho and Bruun Larsen also recorded assists.

The first is the pick of the litter, as Pulisic sets Jacob Bruun Larsen up for his first BVB goal with a clever pass to open the lid on the Nurnberg back line.

The second came a little over 20 minutes later as Marco Reus scored the first of his two goals on the night.

Pulisic is fouled as he touches an incisive pass to Maximilian Philipp, who redirects the ball into the path of his captain for a 32nd minute smash.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Boy, did Bayer need this week. Kevin Volland scored in the 50th and 60th minutes as the perennial top half contenders nabbed their second win in four days after beginning the season 0-3.

Elsewhere
Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz 0-0 Wolfsburg
RB Leipzig 2-0 Stuttgart

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 12 3 9 2-1-0 2-0-0 13
 Borussia Dortmund 5 3 2 0 15 3 12 3-0-0 0-2-0 11
 Werder Bremen 5 3 2 0 10 6 4 1-2-0 2-0-0 11
 Hertha BSC Berlin 5 3 1 1 10 7 3 2-0-0 1-1-1 10
 Mönchengladbach 5 3 1 1 10 7 3 3-0-0 0-1-1 10
 VfL Wolfsburg 5 2 2 1 8 7 1 1-1-1 1-1-0 8
 FSV Mainz 05 5 2 2 1 4 3 1 2-1-0 0-1-1 8
 RB Leipzig 5 2 2 1 8 8 0 2-1-0 0-1-1 8
 1899 Hoffenheim 5 2 1 2 9 8 1 1-1-0 1-0-2 7
 SC Freiburg 5 2 1 2 8 9 -1 1-1-1 1-0-1 7
 Bayer Leverkusen 5 2 0 3 5 9 -4 1-0-1 1-0-2 6
 FC Augsburg 5 1 2 2 7 8 -1 0-1-1 1-1-1 5
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 5 1 2 2 5 6 -1 1-0-2 0-2-0 5
 1. FC Nürnberg 5 1 2 2 4 10 -6 1-1-0 0-1-2 5
 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 1 1 3 6 9 -3 0-1-1 1-0-2 4
 Hannover 96 5 0 2 3 4 9 -5 0-1-1 0-1-2 2
 VfB Stuttgart 5 0 2 3 3 9 -6 0-1-1 0-1-2 2
 FC Schalke 04 5 0 0 5 2 9 -7 0-0-2 0-0-3 0

Klopp unhappy with VAR decision in Liverpool loss

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn’t believe VAR got it right on Chelsea’s first goal in a 2-1 defeat of the Reds at Anfield on Wednesday.

“I think the first goal is offside,” he said. “Three players are offside – two for sure. They watched it and didn’t think it was offside. We have to take it.”

Alvaro Morata was offside on the free kick but was not a part of the play. Ross Barkley, who helped produce the chance finished by Emerson Palmieri, may or may not have been offside. It was very difficult to tell, and the goal stood.

The Reds led 1-0 through ex-Chelsea man Daniel Sturridge, but Eden Hazard followed up Emerson’s goal with a wonderful winner.

Both teams made loads of changes, with Hazard, N'Golo Kante, and Mohamed Salah coming off the bench and Virgil Van Dijk rested along with Alisson Becker and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

That will be a bit different on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

“We could have played calmer football but it’s normal when you make changes. It was intense, a bit unlucky. Will I change anything for the weekend because of tonight? (long pause, before laughing). Yes.”

League Cup wrap: West Ham scores eight; Spurs, Arsenal join 4th round

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2018, 5:07 PM EDT
The League Cup delivered the goods again, at least when it comes to entertainment, as London clubs were center stage on Wednesday.

Spurs and Chelsea had to work hard for their berths in the fourth round, but Arsenal and West Ham found life a bit easier.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (4-2 PKs) Watford

Isaac Success scored just after halftime to give the Hornets a lead at the Stadium MK, where Spurs hosted the encounter thanks to construction delays at their new stadium and an NFL game at Wembley Stadium.

Dele Alli converted a late penalty in the 82nd minute, as Watford went down to 10 men via a Christian Kabasele red card.

That wasn’t the end of the scoring, as Erik Lamela put Spurs in front in the 86th only to see ex-Tottenham man Etienne Capoue lock the score at 2 in the 89th.

Paulo Gazzaniga saved efforts from Watford’s Capoue and Domingos Quina, and Dele converted the deciding penalty in the win.

Nottingham Forest 3-2 Stoke City

Forest scored five minutes before and after halftime in building a 3-0 lead en route to the next round. Benik Afobe and Saido Berahino pulled goals back for the Potters, but an equalizer did not arrive at the City Ground.

Liverpool 1-2 ChelseaFULL RECAP

Eden Hazard‘s sensational late goal capped off Chelsea’s comeback at Anfield, where Emerson Palmieri had earlier scored to cancel out the advantage sourced by Daniel Sturridge.

West Ham United 8-0 Macclesfield Town

This one went according to the script, with Michail Antonio, Robert Snodgrass, and Lucas Perez scoring before halftime as the Irons cruised into the next round.

Snodgrass scored another to join debutant Grady Diangana in bagging braces, while Angelo Ogbonna and Ryan Fredericks also scored finished chances in the blowout.

Arsenal 3-1 Brentford

Danny Welbeck scored in the 5th and 37th minutes, but Arsenal’s neighbors pulled one back with the goal of the afternoon via Alan Judge. Alexandre Lacazette scored late to complete the score line.

League Cup fourth round qualifiers

Arsenal
Blackpool
Bournemouth
Burton Albion
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Derby County
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Middlesbrough
Norwich City
Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Everton -or- Southampton (Oct. 2)

Hazard’s magnificent goal puts Chelsea past Liverpool (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
Eden Hazard and Emerson scored goals as Chelsea overcame a marker from ex-player Daniel Sturridge to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in League Cup play on Wednesday.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at Stamford Bridge (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides kept stars on the bench or off the 18, as Hazard and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah were used as substitutes. Roberto Firmino and N'Golo Kante also came off the bench, while Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Kepa Arrizabalaga were rested.

Chelsea nearly gave away the farm in the 46th minute on a terrible back pass by Andreas Christensen.

Daniel Sturridge read it well and ran onto a 1v1 chance that Wily Caballero slapped to the side but still on the striker’s path. Sturridge couldn’t get his body around the shot and missed the wide open goal.

Alvaro Morata nearly nodded Willian‘s cross into the Liverpool goal moments later.

Ross Barkley made a worse play than Christensen before him, but Caballero again rescued the Blues to keep it 0-0 in the 53rd.

Sturridge got his goal in the 59th minute, leaving his feet to thump a Naby Keita rebound past Caballero.

But Chelsea equalized through Emerson, who poked past Mignolet after the goalkeeper pushed Barkley’s header to the top of the six.

It didn’t take longer for Chelsea to go ahead through substitute Hazard, who started and finished an exceptional goal with, well, just scroll back up to the top of the page. Hazard cooks Alberto Moreno at the end, as the Liverpool man raises his hands to say, “At least I didn’t foul him.”

LIVE, League Cup: Liverpool v Chelsea headlines action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Five more League Cup games are coming your way on Wednesday and a big one at Anfield headlines the action.

Liverpool hosting Chelsea is a huge clash for Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri.

With both teams unbeaten so far this season in the Premier League and European action, plus Liverpool winning all seven of their games an Chelsea winning six, this should be a fine game for the neutral.

Both Klopp and Sarri have rotated their squads massively ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday in the PL. What a game this promises to be in the third round of the competition.

Elsewhere in the League Cup on Wednesday, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham all have home games (Spurs host Watford in Milton Keynes, but it is technically a home game) as they rotate their teams too.

Below is the schedule in full for Wednesday’s games, while we will keep you up to date with the action here at Pro Soccer Talk.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday’s League Cup schedule

Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Arsenal vs. Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford – 3 p.m. ET
West Ham United vs. Macclesfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke City