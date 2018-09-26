Bundesliga: Pulisic sets up two more in rout; Bayer wins again (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic had another influential day for Borussia Dortmund in a 7-0 home win over Nurnberg at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday.

The American 20-year-old assisted Dortmund’s first goal and helped set up their second as BVB poured goals on Nurnberg.

Marco Reus scored twice, while Jacob Bruun Larsen, Julian Weigl, Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji, and Achraf Hakimi also found the back of the net. Sancho and Bruun Larsen also recorded assists.

The first is the pick of the litter, as Pulisic sets Jacob Bruun Larsen up for his first BVB goal with a clever pass to open the lid on the Nurnberg back line.

Jacob Bruun Larsen scores his first goal for Dortmund, but what about that set-up from Christian Pulisic? 👀 What an assist from the American! pic.twitter.com/Tb1BbCEMyL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 26, 2018

The second came a little over 20 minutes later as Marco Reus scored the first of his two goals on the night.

Pulisic is fouled as he touches an incisive pass to Maximilian Philipp, who redirects the ball into the path of his captain for a 32nd minute smash.

Marco Reus makes it 2-0 for Dortmund! pic.twitter.com/q1BKG81SF4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 26, 2018

Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Boy, did Bayer need this week. Kevin Volland scored in the 50th and 60th minutes as the perennial top half contenders nabbed their second win in four days after beginning the season 0-3.

Elsewhere

Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz 0-0 Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig 2-0 Stuttgart

