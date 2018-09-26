Houston Dynamo win 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Chelsea will host Liverpool in a bid to knock off the Reds for a second time in four days, while Cardiff City hopes Burnley will be waylaid by a shock loss to Burton Albion in the League Cup.
To the rankings!
20. Huddersfield Town — Both Cardiff and Huddersfield will be looking for each other on the schedule, only to realize that’s where both acquired one of their measly two points. Last week: 18 Season high: 18 Season low: 20
19. Cardiff City — Neil Warnock‘s Bluebirds get to sit above Huddersfield on account of their last three matches, all losses, coming against Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man City. Last week: 19 Season high: 19 Season low: 20
18. Newcastle United — Celebrated the end of a tough early season run of fixtures by nearly losing to Palace and scrambling to find any notion of offense in the scoreless draw. Rafa Benitez clearly has little trust for his strikers. Last week: 17 Season high: 13 Season low: 18
17. Burnley — Celebrate! The Clarets absolutely crushed Bournemouth at Turf Moor to ring in some good times and climb out of our, and the real table’s, Bottom Three. Last week: 20 Season high: 15 Season low: 20
16. Southampton — Not being able to use Danny Ings against his parent club had three points in Liverpool’s side of the board before the match began at Anfield. Last week: 14 Season high: 13 Season low: 17
15. Fulham — The Cottagers only loss in four matches was against Man City. The question is whether Fulham has enough defense to limit goals. The club has not kept a clean sheet and has only allowed one goal on one occasion. Last week: 15 Season high: 11 Season low: 17
14. Brighton and Hove Albion — A rainy visit from Spurs ended 2-1 in favor of Tottenham, but there was reason to believe the Seagulls could’ve managed a third successive 2-2 draw. Last week: 12 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
13. Everton — Having Richarlison back in encouraging, but not much else about the 2-0 loss at Arsenal is giving us hope about Everton rising too high up the table. Last week: 10 Season high: 5 Season low: 11
12. Crystal Palace — Mamadou Sakho‘s missed sitter at the back post is going to be one of the things we look back on if Palace fails to finish top half. Last week: 11 Season high: 6 Season low: 13
11. West Ham United — We know this is a terrific jump for a club who lost its first four matches of the season, but Manuel Pellegrini‘s side was always too talented and too high-powered to be a Bottom Three candidate. Last week: 16 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
10. Leicester City — If Claude Puel‘s men are for real, they’ll do a job against Newcastle United this week. Last week: 13 Season high: 8 Season low: 13
9. Bournemouth — A mighty shot back to Earth for the Cherries, though admittedly the 4-0 loss at Burnley wasn’t reflective of their performance. Last week: 6 Season high: 6 Season low: 12
8. Watford — Fourth in the table, but failing to get more than a point at home to Fulham has the feel of sheep in wolves’ clothing (or at least less vicious dogs in wolves’ clothing). Last week: 5 Season high: 4 Season low: 8
7. Manchester United — If the off-field subplots weren’t running so rampant, the draw against Wolves would be easily forgiven. Instead, they’ve run into a League Cup upset at the hands of Derby County. Beware the match-up with West Ham early Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Last week: 7 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
6. Tottenham Hotspur — The win against Brighton failed to inspire, but Erik Lamela is rounding into form. Dele Alli‘s midweek League Cup goal could be the jolt his season needed at Stadium MK. Last week: 8 Season high: 3 Season low: 8
5. Wolves — Fun to watch, and have drawn both Manchester clubs (including United away). Nuno Espirito Santo‘s on hallowed ground. Last week: 8 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
4. Arsenal — Winners of four-straight in league play, a defeat of Watford at the weekend would show signs of true contention. Last week: 4 Season high: 4 Season low: 9
3. Chelsea — The draw against West Ham was unlucky, but Maurizio Sarri‘s men will be serious title fighters if either Olivier Giroud or Alvaro Morata can find their in-form finishing boots. Last week: 3 Season high: 3 Season low: 4
2. Manchester City — Just another ho-hum 5-0 win. Avoiding a slip-up at Brighton in a classic trap game before trips to Hoffenheim and Liverpool will be paramount to their title hopes. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
Liverpool — The perfect season was lost in a home defeat to Chelsea at midweek. Now can they flip the script when the same two teams switch venues and put all their stars on show in London on Saturday? Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
But it was AS Roma who garnered eyeballs with some wondrous goals in a blowout at the Stadio Olimpico.
Roma 4-0 Frosinone
I Lupi smashed the newly-promoted visitors behind two sensational goals in the first half-hour and markers from Stephan El Shaarawy and Aleksandar Kolarov.
Cenzig Under got the scoring started with a nutmeg-inducing, mazey dribble and blast in the second minute, and Javier Pastore doubled the advantage with a sweeping back leg redirection in the 28th.
Juventus 2-0 Bologna
Two goals in four minutes from Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi were the lone markers as Juve moved to 6-0. Dybala’s goal was assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo, giving the Portuguese star three goals and an assist in his last three Serie A matches.
Napoli 3-0 Parma
Lorenzo Insigne put the favored hosts ahead after four minutes, and Arkadiusz Milik scored in each half as Napoli kept pace with unbeaten Juventus.
Elsewhere Inter Milan 2-1 Fiorentina — Tuesday
Udinese 1-2 Lazio
Atalanta 0-0 Torino
Genoa 2-0 Chievo
Cagliari 0-0 Sampdoria
SPAL vs. Sassuolo — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
Empoli vs. AC Milan — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
But things turned sour this season, and Vancouver president Bob Lenarduzzi is hoping a late coaching change can propel the Caps back into the playoffs. Vancouver is four points back of the final spot with five matches to play.
Kendall Waston joined Vancouver at the end of Robinson’s first season, and was twice named to the MLS Best XI in addition to making the All Star Team in 2016. From MLSSoccer.com:
“It’s a difficult moment. I’m not happy at all. But as a player, you have bosses, and even if you don’t like the things that happen, you have to respect what those bosses say. … I was thinking, with five games to go, was this the right moment? Personally, I don’t think it was the right moment, but I’m not in charge of the club.”
The Costa Rican captains Vancouver, so his feelings certainly matter when it comes to how they rebound from the decision.
And star striker Kei Kamara admits he feels the firing in his bones.
“He believed in me, he believed in how I could play, he believed that I can fit the system, and I respect him so much as a coach and for everything he’s done here,” Kamara said. “So when I heard the news, I took it personally too because I feel that we did that to him as players. … I feel responsible for part of it.”
The Caps have a rough run into the end of the season, with a visit to the desperate LA Galaxy before heading across the continent to meet Toronto FC at BMO Field. They finish home to Sporting KC, away to LAFC, and home to Portland.
Andre Silva scored twice and Wissam Ben Yedder continued his fine season with a goal past as Sevilla beat Real to stop Los Blancos from taking ahold of the La Liga lead.
Sevilla managed seven shots on target in the match, while Real only managed three. Thibaut Courtois was between the sticks for Real.
The loss stings more because Barcelona wasted a Philippe Coutinho 12th minute opener and lost 2-1 to last place Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
Nabil El Zhar and Oscar Rodriguez scored a minute apart early in the second half, and Leganes boosted its points total from one to four.
Alaves can join Barcelona and Real Madrid on a league-best 13 points with a win on Thursday, as no unbeaten teams remain in La Liga. Atletico Madrid has 11 points, while Sevilla and Espanyol each have 10.
Barcelona and Real Madrid haven’t both lost in the same round of games since January 2015 (when Valencia beat RM 2-1 and Real Sociedad beat Barça 1-0 in jornada 17).