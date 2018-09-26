More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Jordan Pickford signs long-term contract at Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
Jordan Pickford has been rewarded for his superb recent form with a new six-year contract at Everton.

The England international goalkeeper, 24, signed his new deal on Wednesday as the former Sunderland star was named Player of the Season at Goodison Park in his debut campaign with the Toffees in 2017-18.

Pickford took his fine form in the Premier League with him to Russia over the summer as he starred for England in their run to the 2018 World Cup semifinals.

Speaking about his new deal, Pickford was delighted to commit his future to Marco Silva‘s team.

“When I made the move last year I thought Everton would be a great club to come to and the right step in my career,” Pickford said. “Getting the opportunity to become England’s No. 1 was down to being at Everton, I believe, and being able to put in solid performances week in and week out. Coming to Everton, a massive club with a massive history and seeing how passionate and determined the fans are, it’s inspired me to perform week in and week out and it’s moved my career on, without question. I want to play as many games as I can for the club, that’s my goal now.”

Pickford was pretty busy last season under Ronald Koeman and then Sam Allardyce and it is safe to say he was the best signing Everton made in the summer of 2017 as they spent big but drew plenty of blanks with other new additions.

His shot-stopping ability and presence in the box is undoubted and his penchant for starting attacks with his pinpoint passing is also a key reason why he was linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United over the summer.

Instead he has remained at Everton and much like Harry Maguire at Leicester and Kieran Trippier at Tottenham, his stock and confidence levels have gone through the roof after a fine World Cup. His performances against Colombia and Sweden in the knockout rounds were key to the Three Lions advancing to the final four.

Other than David De Gea, Hugo Lloris, Ederson and Alisson, can you name a better goalkeeper in the Premier League than Pickford? I’ll wait.

LIVE, League Cup: Liverpool v Chelsea headlines action

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Five more League Cup games are coming your way on Wednesday and a big one at Anfield headlines the action.

Liverpool hosting Chelsea is a huge clash for Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ] 

With both teams unbeaten so far this season in the Premier League and European action, plus Liverpool winning all seven of their games an Chelsea winning six, this should be a fine game for the neutral.

Both Klopp and Sarri have rotated their squads massively ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday in the PL. What a game this promises to be in the third round of the competition.

Elsewhere in the League Cup on Wednesday, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham all have home games (Spurs host Watford in Milton Keynes, but it is technically a home game) as they rotate their teams too.

Below is the schedule in full for Wednesday’s games, while we will keep you up to date with the action here at Pro Soccer Talk.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday’s League Cup schedule

Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Arsenal vs. Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford – 3 p.m. ET
West Ham United vs. Macclesfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke City

Report: MLS hold talks with St. Louis over expansion franchise

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 1:59 PM EDT
“Wait, St. Louis is back in the running?”

That was likely your first reaction when reading this news. Yep, ours too. That is the nature of the every shifting expansion race in MLS, folks.

But according to a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, MLS officials held talks with city officials in STL earlier this week about their bid to become an MLS expansion franchise.

Here’s a little more detail from the report:

“An official in Gov. Mike Parson’s office told the Post-Dispatch that officials with the state Department of Economic Development met with Major League Soccer representatives as recently as Tuesday, and that the Parson administration was interested in working on a stadium proposal. The Parson official did not immediately know which St. Louis sites were under consideration and how many other times state officials had met with MLS representatives. The official did not have any information on construction plans, timelines or who beside the state might be involved with discussions.” 

Very interesting.

With Nashville and Cincinnati awarded franchises 25 and 26 in the latest round of expansion, two more cities from an initial shortlist of 12 are in the running. Sacramento, San Diego and Detroit were previously believed to be the frontrunners for franchises 27 and 28 but maybe that is wide of the mark.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has said time and time again that constant changes in ownership groups and stadium situations mean that the ranking of viability among potential expansion franchises fluctuates considerably.

Yet St. Louis chatting with MLS is a bit of a surprise.

A bid to publicly finance an MLS stadium opposite Union Station in St. Louis collapsed after a public vote in 2017, as $60 million worth of public funding towards the venue was proposed.

There’s no doubt that STL has a rich soccer history and with the NFL’s Rams leaving the city in recent years there is a void to be filled in the sport market in that town.

And as we’ve seen from recent expansion bids in Cincinnati, Nashville and Miami, having wealthy investors on board is key and the report suggests that the Taylor family, who own the Enterprise rental car company, could become involved in a reshuffled ownership group in STL.

Maybe MLS heading to Missouri is back on the table. It would certainly link up the Midwest teams nicely with Sporting Kansas City and Chicago already in MLS and Nashville and Cincinnati soon to arrive.

Watch this space.

LIVE, La Liga: Real Madrid, Barcelona in midweek action

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are in La Liga action in Spain on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: La Liga scores ]

Four games in total take place in the Spanish top-flight, with Barca aiming to keep their unbeaten record going after losing their 100 percent record last time as they drew with Girona at the Nou Camp. Ernesto Valvderde’s men travel to bottom club Leganes and they will have a fresh Lionel Messi to call on after he didn’t attend FIFA’s award ceremony in London on Monday.

Barcelona sit top of the table on 13 points, with Real Madrid level on points with their bitter rivals and in second place as they head to Sevilla. This will be a tough test for Julen Lopetegui’s men but the likes of Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez have been in fine form so far this season.

Elsewhere in La Liga there is a intriguing clash between Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal at the San Mames, while Valencia welcome Celta Vigo to the Mestalla.

Below is Wednesday’s La Liga schedule in full, while you can follow all the action live by clicking on the link above.

Wednesday’s La Liga schedule
Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal – 2 p.m. ET
Leganes vs. Barcelona – 2 p.m. ET
Valencia vs. Celta Vigo – 4 p.m. ET
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid – 4 p.m. ET

Who is in the right: Mourinho or Pogba?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
The relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba has hit a new low and it is hard to believe there will be a winner in this battle.

As the frosty welcome Mourinho gave Pogba at the training ground on Wednesday showed — an Instagram post by Pogba during the League Cup defeat to Derby County, while he was in the stand and out of the squad seems to have been questioned — United’s manager has had enough of Pogba’s attitude and the latest public shaming of his superstar midfielder suggests an end game is near. But for who?

It all depends who can win this battle: Mourinho or Pogba?

Mourinho has told Pogba, 25, he will not captain Manchester United again due to concerns over his attitude after the French international was handed the armband on several occasions this season. This situation has been festering and Pogba’s comments after United’s draw at home against Wolves at the weekend were the final straw for Mourinho.

Pogba saying United should “attack, attack, attack” during home games seemingly undermined Mourinho’s ability as a coach and the fact that the Frenchman approached journalists in the mixed zone at Old Trafford, something he rarely did before this season, suggests he had something he wanted to get off his chest.

Mourinho had to make a stand and just like Sir Alex Ferguson would have, he decided to make an example of Pogba and let his squad know that nobody is bigger than the club. We don’t know exactly what Pogba has done (probably not much), other than his comments after the Wolves draw, but it is quite right for Mourinho to punish his player for publicly undermining him.

For that reason, Mourinho was right to discipline Pogba and axe him from being the vice captain. No question. But is Pogba correct to feel a little miffed about seemingly becoming the scapegoat for United’s poor start to the season?

On the pitch this campaign, Pogba has had more shots than any other United player, completed more passes and covered the most distance as well as scoring four goals and adding two assists. Only Alexis Sanchez has created more chances for United than Pogba, but it is safe to say since his $120 million transfer in the summer of 2016 his form for the Red Devils has been inconsistent and often erratic. Mourinho benching him last season was questioned, but it was hardly surprising given Pogba’s displays.

Off the pitch, it seems as though Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has been agitating for a move for his player ever since he won the 2018 World Cup with France this summer. Unlike at United, Pogba is a key and dependable cog for Didier Deschamps’ France and he starred in key games at the World Cup in Russia. His stock, on a global stage, has perhaps never been higher and his commercial value off the pitch obviously comes into play too with his social media persona, outgoing character and style.

With Barcelona and Juventus suggested as potential destinations for Pogba in January and next summer, will United now cash in on Pogba before this standoff turns into a full-blown feud? Even if Mourinho denies a big issues with Pogba, it’s clear to see there isn’t much respect between the duo. Pogba’s reaction to being given the cold shoulder by Mourinho ahead of training spoke volumes and he chipped back at his boss and give him plenty of ugly looks.

That points to Pogba, an influential figure in the dressing room, being ready to check out at Old Trafford, if he didn’t do that a few months ago already. Keeping an unhappy Pogba around runs the risk of the rest of the squad turning against Mourinho which wouldn’t be tough to imagine given that many have an axe to grind with the combative Portuguese coach.

United’s Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reiterated Mourinho’s credentials in a call to investors earlier this week, but now he has a big decision to make.

Does he sell Pogba in January and run the risk of him flourishing at Barca or Juve to the detriment of United? Or does he question Mourinho’s decision to throw Pogba under the bus for United’s indifferent start to the season and then, ultimately, undermine the management style of his manager?

Now, it’s all about who will last longer: Mourinho or Pogba.

For now, Mourinho is correct to have called out Pogba. His performances haven’t been up to scratch and his attitude obviously isn’t pleasing his manager. With United off the pace in the Premier League, Mourinho needed to do something to shake up his squad and shaming a star player and big personality may have the desired effect.

It could also prove to be the beginning of the end for Mourinho at United. This is much more than just a spat between manager and player. A struggle for power within United’s squad is now well and truly on and Mourinho simply has to win this.