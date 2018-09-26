More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

La Liga shockers: Barca loses, but Real fails to take advantage

By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2018, 6:31 PM EDT
Maybe some foresaw Sevilla beating Real Madrid on Wednesday, but did anyone predict that decision would join a Leganes defeat of Barcelona hours earlier?

[ MORE: Bundesliga wrap – Pulisic shines again ]

Andre Silva scored twice and Wissam Ben Yedder continued his fine season with a goal past as Sevilla beat Real to stop Los Blancos from taking ahold of the La Liga lead.

Sevilla managed seven shots on target in the match, while Real only managed three. Thibaut Courtois was between the sticks for Real.

The loss stings more because Barcelona wasted a Philippe Coutinho 12th minute opener and lost 2-1 to last place Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Nabil El Zhar and Oscar Rodriguez scored a minute apart early in the second half, and Leganes boosted its points total from one to four.

Alaves can join Barcelona and Real Madrid on a league-best 13 points with a win on Thursday, as no unbeaten teams remain in La Liga. Atletico Madrid has 11 points, while Sevilla and Espanyol each have 10.

Elsewhere
Athletic Bilbao 0-3 Villarreal
Valencia 1-1 Celta Vigo

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Barcelona 6 4 1 1 17 7 10 2-1-0 2-0-1 13
 Real Madrid 6 4 1 1 12 6 6 3-0-0 1-1-1 13
 Atlético Madrid 6 3 2 1 8 4 4 2-1-0 1-1-1 11
 Sevilla 6 3 1 2 13 6 7 1-1-1 2-0-1 10
 Alavés 5 3 1 1 8 5 3 1-1-0 2-0-1 10
 Espanyol 6 3 1 2 6 4 2 3-0-0 0-1-2 10
 Celta Vigo 6 2 3 1 11 9 2 1-2-0 1-1-1 9
 Villarreal 6 2 2 2 5 3 2 0-1-2 2-1-0 8
 Real Sociedad 6 2 2 2 9 9 0 0-1-1 2-1-1 8
 Girona 5 2 2 1 7 8 -1 1-1-1 1-1-0 8
 Getafe 5 2 1 2 4 4 0 1-1-1 1-0-1 7
 Eibar 6 2 1 3 5 7 -2 2-0-1 0-1-2 7
 Athletic 5 1 3 1 7 9 -2 1-2-1 0-1-0 6
 Betis 5 1 3 1 3 5 -2 1-1-1 0-2-0 6
 València 6 0 5 1 4 6 -2 0-3-0 0-2-1 5
 Levante 5 1 1 3 8 11 -3 0-1-2 1-0-1 4
 Leganés 6 1 1 4 6 11 -5 1-1-1 0-0-3 4
 Rayo Vallecano 5 1 1 3 5 12 -7 0-0-2 1-1-1 4
 Huesca 6 1 1 4 6 16 -10 0-0-2 1-1-2 4
 Valladolid 5 0 3 2 3 5 -2 0-0-2 0-3-0 3

Waston, Kamara upset by Vancouver coaching change

Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2018, 7:24 PM EDT
The Vancouver Whitecaps parted ways with one of the longer tenured managers in Major League Soccer, and two of its stars are not happy with the move.

Carl Robinson was fired Tuesday after nearly five years in charge of the Caps, when Vancouver elected to hire him over Bob Bradley and other candidates.

[ MORE: Pulisic shines in BVB blowout ]

But things turned sour this season, and Vancouver president Bob Lenarduzzi is hoping a late coaching change can propel the Caps back into the playoffs. Vancouver is four points back of the final spot with five matches to play.

Kendall Waston joined Vancouver at the end of Robinson’s first season, and was twice named to the MLS Best XI in addition to making the All Star Team in 2016. From MLSSoccer.com:

“It’s a difficult moment. I’m not happy at all. But as a player, you have bosses, and even if you don’t like the things that happen, you have to respect what those bosses say. … I was thinking, with five games to go, was this the right moment? Personally, I don’t think it was the right moment, but I’m not in charge of the club.”

The Costa Rican captains Vancouver, so his feelings certainly matter when it comes to how they rebound from the decision.

And star striker Kei Kamara admits he feels the firing in his bones.

“He believed in me, he believed in how I could play, he believed that I can fit the system, and I respect him so much as a coach and for everything he’s done here,” Kamara said. “So when I heard the news, I took it personally too because I feel that we did that to him as players. … I feel responsible for part of it.”

The Caps have a rough run into the end of the season, with a visit to the desperate LA Galaxy before heading across the continent to meet Toronto FC at BMO Field. They finish home to Sporting KC, away to LAFC, and home to Portland.

Klopp unhappy with VAR decision in Liverpool loss

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn’t believe VAR got it right on Chelsea’s first goal in a 2-1 defeat of the Reds at Anfield on Wednesday.

“I think the first goal is offside,” he said. “Three players are offside – two for sure. They watched it and didn’t think it was offside. We have to take it.”

[ MORE: League Cup wrap ]

Alvaro Morata was offside on the free kick but was not a part of the play. Ross Barkley, who helped produce the chance finished by Emerson Palmieri, may or may not have been offside. It was very difficult to tell, and the goal stood.

The Reds led 1-0 through ex-Chelsea man Daniel Sturridge, but Eden Hazard followed up Emerson’s goal with a wonderful winner.

Both teams made loads of changes, with Hazard, N'Golo Kante, and Mohamed Salah coming off the bench and Virgil Van Dijk rested along with Alisson Becker and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

That will be a bit different on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

“We could have played calmer football but it’s normal when you make changes. It was intense, a bit unlucky. Will I change anything for the weekend because of tonight? (long pause, before laughing). Yes.”

League Cup wrap: West Ham scores eight; Spurs, Arsenal join 4th round

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2018, 5:07 PM EDT
The League Cup delivered the goods again, at least when it comes to entertainment, as London clubs were center stage on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Pulisic shines in BVB blowout ]

Spurs and Chelsea had to work hard for their berths in the fourth round, but Arsenal and West Ham found life a bit easier.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (4-2 PKs) Watford

Isaac Success scored just after halftime to give the Hornets a lead at the Stadium MK, where Spurs hosted the encounter thanks to construction delays at their new stadium and an NFL game at Wembley Stadium.

Dele Alli converted a late penalty in the 82nd minute, as Watford went down to 10 men via a Christian Kabasele red card.

That wasn’t the end of the scoring, as Erik Lamela put Spurs in front in the 86th only to see ex-Tottenham man Etienne Capoue lock the score at 2 in the 89th.

Paulo Gazzaniga saved efforts from Watford’s Capoue and Domingos Quina, and Dele converted the deciding penalty in the win.

Nottingham Forest 3-2 Stoke City

Forest scored five minutes before and after halftime in building a 3-0 lead en route to the next round. Benik Afobe and Saido Berahino pulled goals back for the Potters, but an equalizer did not arrive at the City Ground.

Liverpool 1-2 ChelseaFULL RECAP

Eden Hazard‘s sensational late goal capped off Chelsea’s comeback at Anfield, where Emerson Palmieri had earlier scored to cancel out the advantage sourced by Daniel Sturridge.

West Ham United 8-0 Macclesfield Town

This one went according to the script, with Michail Antonio, Robert Snodgrass, and Lucas Perez scoring before halftime as the Irons cruised into the next round.

Snodgrass scored another to join debutant Grady Diangana in bagging braces, while Angelo Ogbonna and Ryan Fredericks also scored finished chances in the blowout.

Arsenal 3-1 Brentford

Danny Welbeck scored in the 5th and 37th minutes, but Arsenal’s neighbors pulled one back with the goal of the afternoon via Alan Judge. Alexandre Lacazette scored late to complete the score line.

League Cup fourth round qualifiers

Arsenal
Blackpool
Bournemouth
Burton Albion
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Derby County
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Middlesbrough
Norwich City
Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Everton -or- Southampton (Oct. 2)

Hazard’s magnificent goal puts Chelsea past Liverpool (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
Eden Hazard and Emerson scored goals as Chelsea overcame a marker from ex-player Daniel Sturridge to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in League Cup play on Wednesday.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at Stamford Bridge (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides kept stars on the bench or off the 18, as Hazard and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah were used as substitutes. Roberto Firmino and N'Golo Kante also came off the bench, while Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Kepa Arrizabalaga were rested.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box scores ]

Chelsea nearly gave away the farm in the 46th minute on a terrible back pass by Andreas Christensen.

Daniel Sturridge read it well and ran onto a 1v1 chance that Wily Caballero slapped to the side but still on the striker’s path. Sturridge couldn’t get his body around the shot and missed the wide open goal.

Alvaro Morata nearly nodded Willian‘s cross into the Liverpool goal moments later.

Ross Barkley made a worse play than Christensen before him, but Caballero again rescued the Blues to keep it 0-0 in the 53rd.

Sturridge got his goal in the 59th minute, leaving his feet to thump a Naby Keita rebound past Caballero.

But Chelsea equalized through Emerson, who poked past Mignolet after the goalkeeper pushed Barkley’s header to the top of the six.

It didn’t take longer for Chelsea to go ahead through substitute Hazard, who started and finished an exceptional goal with, well, just scroll back up to the top of the page. Hazard cooks Alberto Moreno at the end, as the Liverpool man raises his hands to say, “At least I didn’t foul him.”