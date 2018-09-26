La Liga shockers: Barca loses, but Real fails to take advantage

Maybe some foresaw Sevilla beating Real Madrid on Wednesday, but did anyone predict that decision would join a Leganes defeat of Barcelona hours earlier?
[ MORE: Bundesliga wrap – Pulisic shines again ]
Andre Silva scored twice and Wissam Ben Yedder continued his fine season with a goal past as Sevilla beat Real to stop Los Blancos from taking ahold of the La Liga lead.
Sevilla managed seven shots on target in the match, while Real only managed three. Thibaut Courtois was between the sticks for Real.
The loss stings more because Barcelona wasted a Philippe Coutinho 12th minute opener and lost 2-1 to last place Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
Nabil El Zhar and Oscar Rodriguez scored a minute apart early in the second half, and Leganes boosted its points total from one to four.
Alaves can join Barcelona and Real Madrid on a league-best 13 points with a win on Thursday, as no unbeaten teams remain in La Liga. Atletico Madrid has 11 points, while Sevilla and Espanyol each have 10.
Elsewhere
Athletic Bilbao 0-3 Villarreal
Valencia 1-1 Celta Vigo
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|1
|1
|17
|7
|10
|2-1-0
|2-0-1
|13
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|6
|6
|3-0-0
|1-1-1
|13
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|4
|4
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|11
|Sevilla
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|6
|7
|1-1-1
|2-0-1
|10
|Alavés
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|1-1-0
|2-0-1
|10
|Espanyol
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|4
|2
|3-0-0
|0-1-2
|10
|Celta Vigo
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|9
|2
|1-2-0
|1-1-1
|9
|Villarreal
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|3
|2
|0-1-2
|2-1-0
|8
|Real Sociedad
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|0-1-1
|2-1-1
|8
|Girona
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|1-1-1
|1-1-0
|8
|Getafe
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1-1-1
|1-0-1
|7
|Eibar
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|2-0-1
|0-1-2
|7
|Athletic
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|1-2-1
|0-1-0
|6
|Betis
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1-1-1
|0-2-0
|6
|València
|6
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|0-3-0
|0-2-1
|5
|Levante
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|0-1-2
|1-0-1
|4
|Leganés
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|1-1-1
|0-0-3
|4
|Rayo Vallecano
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|12
|-7
|0-0-2
|1-1-1
|4
|Huesca
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|16
|-10
|0-0-2
|1-1-2
|4
|Valladolid
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|0-0-2
|0-3-0
|3