League Cup wrap: West Ham scores eight; Spurs, Arsenal join 4th round

The League Cup delivered the goods again, at least when it comes to entertainment, as London clubs were center stage on Wednesday.

Spurs and Chelsea had to work hard for their berths in the fourth round, but Arsenal and West Ham found life a bit easier.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (4-2 PKs) Watford

Isaac Success scored just after halftime to give the Hornets a lead at the Stadium MK, where Spurs hosted the encounter thanks to construction delays at their new stadium and an NFL game at Wembley Stadium.

Dele Alli converted a late penalty in the 82nd minute, as Watford went down to 10 men via a Christian Kabasele red card.

That wasn’t the end of the scoring, as Erik Lamela put Spurs in front in the 86th only to see ex-Tottenham man Etienne Capoue lock the score at 2 in the 89th.

Paulo Gazzaniga saved efforts from Watford’s Capoue and Domingos Quina, and Dele converted the deciding penalty in the win.

Nottingham Forest 3-2 Stoke City

Forest scored five minutes before and after halftime in building a 3-0 lead en route to the next round. Benik Afobe and Saido Berahino pulled goals back for the Potters, but an equalizer did not arrive at the City Ground.

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea — FULL RECAP

Eden Hazard‘s sensational late goal capped off Chelsea’s comeback at Anfield, where Emerson Palmieri had earlier scored to cancel out the advantage sourced by Daniel Sturridge.

West Ham United 8-0 Macclesfield Town

This one went according to the script, with Michail Antonio, Robert Snodgrass, and Lucas Perez scoring before halftime as the Irons cruised into the next round.

Snodgrass scored another to join debutant Grady Diangana in bagging braces, while Angelo Ogbonna and Ryan Fredericks also scored finished chances in the blowout.

Arsenal 3-1 Brentford

Danny Welbeck scored in the 5th and 37th minutes, but Arsenal’s neighbors pulled one back with the goal of the afternoon via Alan Judge. Alexandre Lacazette scored late to complete the score line.

League Cup fourth round qualifiers

Arsenal

Blackpool

Bournemouth

Burton Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Derby County

Fulham

Leicester City

Manchester City

Middlesbrough

Norwich City

Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Everton -or- Southampton (Oct. 2)

