VIDEO: Frosty greeting between Mourinho, Pogba

Well, this further fuels the fire about Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United in January.

On Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after news broke that Jose Mourinho told Pogba he would not captain Manchester United again over concerns about his attitude, the duo were out on the training pitch.

Pogba seemed pretty happy with himself, laughing and smiling and handing out high-fives. Until he walked up to Mourinho.

Now, I’m sure an expert lip-reader may be able to see what Mourinho and Pogba were saying, but it certainly didn’t seem friendly between United’s manager and one of his stars. Mourinho didn’t even try to pretend with the cameras watching on.

Reports persist about Barcelona and maybe even Juventus signing Pogba in January and the French international will probably want to get away from United if his relationship with Mourinho is this bad. United’s manager confirmed the reports about Pogba no longer captaining United to the media after the League Cup defeat to Derby County at Old Trafford on Tuesday, as he tried to brush it off as a simple decision.

But this goes back way further than this as Pogba was dropped last season by Mourinho, his form has been inconsistent and his recent outspoken nature in the media has rattled Mourinho this week.

It seems likely that one, or both, of Mourinho and Pogba will not be at United by the end of this season.

Take a look for yourself at the incident below. It was certainly a frosty morning at Carrington…

JUST IN! 😳 Frosty footage just in from @ManUtd's training session between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho… ❄️ What has been said between the pair this morning? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nRiTEgDJlH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 26, 2018

