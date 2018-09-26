More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

VIDEO: Frosty greeting between Mourinho, Pogba

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
Well, this further fuels the fire about Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United in January.

On Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after news broke that Jose Mourinho told Pogba he would not captain Manchester United again over concerns about his attitude, the duo were out on the training pitch.

Pogba seemed pretty happy with himself, laughing and smiling and handing out high-fives. Until he walked up to Mourinho.

Now, I’m sure an expert lip-reader may be able to see what Mourinho and Pogba were saying, but it certainly didn’t seem friendly between United’s manager and one of his stars. Mourinho didn’t even try to pretend with the cameras watching on.

Reports persist about Barcelona and maybe even Juventus signing Pogba in January and the French international will probably want to get away from United if his relationship with Mourinho is this bad. United’s manager confirmed the reports about Pogba no longer captaining United to the media after the League Cup defeat to Derby County at Old Trafford on Tuesday, as he tried to brush it off as a simple decision.

But this goes back way further than this as Pogba was dropped last season by Mourinho, his form has been inconsistent and his recent outspoken nature in the media has rattled Mourinho this week.

It seems likely that one, or both, of Mourinho and Pogba will not be at United by the end of this season.

Take a look for yourself at the incident below. It was certainly a frosty morning at Carrington…

Tottenham hopeful on opening date for new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 26, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur will play against Watford in Milton Keynes on Wednesday in the League Cup as their new stadium at White Hart Lane still isn’t ready.

Stadium MK is over 50 miles away from London, so, as you can imagine, this situation is far from ideal.

‘When will Tottenham’s new stadium be ready?’ I hear you cry. Good question.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has an answer (sort of) as he even offered up his services to work on the site of the new 62,000 stadium to make sure it is ready.

“I am confident. This year. I am confident this year. I had a private conversation with Daniel, well not so private because Jesus (Perez) was there,” Pochettino said. “I think they are confident. They are working hard to try to find the solution. I hope before the year ends, before Christmas, we can play. That’s my wish. We have conversations every day. He (Levy) called me this morning before training and yesterday (Monday) we took a coffee here at the restaurant. Sometimes he tells me, sometimes he opens the conversation about the stadium, sometimes I open the conversation and say, ‘Daniel, how is the stadium?’ and sometimes it’s tough to explain. But, yes, I am very confident before the end of the year.”

Spurs were supposed to be in their new stadium to play against Liverpool on Sept. 15 but issues with the “critical safety systems” were blamed for the lengthy delay.

Tottenham have played their opening three home games at Wembley Stadium (their temporary home for last season) and also their three UEFA Champions League group stage games, while they are schedule to play their in the Premier League until the start of November. The visit of Chelsea on Nov. 24 seems to be the game Tottenham are aiming for to open their new home.

Playing at Wembley wasn’t an option for this League Cup game against Watford due to a boxing match there on Saturday and Stadium MK works a little better with a crowd of close to 20,000 expected, even if it is a further drive outside of London.

For their game against Manchester City in October, the game has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 29 to be played at Wembley due to the NFL game taking place that weekend.

All of this is far from ideal but talk of Spurs not being able to play in their new home at all during the 2018-19 season appears to be a little wide of the mark.

If we believe Pochettino, and Levy, then Spurs will play the second half of their season in their new home. All things considered, that delay isn’t horrendous.

Indonesian soccer league suspended after fan killed

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 7:52 AM EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) The Indonesian soccer league has been suspended following the killing of a fan by rival supporters.

The chairman of the Indonesian Soccer Association, Edy Rahmayadi, says the suspension will last until the completion of an investigation into the death of Haringga Sirla, a supporter of Jakarta-based Persija.

The 23-year-old Sirila was beaten to death by supporters of Persib on Sunday outside a stadium in Bandung just before a match between the clubs.

Dozens of people have been killed in violence between fans since the early 1990s.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

USL rebrands divisions as Championship, League One, League Two

https://www.uslsoccer.com/
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
The United Soccer Leagues have rebranded all three of its divisions with a very English feel under the United Soccer League banner.

The USL’s D-2 side is now the USL Championship, USL D-3 is now USL League One, and the Premier Development League is USL League Two.

If you’re thinking the structure melds itself nicely to the idea of promotion and relegation in American soccer, the USL has a handy FAQ for you:

Currently the United Soccer League is focused on establishing a successful new third division in USL League One to help fill out the professional U.S. soccer structure, which is a necessary precursor to any implementation of a promotion and relegation system. That said, the new structure does lend itself well to some form of promotion and relegation in the future.

That’s not a no, though USL would still not be an open system and it’s hard to see how the PDL (now League Two) could make that jump considering the majority of its current players are bound by the current NCAA window.

The naming of the divisions along the Football League model met with some derision online, but it’s a familiar tune for soccer fans around the globe.

“We are repositioning the competition under MLS with a new strategy, new names and logos,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “As we look to the future, the USL is ready to put its fingerprints on U.S. Soccer’s drive toward becoming the best in the world, and its pursuit of winning a FIFA Men’s World Cup.”

Men in Blazers podcast: Mourinho-Pogba, perfect Liverpool, Arsenal-Everton

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
Rog and Davo break down Arsenal’s defeat of Everton (Rog doesn’t overreact at all), the ubiquitous beef between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, and Liverpool’s still perfect start to the season.

