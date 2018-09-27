More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
$800 million sale of Wembley moves to next stage

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
American businessman Shahid Khan has moved a step closer to owning Wembley Stadium.

The current owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham Football Club made an offer of close to $800 million to buy the home of world soccer from the English Football Association and the latter have been discussing the bid.

On Thursday the English FA revealed that talks were held about how to spend the money the sale of Wembley would provide and that discussions have moved onto the next stage.

“The sale of Wembley Stadium, the negotiated protections and an outlined plan to invest £600m into football community facilities, were presented and discussed at The FA Board meeting today. Following on from this discussion, The FA Board has agreed to take the presentation to The FA Council to get its input now that the full facts are known.”

Khan then released a statement saying that his potential purchase of Wembley would have “no effect on my plans to renovate Craven Cottage and, as such, has no impact on Craven Cottage continuing to be the permanent home of Fulham Football Club.”

He also added that he will continue “toward reaching an agreement that will serve English football for generations to come” as his plans are moved onto the next level with the English FA.

The FA Council will now meet to Oct. 11 in what is seen as the crunch meeting in deciding whether or not the bid will be accepted.

In theory the bid could have been rejected by the FA Board but the fact that they will now present to the council suggests it is being taken seriously.

The main talking point about the stadium being sold is that it would provide a huge cash injection for the FA to use on building the grassroots game in England and improving facilities for young players.

It is believed that the English national team will still play their home games at Wembley, but the fact that they have played recent internationals in Leeds and Leicester suggests they could move around the country with certain games in the years to come.

PL Preview: West Ham vs. Manchester United

By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
  • West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic is fit for Saturday’s early kick-off after recovering from a knee injury. Grady Diangana could be part of the squad after his two goals against Macclesfield in midweek.
  • West Ham has beaten Manchester United in only one of their last 19 Premier League matches, winning 3-2 in their final match at the Boleyn Ground in May 2016.
  • Romelu Lukaku can become only the fourth player to score in their side’s first four away matches in a Premier League campaign, after Thierry Henry, Daniel Sturridge, and Sergio Aguero.
  • Man Utd have to concede at the London Stadium in the Premier League, keeping a clean sheet in both their visits.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United visit struggling West Ham (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both manager’s seats growing hotter by the day.

West Ham currently sit just one point above the relegation zone, with four points from six games and no home Premier League wins so far, and while Man United’s place in the table is better, it’s far below expectations. Marko Arnautovic is fit and expected to return to the lineup, a huge boost for West Ham, but Mourinho will have to delicately handle the fiasco surrounding he and star midfielder Paul Pogba, who could have his head turned by other mega clubs in the days ahead.

Either way, should there be a winner on Saturday, the loser will have a lot of questions to answer, and a burning hot seat to sit down on.

What they’re saying

Luke Shaw on the team’s disappointing recent run of results: “I feel like the team has been playing some good football. I think it was disappointing against Wolves. I don’t think we were ourselves. We should be winning games like that, especially at home in front of our home fans. We were all really disappointed and we just need to pick ourselves back up again and keep going.”

Manuel Pellegrini on West Ham’s defense starting to show improvement: “I’m very happy, not only for Fabian and Diop, but also Angelo Ogbonna‘s performance on Wednesday. “I think we are defensively improving. I knew Diop well. He was the captain of Toulouse. I told him he needed to know a bit more about the Premier League, but I was absolutely sure he would be a success here. It’s the same with Balbuena.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Even with Arnautovic available, it will still be a tough test for West Ham at home against a strong (on paper) Man United side. However, perhaps this is the weekend they can pull off the stunner. West Ham 2-1 Manchester United

Totti presents his autobiography inside the Colosseum

Associated PressSep 28, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
ROME (AP) Fans chanted outside as Francesco Totti presented his new autobiography before 300 invited guests inside the Colosseum on Thursday to mark the retired Roma captain’s 42nd birthday.

A long line of former teammates and coaches of Totti – including Antonio Cassano, Vincent Candela, Marcello Lippi and Claudio Ranieri – were called on to the stage to recount various phases of his 25-year career with his hometown club.

“Un capitano” (A captain) – was co-written with journalist Paolo Condo and published by Rizzoli. Totti said jokingly, “I haven’t read any books. This is the first.”

Some of the book’s profits will go to the Bambino Gesu children’s hospital in Rome.

Report: Pogba’s agent plans transfer talks with Man United

By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Paul Pogba‘s agent has reportedly set up what could be a dramatic negotiation this fall with Manchester United.

According to a report from the Guardian, Pogba’s super agent Mino Raiola is prepared to hold talks with the Red Devils in November to discuss whether the club would be willing to let Pogba leave in January or next summer. Raiola has for now set the talks to take place in November to give manager Jose Mourinho more time, though the Portuguese veteran’s seat grows hotter by the day as points are dropped in the Premier League and his relationship with Pogba deteriorates.

The French international and Mourinho shared an ice-cold glare at training last Wednesday, the day after Manchester United fell to Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

Despite, or perhaps in spite of his success in Les Bleus’ shirt, Pogba’s never lived up to his incredibly high potential and expectations while in the Man United shirt. Pogba was bought by Mourinho in 2016 for a then-record of around $116 million, but clearly Mourinho has had it with his star signing.

With Mourinho saying that Pogba will never captain the side again, it’s no surprise that Pogba is now truly thinking about his future, looking around for a better situation. He may have felt earlier that fan pressure could have forced Mourinho out at Old Trafford but it now seems that Pogba won’t be able to outlast his manager.

If Pogba does leave, he’ll have plenty of suitors, Financial Fair Play notwithstanding. Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing him back and he’s also been targeted by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona estimates $1.1 billion revenue, plans new emblem

@FCBarcelona
Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona has estimated it will generate record revenue of 960 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the 2018-19 season.

The Spanish champion also projected annual revenue to surpass 1 billion euros by 2021.

Barcelona says expenditure will reach 929 million euros this season and expects to generate 11 million euros of profit.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says it plans to redesign the club’s emblem for the start of next season.

The most significant change would be the removal of the letters “FCB,” standing for Futbol Club Barcelona, which have been at the center of the design for more than 100 years.

The current emblem was introduced in 2002.

The updated version must be approved in a membership vote on Oct. 20. It would be the 11th design of the emblem in the 119-year history of the Spanish club.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports