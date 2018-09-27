More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

$800 million sale of Wembley moves to next stage

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
American businessman Shahid Khan has moved a step closer to owning Wembley Stadium.

The current owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham Football Club made an offer of close to $800 million to buy the home of world soccer from the English Football Association and the latter have been discussing the bid.

On Thursday the English FA revealed that talks were held about how to spend the money the sale of Wembley would provide and that discussions have moved onto the next stage.

“The sale of Wembley Stadium, the negotiated protections and an outlined plan to invest £600m into football community facilities, were presented and discussed at The FA Board meeting today. Following on from this discussion, The FA Board has agreed to take the presentation to The FA Council to get its input now that the full facts are known.”

Khan then released a statement saying that his potential purchase of Wembley would have “no effect on my plans to renovate Craven Cottage and, as such, has no impact on Craven Cottage continuing to be the permanent home of Fulham Football Club.”

He also added that he will continue “toward reaching an agreement that will serve English football for generations to come” as his plans are moved onto the next level with the English FA.

The FA Council will now meet to Oct. 11 in what is seen as the crunch meeting in deciding whether or not the bid will be accepted.

In theory the bid could have been rejected by the FA Board but the fact that they will now present to the council suggests it is being taken seriously.

The main talking point about the stadium being sold is that it would provide a huge cash injection for the FA to use on building the grassroots game in England and improving facilities for young players.

It is believed that the English national team will still play their home games at Wembley, but the fact that they have played recent internationals in Leeds and Leicester suggests they could move around the country with certain games in the years to come.

Deschamps backs “leader” Pogba in ongoing feud with Mourinho

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 29, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Like most of the rest of the world, Didier Deschamps has taken the side of Paul Pogba with regard to the French superstar’s ongoing feud with Jose Mourinho.

While Mourinho, Pogba’s manager at Manchester United, has taken the extraordinary steps of telling the 25-year-old he’ll never captain the club again and attempting to expel him from a recent training session, Deschamps remains steadfast in his belief that Pogba is a highly influential, respected leader. He would know, of course, because he spent the summer winning the World Cup with Pogba and his French national team teammates — quotes from the Guardian:

“He has taken many things upon himself. He has been a leader. Each time he had to talk and express himself it was always very positive. It’s the words he uses and the atmosphere and feeling that comes across. He is not the only one but he is one of the leaders who took it upon himself because the group needed it. On the pitch he did what needed to be done as well.”

“There are a few things people ought to know. First of all, there is an image of Paul that doesn’t correspond to who he is. Maybe it is because he is a bit eccentric, a bit demonstrative. He has been with me since 2013 – that is five years now – and the way he functions is not about him for himself, it is him as part of the group. That is really important.

“His image in the media makes everything quite complicated. The amount of the transfer to Manchester United is ridiculous … it wasn’t easy to manage. During this World Cup, he managed to get a normal image back. The fact he talks, it liberates him a bit, but the most important thing is that Paul came to this World Cup with a very precise idea: he wanted to prepare himself to be world champion. That is what he had in his mind.”

Given the way Mourinho appears to be unraveling under the pressure, and the direction in which results have headed in recent weeks, the most likely outcome here is that Pogba outlasts Mourinho — who doesn’t survive the season — and is picked as the club’s permanent captain going forward by the next manager, in part to establish goodwill between himself and Pogba, but also because it’s the sensible move that anyone not named Mourinho would have already made.

Ligue 1: Neymar bloodied but scores twice as PSG rout Nice

AP Photo/Claude Paris
Associated PressSep 29, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Neymar took a whack to the face, played on with cotton tissue in his bloodied mouth, and grabbed his second goal as Paris Saint-Germain won at Nice 3-0 in the French league on Saturday.

The Brazil forward was caught by Wylan Cyprien’s flailing arm as they contested the ball near the hour mark of an otherwise one-sided contest.

Cyprien was sent off for a second yellow card, and Neymar sat down for a while and had a little blood wiped from his mouth with a sponge. He got up and carried on, playing for several minutes as he ran around with the makeshift plaster device protruding from his mouth.

Neymar had already done damage of his own to Nice, expertly curling PSG in front midway through the first half from the edge of the penalty area. The ball fizzed past goalkeeper Walter Benitez before he could react and lodged in the bottom right corner.

That was enough for league leader PSG’s eighth straight win.

France star Kylian Mbappe returned from a three-game ban and was desperate to score for PSG, but too much so. He fluffed a good chance right at the start of the second half by taking too many touches. After his shot was blocked near the line, attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku stroked in the rebound to make it 2-0.

PSG has struggled in the past at Nice, which always reserves a vitriolic welcome, but should have scored several more. When Neymar eventually got the third goal, it was in the second minute of injury time as Mbappe set him up for an easy tap-in.

With seven goals, Neymar is one ahead of Marseille winger Florian Thauvin at the top of the scoring chart.

There seems no stopping PSG in the French league: It has 27 goals and counting. PSG is the second French side to win its first eight games after Lille in 1936, and victory at home to Lyon next weekend will be a record.

La Liga: Barca slip up again, helped by Madrid derby draw

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 29, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Barcelona is getting some help from its rivals to stay ahead in the Spanish league despite falling into its worst slump in two years.

The defending champion failed to win for the third straight game on Saturday, being held by Athletic Bilbao to 1-1 at home. But it was enough to retain its lead after Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid couldn’t manage more than 0-0 in the derby at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid hasn’t won in two consecutive games, being unable to take advantage of Barcelona’s struggles.

Atletico had won two in a row in the league, but hasn’t reached the top because of a poor start.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are tied on points, one more than Sevilla, and two more than Atletico, which extended its unbeaten streak in league matches at the Bernabeu to six.

Sevilla moved up after defeating Eibar 3-1 in a match marked by the collapse of a railing that left a few fans injured as they fell onto the pitch while celebrating a goal.

The last time Barcelona failed to win three straight league matches was in 2016.

The Madrid derby ended with goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Thibaut Courtois getting the better of the attackers in the few times the teams got near the goal.

The loudest celebration by Real Madrid fans came when Brazilian teenage sensation Vinicius Junior made his first-team debut, but he entered in the final minutes and didn’t do much.

Coach Julen Lopetegui couldn’t count on left back Marcelo and midfielder Francisco “Isco” Alarcon because of injuries. Gareth Bale was replaced at halftime with an apparent injury.

Atletico beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final in the beginning of the season.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde put Messi in the game early in the second half, but the playmaker couldn’t rally the team to victory. He did set up an 84th-minute equalizer by Munir El Haddadi, but it was already too late.

Athletic, winless since the first round, opened the scoring before halftime through Oscar De Marco.

Sergio Busquets also was rested ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League match at Tottenham on Wednesday. He entered the match early in the second half to replace the injured Sergi Roberto.

“We have the squad and players to remain strong without depending on only one player,” Messi said. “We have to improve on many things, but this is just the beginning, the league is very long.”

Sevilla followed its 3-0 rout of Real Madrid with a 3-1 win at Eibar, a match that had to be stopped for a few minutes in the second half because fans fell onto the pitch when a railing collapsed.

Some fans were carried away on stretchers, although local media said no serious injuries were immediately reported.

The railing in the stands behind one of the goals broke as fans pressed forward following a 59th-minute penalty kick converted by Ever Banega.

FOLLOW LIVE: DCU host Montreal in race for 6th; Portland vs. FCD

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Andy EdwardsSep 29, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
The end of the 2018 MLS regular season is officially under one month away — by one day, to be exact — which means it’s now or never for teams currently sitting either side of the playoff cut line.

D.C. United were bottom of the Western Conference — more than a dozen points out of the sixth and final playoff place — in mid-July, prior to the arrival of Wayne Rooney. Since Rooney’s debut, not only has England’s all-time leading scorer been the catalyst for the Red and Black’s unlikely turnaround, but midfielder Luciano Acosta has put up superstar numbers for two and a half months: seven goals and six assists in DCU’s last 11 games. They enter Saturday’s titanic clash with sixth-place Montreal Impact just five points below the playoff cut line, and could be as close as two when the final whistle blows at Audi Field

Over in the Western Conference, Saturday’s headliner is the final game of the day. FC Dallas reclaimed first place from Sporting Kansas City last week, and hope to apply all the world’s pressure before Sporting KC take the field on Sunday. A win over Portland Timbers would extend their lead to five points over Sporting. On the other side, Portland have slipped to fifth in the West — now behind the late-charging Seattle Sounders — and sit just two points ahead of Real Salt Lake, Sporting’s opponent on Sunday.

Tonight’s full MLS schedule

D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact — 7 p.m. ET
Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union — 7:30 p.m. ET
Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution — 7:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota United vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas — 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday’s MLS schedule

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United — 1 p.m. ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake — 5 p.m. ET