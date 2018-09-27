More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Aaron Ramsey’s time at Arsenal coming to an end?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
Aaron Ramsey has spent the past 10 years at Arsenal but their current longest serving player seems ready to move on.

The Gunners and Ramsey have yet to agree on a new contract and his current deal runs out in the summer of 2019 (sound familiar? Ahem, Ozil and Sanchez), which means he can agree to a free transfer outside of England in January and he can join a Premier League rival in the summer for free.

It has been reported that Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus are all interested in signing Ramsey and other reports suggest that Arsenal is willing to listen to offers for Ramsey in January with contract talks over and no offer on the table.

With Arsenal’s wage bill high after handing the likes of Mesut Ozil a huge new $460,000 per week contract, it is believed they will not pay Ramsey anywhere near that amount.

The 27-year-old Welsh midfielder overcame a horrendous leg break early in his Gunners career and has become a key figure in an attacking midfield role, winning the FA Cup three times as he scored the winner at Wembley twice. Ramsey has scored 58 goals in 386 games in all competitions for the Gunners.

Alongside Gareth Bale he led Wales to the semifinals of EURO 2016 and it is understandable if Ramsey wants to be playing in the UEFA Champions League year in, year out, something he hasn’t done for the past two seasons at Arsenal.

Ramsey is at his best when he is making surging runs and creating chances for his teammates in the final third and his quality on the ball suggests he’s one of the players who can slot in seamlessly to any top team.

The idea of him moving on in January seems to be a bit of non-starter, as clubs will simply just wait until the summer when they can sign him for nothing and that would suit Ramsey financially too as he’d be able to ask for higher wages and a hefty signing on free from his new club as they wouldn’t have spent a penny on a transfer fee. Still, it is possible if the transfer fee is minimal.

Once again, it appears Arsenal dragging their heels over contract talks will come back to bite them.

Germany named hosts for EURO 2024

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
Germany will host the 2024 UEFA European Championships after a vote in Switzerland on Thursday.

They beat Turkey for the right to host the tournament, as EURO 2024 will be the first time since 1988 that Germany has hosted Europe’s elite national team tournament.

The last time Germany hosted a major tournament was the World Cup in 2006.

UEFA switched to a continental-wide format for the EURO 2020 competition (the games will be spread across 12 host cities in 12 different countries) but they will go back to having the tournament staged in just one country in six years time.

“We had two very strong bids. The procedure was transparent and the voting democratic. I’m looking forward to seeing a fantastic Euros in 2024,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

The lineup for the next few major tournaments is now complete, with EURO 2020 taking place across Europe, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, EURO 2024 in Germany and the 2026 World Cup across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

Plan your travels accordingly for the next decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The king is coming home.

After an agonizing wait, it has been confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be heading back to Old Trafford to face his former club Manchester United.

Ronaldo, 33, was sent off in the UEFA Champions League for Juventus last week at Valencia, but UEFA confirmed on Thursday that Ronaldo will only serve a one-game ban after he was given a straight red card for appearing to tap the head of Jeison Murillo.

With no VAR in use in the Champions League this season, Ronaldo’s harsh red card looked to have dashed his hopes of a United homecoming after his new side were drawn against them in Group H of the UCL this season.

It was believed that Ronaldo’s ban could have been extended by an extra game due to his heated reaction and failure to leave the pitch immediately at the Mestalla, but he will now be available to play against United on Oct. 23 and will only miss Juve’s clash against Young Boys on Oct. 2.

For neutrals, Juventus and fans of Ronaldo and Man United this is great news.

The Portuguese star led United to three-straight Premier League titles, the Champions League trophy in 2008 and is still revered by the Old Trafford faithful after scoring 118 goals in 292 games for the Red Devils.

With Sir Alex Ferguson back healthy and watching United games, plus Ronaldo’s former manager at Real Madrid and countryman Jose Mourinho in charge of United, we can expect one big Ronaldo love-in in late October.

UEFA to use VAR in the Champions League

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
UEFA have confirmed they will use Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The governing body of European soccer made the announcement on Thursday, with the system currently not in use across any of its club competitions.

A meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Switzerland confirmed the decision.

In a statement on their website, UEFA confirmed the system will be in place for the 2019-20 season in the UCL (from the playoff round onwards) and they plan to introduce it for the group stage of the Europa League in 2020-21. The system will also be used at EURO 2020, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup and the finals of the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin believes that now is the right time to introduce VAR.

“We are confident that introducing Video Assistant Referees in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient and successful implementation of VAR in the UEFA Champions League, the world’s flagship club competition,” Ceferin said.

Given the harsh sending off for Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus’ win at Valencia last week, plus several contentious decisions in recent seasons in the UCL, it is surprising it has taken UEFA this long.

Despite doubts ahead of the 2018 World Cup this summer, VAR was used almost perfectly by officials and it straightened out plenty of big decisions.

Houston Dynamo win 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2018, 10:02 PM EDT
Mauro Manotas’ first half goals were enough to lead Houston Dynamo to their first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title.

The home Dynamo bested the visiting Philadelphia Union 3-0 at BBVA Compass Stadium on Wednesday, handing the Union a third USOC Final loss since 2014.

Philadelphia saw an own goal from Auston Trusty in the 65th minute.

The ball was in each goal twice in the first four minutes, but only the latter counted on the score board.

Philadelphia’s Fafa Picault headed over Joe Willis, but was offside.

At the other end, Alberth Elis’ cutback pass from the touch line was missed by Philly’s Jack Elliott and Andre Blake, with Manotas stooped to nod the opener into the goal.

He’d score another in the 25th, dribbling down Main Street to drive a low left-footed shot past Blake, off the post, and into the goal.