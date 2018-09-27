Germany named hosts for EURO 2024

Germany will host the 2024 UEFA European Championships after a vote in Switzerland on Thursday.
They beat Turkey for the right to host the tournament, as EURO 2024 will be the first time since 1988 that Germany has hosted Europe’s elite national team tournament.
The last time Germany hosted a major tournament was the World Cup in 2006.
UEFA switched to a continental-wide format for the EURO 2020 competition (the games will be spread across 12 host cities in 12 different countries) but they will go back to having the tournament staged in just one country in six years time.
“We had two very strong bids. The procedure was transparent and the voting democratic. I’m looking forward to seeing a fantastic Euros in 2024,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.
The lineup for the next few major tournaments is now complete, with EURO 2020 taking place across Europe, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, EURO 2024 in Germany and the 2026 World Cup across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.
Plan your travels accordingly for the next decade.