Host stadium for 2019 Gold Cup final announced

CONCACAF has announced that Chicago’s Solider Field will host the 2019 Gold Cup final.
The final was last held at the venue in 2013 when the USMNT won its only piece of silverware under former boss Jurgen Klinsmann by beating Panama 1-0 in the final.
The expanded 16-team tournament will take place in cities across the U.S. from the June 18 to July 17 in 15 stadiums across 14 host cities, with Atlanta, Philadelphia, Harrison, NJ, Cleveland, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Charlotte, Nashville, Kansas City, Frisco, Houston, Denver, Chicago, Glendale, Pasadena and LA hosting games this summer.
Previously only 12 teams had competed in the tournament.
The U.S. men’s national team plus Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras and Trinidad & Tobago have already qualified by virtue of reaching the final stage of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 World Cup finals.
The top 10 teams from the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League will then make up the remaining nations to compete in the Gold Cup.
Here’s a reminder of the glorious scenes the last time the Gold Cup final was held at Soldier Field, as Landon Donovan was named MVP of the tournament as he finished as the top scorer during his phenomenal comeback from a sabbatical.