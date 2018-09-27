More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Host stadium for 2019 Gold Cup final announced

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
CONCACAF has announced that Chicago’s Solider Field will host the 2019 Gold Cup final.

The final was last held at the venue in 2013 when the USMNT won its only piece of silverware under former boss Jurgen Klinsmann by beating Panama 1-0 in the final.

The expanded 16-team tournament will take place in cities across the U.S. from the June 18 to July 17 in 15 stadiums across 14 host cities, with Atlanta, Philadelphia, Harrison, NJ, Cleveland, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Charlotte, Nashville, Kansas City, Frisco, Houston, Denver, Chicago, Glendale, Pasadena and LA hosting games this summer.

Previously only 12 teams had competed in the tournament.

The U.S. men’s national team plus Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras and Trinidad & Tobago have already qualified by virtue of reaching the final stage of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 World Cup finals.

The top 10 teams from the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League will then make up the remaining nations to compete in the Gold Cup.

Here’s a reminder of the glorious scenes the last time the Gold Cup final was held at Soldier Field, as Landon Donovan was named MVP of the tournament as he finished as the top scorer during his phenomenal comeback from a sabbatical.

$800 million sale of Wembley moves to next stage

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
American businessman Shahid Khan has moved a step closer to owning Wembley Stadium.

The current owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham Football Club made an offer of close to $800 million to buy the home of world soccer from the English Football Association and the latter have been discussing the bid.

On Thursday the English FA revealed that talks were held about how to spend the money the sale of Wembley would provide and that discussions have moved onto the next stage.

“The sale of Wembley Stadium, the negotiated protections and an outlined plan to invest £600m into football community facilities, were presented and discussed at The FA Board meeting today. Following on from this discussion, The FA Board has agreed to take the presentation to The FA Council to get its input now that the full facts are known.”

The FA Council will now meet to Oct. 11 in what is seen as the crunch meeting in deciding whether or not the bid will be accepted.

In theory the bid could have been rejected by the FA Board but the fact that they will now present to the council suggests it is being taken seriously.

The main talking point about the stadium being sold is that it would provide a huge cash injection for the FA to use on building the grassroots game in England and improving facilities for young players.

It is believed that the English national team will still play their home games at Wembley, but the fact that they have played recent internationals in Leeds and Leicester suggests they could move around the country with certain games in the years to come.

Germany named hosts for EURO 2024

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
Germany will host the 2024 UEFA European Championships after a vote in Switzerland on Thursday.

They beat Turkey for the right to host the tournament, as EURO 2024 will be the first time since 1988 that Germany has hosted Europe’s elite national team tournament.

The last time Germany hosted a major tournament was the World Cup in 2006.

UEFA switched to a continental-wide format for the EURO 2020 competition (the games will be spread across 12 host cities in 12 different countries) but they will go back to having the tournament staged in just one country in six years time.

“We had two very strong bids. The procedure was transparent and the voting democratic. I’m looking forward to seeing a fantastic Euros in 2024,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

The lineup for the next few major tournaments is now complete, with EURO 2020 taking place across Europe, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, EURO 2024 in Germany and the 2026 World Cup across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

Plan your travels accordingly for the next decade.

Aaron Ramsey’s time at Arsenal coming to an end?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
Aaron Ramsey has spent the past 10 years at Arsenal but their current longest serving player seems ready to move on.

The Gunners and Ramsey have yet to agree on a new contract and his current deal runs out in the summer of 2019 (sound familiar? Ahem, Ozil and Sanchez), which means he can agree to a free transfer outside of England in January and he can join a Premier League rival in the summer for free.

It has been reported that Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus are all interested in signing Ramsey and other reports suggest that Arsenal is willing to listen to offers for Ramsey in January with contract talks over and no offer on the table.

With Arsenal’s wage bill high after handing the likes of Mesut Ozil a huge new $460,000 per week contract, it is believed they will not pay Ramsey anywhere near that amount.

The 27-year-old Welsh midfielder overcame a horrendous leg break early in his Gunners career and has become a key figure in an attacking midfield role, winning the FA Cup three times as he scored the winner at Wembley twice. Ramsey has scored 58 goals in 386 games in all competitions for the Gunners.

Alongside Gareth Bale he led Wales to the semifinals of EURO 2016 and it is understandable if Ramsey wants to be playing in the UEFA Champions League year in, year out, something he hasn’t done for the past two seasons at Arsenal.

Ramsey is at his best when he is making surging runs and creating chances for his teammates in the final third and his quality on the ball suggests he’s one of the players who can slot in seamlessly to any top team.

The idea of him moving on in January seems to be a bit of non-starter, as clubs will simply just wait until the summer when they can sign him for nothing and that would suit Ramsey financially too as he’d be able to ask for higher wages and a hefty signing on free from his new club as they wouldn’t have spent a penny on a transfer fee. Still, it is possible if the transfer fee is minimal.

Once again, it appears Arsenal dragging their heels over contract talks will come back to bite them.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The king is coming home.

After an agonizing wait, it has been confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be heading back to Old Trafford to face his former club Manchester United.

Ronaldo, 33, was sent off in the UEFA Champions League for Juventus last week at Valencia, but UEFA confirmed on Thursday that Ronaldo will only serve a one-game ban after he was given a straight red card for appearing to tap the head of Jeison Murillo.

With no VAR in use in the Champions League this season, Ronaldo’s harsh red card looked to have dashed his hopes of a United homecoming after his new side were drawn against them in Group H of the UCL this season.

It was believed that Ronaldo’s ban could have been extended by an extra game due to his heated reaction and failure to leave the pitch immediately at the Mestalla, but he will now be available to play against United on Oct. 23 and will only miss Juve’s clash against Young Boys on Oct. 2.

For neutrals, Juventus and fans of Ronaldo and Man United this is great news.

The Portuguese star led United to three-straight Premier League titles, the Champions League trophy in 2008 and is still revered by the Old Trafford faithful after scoring 118 goals in 292 games for the Red Devils.

With Sir Alex Ferguson back healthy and watching United games, plus Ronaldo’s former manager at Real Madrid and countryman Jose Mourinho in charge of United, we can expect one big Ronaldo love-in in late October.