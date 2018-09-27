More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Key battles for Chelsea v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
Where will the huge clash between title contenders Chelsea and Liverpool be won and lost this weekend?

Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge just a few days after the Blues won at Anfield in the League Cup courtesy of a late comeback and a stunning winner from Eden Hazard.

Maurizio Sarri and Jurgen Klopp have very different styles but both have been successful and these two sets of players have been involved in many tense battles over the past few years.

Let’s focus on the three key individual battles as two unbeaten teams go head-to-head as table-toppers Liverpool aim to make it seven wins from seven in the Premier League, while Chelsea aim to leapfrog them in the standings.

Eden Hazard vs. Jordan Henderson
This is the key battle of the game. Yes, you could say Hazard’s battle with either Liverpool full back (Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson) would be key, but he is likely to float about the pitch underneath Olivier Giroud up top. That’s where Henderson, Liverpool’s captain, comes into this. Alongside James Milner he will look to provide a shield to Liverpool’s defense but with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho pulling the strings and pushing Chelsea forward, they must stop Hazard popping up in dangerous spots centrally and getting between the midfield and defensive lines. What a battle this should be.

Marcos Alonso vs. Mohamed Salah
Drifting in from the right flank is what Salah loves to do and this Saturday will be no different. Although he started centrally in the win over Southampton last weekend, he’s more influential cutting in from a wide role. If he does drift to the right he may find plenty of space as Marcos Alonso loves to bomb on from left back and join the attack. The Spaniard will have to be more disciplined defensively in Chelsea’s flat back four as Salah will look to drag him inside and out of position for Alexander-Arnold to get up the field.

David Luiz vs. Roberto Firmino
An all-Brazilian battle will be intriguing to keep an eye on, as David Luiz has had a fine start to life under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri but he and Antonio Rudiger are still a little susceptible to pace and movement in-behind them. Firmino will provide exactly that with his clever flicks and incisive runs and he will look to turn Luiz as much as possible early on with Salah and Sadio Mane buzzing around him. Luiz has to win the physical battle but not get too carried away. The moment he mistimes a challenge or steps up too high, Firmino will punish him.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Week 7 of the Premier League season is here and we keep on trucking with eight games on Saturday and a huge clash between Chelsea and Liverpool taking center stage.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush" ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 3-1 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Manchester City 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Huddersfield 0-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM ]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Newcastle United 2-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

West Ham 1-1 Manchester United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
Matchweek 7 of the Premier League season here as the big games keep coming thick and fast.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur – CNBC [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Watford  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET:Newcastle United vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM

Sunday
11 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM

$800 million sale of Wembley moves to next stage

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
American businessman Shahid Khan has moved a step closer to owning Wembley Stadium.

The current owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham Football Club made an offer of close to $800 million to buy the home of world soccer from the English Football Association and the latter have been discussing the bid.

On Thursday the English FA revealed that talks were held about how to spend the money the sale of Wembley would provide and that discussions have moved onto the next stage.

“The sale of Wembley Stadium, the negotiated protections and an outlined plan to invest £600m into football community facilities, were presented and discussed at The FA Board meeting today. Following on from this discussion, The FA Board has agreed to take the presentation to The FA Council to get its input now that the full facts are known.”

Khan then released a statement saying that his potential purchase of Wembley would have “no effect on my plans to renovate Craven Cottage and, as such, has no impact on Craven Cottage continuing to be the permanent home of Fulham Football Club.”

He also added that he will continue “toward reaching an agreement that will serve English football for generations to come” as his plans are moved onto the next level with the English FA.

The FA Council will now meet to Oct. 11 in what is seen as the crunch meeting in deciding whether or not the bid will be accepted.

In theory the bid could have been rejected by the FA Board but the fact that they will now present to the council suggests it is being taken seriously.

The main talking point about the stadium being sold is that it would provide a huge cash injection for the FA to use on building the grassroots game in England and improving facilities for young players.

It is believed that the English national team will still play their home games at Wembley, but the fact that they have played recent internationals in Leeds and Leicester suggests they could move around the country with certain games in the years to come.

Host stadium for 2019 Gold Cup final announced

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
CONCACAF has announced that Chicago’s Solider Field will host the 2019 Gold Cup final.

The final was last held at the venue in 2013 when the USMNT won its only piece of silverware under former boss Jurgen Klinsmann by beating Panama 1-0 in the final.

The expanded 16-team tournament will take place in cities across the U.S. from the June 18 to July 17 in 15 stadiums across 14 host cities, with Atlanta, Philadelphia, Harrison, NJ, Cleveland, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Charlotte, Nashville, Kansas City, Frisco, Houston, Denver, Chicago, Glendale, Pasadena and LA hosting games this summer.

Previously only 12 teams had competed in the tournament.

The U.S. men’s national team plus Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras and Trinidad & Tobago have already qualified by virtue of reaching the final stage of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 World Cup finals.

The top 10 teams from the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League will then make up the remaining nations to compete in the Gold Cup.

Here’s a reminder of the glorious scenes the last time the Gold Cup final was held at Soldier Field, as Landon Donovan was named MVP of the tournament as he finished as the top scorer during his phenomenal comeback from a sabbatical.