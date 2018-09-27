Spurs’ Eriksen to miss Huddersfield trip with “abdomen problem”

Week 7 of the Premier League season is here and we keep on trucking with eight games on Saturday and a huge clash between Chelsea and Liverpool taking center stage.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Everton 3-1 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Manchester City 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Huddersfield 0-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Bournemouth 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM ]
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]
Wolves 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Newcastle United 2-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
West Ham 1-1 Manchester United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]