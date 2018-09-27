More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Top Premier League storylines for Week 7

By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s potential for a major Top Four shakeup and maybe even a change in perception of title contention when the Premier League brings Week 7 to the forefront this weekend.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Can Chelsea beat Liverpool again, go top of Premier League?
Chelsea vs. Liverpool — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC STREAM ]

The Premier League season will near its one-fifth point after this weekend, and three teams could sit atop the table following six match days.

Two of those teams meet at Stamford Bridge four days after Chelsea came back to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in the League Cup.

Jurgen Klopp is winless in four against the Blues after winning two of his first three matches against Chelsea as Liverpool boss. Following wins at Stamford Bridge in his first two league visits, Liverpool fell 1-0 last season.

Both teams kept key players out of the Starting XI on Wednesday, though as the intensity of the match ramped up both managers injected some: N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah, David Luiz, Jordan Henderson.

Yeah, they cared.

So will Liverpool get right back on track at the Bridge following its first setback of the season, or will it be staring down consecutive losses to the same opponent in under a week?

The Reds passed their first two tests of the season, beating Spurs and PSG. The next was a failure versus the Blues, but revenge would keep the PL season firing forward.

Manuel Pellegrini hopes to get another one over on Man Utd
West Ham United vs. Manchester United — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN STREAM ]

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has had his fair share of success against Manchester United dating back to his time as the manager of Manchester City, posting a 3W-1D-2L record against the Red Devils.

A win on Saturday could rank right up there amongst his favorite conquests, and maybe even be a momentous moment in the tenure of Jose Mourinho at United.

Pellegrini’s 0-4 start to life at West Ham was well-documented, but the Irons beat Everton before drawing Chelsea last week with very different tactical deployments. An 8-0 throttling of Macclesfield Town in the League Cup now yields to this match, which could further endear Pellegrini to the West Ham support.

And if he doesn’t win? We bet they’d agree with Pellegrini that a draw is the next best thing.

United is coming off a 10-man loss to Derby County at home in the League Cup and a wealthy of rough headlines involving Mourinho and Paul Pogba. It’s a “rise up” moment for the Red Devils under Mourinho. They’ve done it plenty of times. Will they bail him out again?

Hornets hope to reclaim footing as Arsenal aims to pass them
Arsenal vs. Watford — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC STREAM ]

The Top Four race could be pretty cluttered after the weekend, and Arsenal’s ability to leapfrog Watford and sits fifth or better is one to watch closely. Javi Gracia‘s Hornets keep scoring, but have just one result from their last three matches in all competitions.

Can Spurs avoid letdown without Eriksen?
Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN STREAM ]

There will be no Christian Eriksen again for Spurs, but Erik Lamela and Dele Alli have been in-form and firing. A visit to the John Smith’s Stadium isn’t a cakewalk, but the Terriers have been struggling and Spurs will be expected to walk over their Bottom Three opponents.

Clarets try to keep building momentum against desperate Bluebirds
Cardiff City vs. Burnley — 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN STREAM ]

The Bluebirds may not know what to make of Burnley, who struggled in both the Europa League and Premier League before breaking out for a 4-0 win over Bournemouth last week. Burnley rolled out a second-choice squad for the midweek League Cup loss to Burton Albion, but Cardiff will still be viewing this as a chance to pick up its first win of the PL season.

Busquets signs new contract with Barcelona through 2023

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says Sergio Busquets has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Spanish champion through the 2022-23 season.

Barcelona adds his buyout clause has increased from 200 million euros ($234 million) to 500 million euros ($584 million).

[ MORE: Top battles in Chelsea-Liverpool ]

The Spanish international’s previous deal was scheduled to finish in 2021.

The 30-year-old Busquets is in his 11th season with Barcelona after coming through its academy. He has scored 13 goals in 490 appearances as the club’s first-choice holding midfielder.

He has helped Barcelona win three Champions Leagues, seven Spanish leagues and six Copa del Rey crowns.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Ledesma scored 2 terrific goals in FC Cincinnati’s title clincher (video)

uslsoccer.com
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Emmanuel Ledesma scored two beauties including an Olimpico as FC Cincinnati clinched the USL Regular Season title with a 4-1 win over the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium on Wednesday.

FC Cincinnati also ran its unbeaten league run to 20 games in the win, nine points ahead of Group B leaders Orange County.

Cincinnati has a 16-point lead on Group A second place side Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

[ MORE: Pulisic shines in BVB blowout ]

Ledesma scored another goal in the game, and the ex-Middlesbrough and Brighton midfielder continues his run through the American second division.

Can he bring it to Major League Soccer next season? This knuckling rocket says so.

Spurs’ Eriksen to miss Huddersfield trip with “abdomen problem”

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur heads to Huddersfield Town without one of its key playmakers.

Christian Eriksen will miss Saturday’s match as he gets treatment “for an abdomen problem.”

[ MORE: Top battles in Chelsea-Liverpool ]

Eriksen had played every minute of the club’s season until Wednesday’s win over Watford in the League Cup.

Dele Alli played in Eriksen’s position during the victory, winning and converting a penalty kick.

He has two assists in six matches as Spurs recorded a 4W-2L record to open the Premier League campaign.

Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm are also out, meaning Paulo Gazzaniga is likely to get another start.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 27, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Week 7 of the Premier League season is here and we keep on trucking with eight games on Saturday and a huge clash between Chelsea and Liverpool taking center stage.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 3-1 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Manchester City 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Huddersfield 0-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM ]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Newcastle United 2-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

West Ham 1-1 Manchester United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]