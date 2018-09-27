UEFA to use VAR in the Champions League

A meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Switzerland confirmed the decision.
In a statement on their website, UEFA confirmed the system will be in place for the 2019-20 season in the UCL (from the playoff round onwards) and they plan to introduce it for the group stage of the Europa League in 2020-21. The system will also be used at EURO 2020, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup and the finals of the UEFA Nations League in 2021.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin believes that now is the right time to introduce VAR.
“We are confident that introducing Video Assistant Referees in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient and successful implementation of VAR in the UEFA Champions League, the world’s flagship club competition,” Ceferin said.
Given the harsh sending off for Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus’ win at Valencia last week, plus several contentious decisions in recent seasons in the UCL, it is surprising it has taken UEFA this long.
Despite doubts ahead of the 2018 World Cup this summer, VAR was used almost perfectly by officials and it straightened out plenty of big decisions.
With no VAR in use in the Champions League this season, Ronaldo’s harsh red card looked to have dashed his hopes of a United homecoming after his new side were drawn against them in Group H of the UCL this season.
It was believed that Ronaldo’s ban could have been extended by an extra game due to his heated reaction and failure to leave the pitch immediately at the Mestalla, but he will now be available to play against United on Oct. 23 and will only miss Juve’s clash against Young Boys on Oct. 2.
For neutrals, Juventus and fans of Ronaldo and Man United this is great news.
The Portuguese star led United to three-straight Premier League titles, the Champions League trophy in 2008 and is still revered by the Old Trafford faithful after scoring 118 goals in 292 games for the Red Devils.
Chelsea will host Liverpool in a bid to knock off the Reds for a second time in four days, while Cardiff City hopes Burnley will be waylaid by a shock loss to Burton Albion in the League Cup.
To the rankings!
20. Huddersfield Town — Both Cardiff and Huddersfield will be looking for each other on the schedule, only to realize that’s where both acquired one of their measly two points. Last week: 18 Season high: 18 Season low: 20
19. Cardiff City — Neil Warnock‘s Bluebirds get to sit above Huddersfield on account of their last three matches, all losses, coming against Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man City. Last week: 19 Season high: 19 Season low: 20
18. Newcastle United — Celebrated the end of a tough early season run of fixtures by nearly losing to Palace and scrambling to find any notion of offense in the scoreless draw. Rafa Benitez clearly has little trust for his strikers. Last week: 17 Season high: 13 Season low: 18
17. Burnley — Celebrate! The Clarets absolutely crushed Bournemouth at Turf Moor to ring in some good times and climb out of our, and the real table’s, Bottom Three. Last week: 20 Season high: 15 Season low: 20
16. Southampton — Not being able to use Danny Ings against his parent club had three points in Liverpool’s side of the board before the match began at Anfield. Last week: 14 Season high: 13 Season low: 17
15. Fulham — The Cottagers only loss in four matches was against Man City. The question is whether Fulham has enough defense to limit goals. The club has not kept a clean sheet and has only allowed one goal on one occasion. Last week: 15 Season high: 11 Season low: 17
14. Brighton and Hove Albion — A rainy visit from Spurs ended 2-1 in favor of Tottenham, but there was reason to believe the Seagulls could’ve managed a third successive 2-2 draw. Last week: 12 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
13. Everton — Having Richarlison back in encouraging, but not much else about the 2-0 loss at Arsenal is giving us hope about Everton rising too high up the table. Last week: 10 Season high: 5 Season low: 11
12. Crystal Palace — Mamadou Sakho‘s missed sitter at the back post is going to be one of the things we look back on if Palace fails to finish top half. Last week: 11 Season high: 6 Season low: 13
11. West Ham United — We know this is a terrific jump for a club who lost its first four matches of the season, but Manuel Pellegrini‘s side was always too talented and too high-powered to be a Bottom Three candidate. Last week: 16 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
10. Leicester City — If Claude Puel‘s men are for real, they’ll do a job against Newcastle United this week. Last week: 13 Season high: 8 Season low: 13
9. Bournemouth — A mighty shot back to Earth for the Cherries, though admittedly the 4-0 loss at Burnley wasn’t reflective of their performance. Last week: 6 Season high: 6 Season low: 12
8. Watford — Fourth in the table, but failing to get more than a point at home to Fulham has the feel of sheep in wolves’ clothing (or at least less vicious dogs in wolves’ clothing). Last week: 5 Season high: 4 Season low: 8
7. Manchester United — If the off-field subplots weren’t running so rampant, the draw against Wolves would be easily forgiven. Instead, they’ve run into a League Cup upset at the hands of Derby County. Beware the match-up with West Ham early Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Last week: 7 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
6. Tottenham Hotspur — The win against Brighton failed to inspire, but Erik Lamela is rounding into form. Dele Alli‘s midweek League Cup goal could be the jolt his season needed at Stadium MK. Last week: 8 Season high: 3 Season low: 8
5. Wolves — Fun to watch, and have drawn both Manchester clubs (including United away). Nuno Espirito Santo‘s on hallowed ground. Last week: 8 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
4. Arsenal — Winners of four-straight in league play, a defeat of Watford at the weekend would show signs of true contention. Last week: 4 Season high: 4 Season low: 9
3. Chelsea — The draw against West Ham was unlucky, but Maurizio Sarri‘s men will be serious title fighters if either Olivier Giroud or Alvaro Morata can find their in-form finishing boots. Last week: 3 Season high: 3 Season low: 4
2. Manchester City — Just another ho-hum 5-0 win. Avoiding a slip-up at Brighton in a classic trap game before trips to Hoffenheim and Liverpool will be paramount to their title hopes. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
Liverpool — The perfect season was lost in a home defeat to Chelsea at midweek. Now can they flip the script when the same two teams switch venues and put all their stars on show in London on Saturday? Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
But it was AS Roma who garnered eyeballs with some wondrous goals in a blowout at the Stadio Olimpico.
Roma 4-0 Frosinone
I Lupi smashed the newly-promoted visitors behind two sensational goals in the first half-hour and markers from Stephan El Shaarawy and Aleksandar Kolarov.
Cenzig Under got the scoring started with a nutmeg-inducing, mazey dribble and blast in the second minute, and Javier Pastore doubled the advantage with a sweeping back leg redirection in the 28th.
Juventus 2-0 Bologna
Two goals in four minutes from Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi were the lone markers as Juve moved to 6-0. Dybala’s goal was assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo, giving the Portuguese star three goals and an assist in his last three Serie A matches.
Napoli 3-0 Parma
Lorenzo Insigne put the favored hosts ahead after four minutes, and Arkadiusz Milik scored in each half as Napoli kept pace with unbeaten Juventus.
Elsewhere Inter Milan 2-1 Fiorentina — Tuesday
Udinese 1-2 Lazio
Atalanta 0-0 Torino
Genoa 2-0 Chievo
Cagliari 0-0 Sampdoria
SPAL vs. Sassuolo — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
Empoli vs. AC Milan — 3 p.m. ET Thursday