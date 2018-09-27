More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
VIDEO: Own goal sees defender race length of pitch to whiff on clearance

By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
When an own goal is so hilariously poor it inspires accusations of match-fixing, you know you have a beauty on your hands.

This one comes from Peru, where Sport Rosario’s John Carlos Tapia conceded a 37th minute own goal reminiscent of something you’d see in an “Air Bud” movie.

There’s a lot at play here even before the o.g., which comes about a minute into the video. At times, it looks like Rosario goalkeeper Luis Llontop is the only one trying in earnest to defend the goal.

With half his team out to lunch on a throw-in clearly awarded to FBC Melgar, Llontop makes a fine save only to see Tapia streaking the length of the pitch to knock the ball toward his net, then turn and whiff on his clearing attempt for a teammate’s oddly-stepped attempt also comes up short.

In case the match-fixing angle interests you, there were two red cards and a pair of late goals as Melgar gave away the lead and took it back at home.

@PLinUSA
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
Anyone who’s covered a National Hockey League game or had reason to be in the bowels of an NHL arena a couple of hours before game knows that plenty of hockey players are Premier League fans.

Both teams can be found juggling the ball in a circle before games, and social media has shed some light on who supports which teams.

Well some of the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals laid the preferences bare when the Premier League Trophy hit their locker room on Thursday.

Spoiler alert: The only things blue were the Man City ribbons on the trophy. Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are Liverpool supporters, Nicklas Backstrom enjoys Arsenal, and as usual a host of players like Manchester United.

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2018, 7:10 PM EDT
The Supporters’ Shield may be all but decided this weekend in Major League Soccer, and clarity at the bottom of both conference’s playoff races could also arrive by the time Sunday comes to a close.

The highlight comes early Sunday afternoon, as New York Red Bulls get a last chance to stake a claim to the Shield with a visit from Atlanta United (1 p.m. ET).

RBNY does not have Bradley Wright-Phillips available for the match after the star striker was suspended for yellow card accumulation following a profanity aimed at a linesman last week.

Both Atlanta and RBNY have played 30 matches, and Red Bulls enter the match four points behind the Five Stripes. Anything but an RBNY win would take defied logic for Atlanta not to lift the Shield.

The battle for playoff positioning in the East isn’t limited to the top. DC United has played fewer matches than any other team in MLS, and hosts the team its chasing in Montreal Impact. The Quebec side has a five-point lead with two more matches played, and can take control away from Wayne Rooney‘s men with a win.

Columbus and Philadelphia are jockeying for a first-round home date, likely combatants for the 4-5 match. The Crew has a one-point lead, and will be hoping that the Union’s disappointing Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final loss on Wednesday in Texas follows them North.

With sixth seed Seattle expected to beat Colorado on Saturday, the stakes are huge for Vancouver’s visit to California for a meeting with LA Galaxy. Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s men can pour misery on a Caps team which isn’t too pleased at the firing of longtime boss Carl Robinson in the midst of a playoff scrap. LA made a coaching change of its own earlier this month, and holds a one-point advantage on the eighth-place Caps with one more match in the books. The Galaxy are 1W-1L since the departure Sigi Schmid.

Elsewhere
Chicago vs. LAFC
Seattle vs. Colorado
Toronto vs. New England
Minnesota vs. NYCFC
Houston vs. San Jose
Portland vs. Dallas
Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake

By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
There’s potential for a major Top Four shakeup and maybe even a change in perception of title contention when the Premier League brings Week 7 to the forefront this weekend.

Can Chelsea beat Liverpool again, go top of Premier League?
Chelsea vs. Liverpool — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC STREAM ]

The Premier League season will near its one-fifth point after this weekend, and three teams could sit atop the table following six match days.

Two of those teams meet at Stamford Bridge four days after Chelsea came back to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in the League Cup.

Jurgen Klopp is winless in four against the Blues after winning two of his first three matches against Chelsea as Liverpool boss. Following wins at Stamford Bridge in his first two league visits, Liverpool fell 1-0 last season.

Both teams kept key players out of the Starting XI on Wednesday, though as the intensity of the match ramped up both managers injected some: N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah, David Luiz, Jordan Henderson.

Yeah, they cared.

So will Liverpool get right back on track at the Bridge following its first setback of the season, or will it be staring down consecutive losses to the same opponent in under a week?

The Reds passed their first two tests of the season, beating Spurs and PSG. The next was a failure versus the Blues, but revenge would keep the PL season firing forward.

Manuel Pellegrini hopes to get another one over on Man Utd
West Ham United vs. Manchester United — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN STREAM ]

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has had his fair share of success against Manchester United dating back to his time as the manager of Manchester City, posting a 3W-1D-2L record against the Red Devils.

A win on Saturday could rank right up there amongst his favorite conquests, and maybe even be a momentous moment in the tenure of Jose Mourinho at United.

Pellegrini’s 0-4 start to life at West Ham was well-documented, but the Irons beat Everton before drawing Chelsea last week with very different tactical deployments. An 8-0 throttling of Macclesfield Town in the League Cup now yields to this match, which could further endear Pellegrini to the West Ham support.

And if he doesn’t win? We bet they’d agree with Pellegrini that a draw is the next best thing.

United is coming off a 10-man loss to Derby County at home in the League Cup and a wealthy of rough headlines involving Mourinho and Paul Pogba. It’s a “rise up” moment for the Red Devils under Mourinho. They’ve done it plenty of times. Will they bail him out again?

Hornets hope to reclaim footing as Arsenal aims to pass them
Arsenal vs. Watford — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC STREAM ]

The Top Four race could be pretty cluttered after the weekend, and Arsenal’s ability to leapfrog Watford and sits fifth or better is one to watch closely. Javi Gracia‘s Hornets keep scoring, but have just one result from their last three matches in all competitions.

Can Spurs avoid letdown without Eriksen?
Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN STREAM ]

There will be no Christian Eriksen again for Spurs, but Erik Lamela and Dele Alli have been in-form and firing. A visit to the John Smith’s Stadium isn’t a cakewalk, but the Terriers have been struggling and Spurs will be expected to walk over their Bottom Three opponents.

Clarets try to keep building momentum against desperate Bluebirds
Cardiff City vs. Burnley — 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN STREAM ]

The Bluebirds may not know what to make of Burnley, who struggled in both the Europa League and Premier League before breaking out for a 4-0 win over Bournemouth last week. Burnley rolled out a second-choice squad for the midweek League Cup loss to Burton Albion, but Cardiff will still be viewing this as a chance to pick up its first win of the PL season.

Busquets signs new contract with Barcelona through 2023

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says Sergio Busquets has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Spanish champion through the 2022-23 season.

Barcelona adds his buyout clause has increased from 200 million euros ($234 million) to 500 million euros ($584 million).

The Spanish international’s previous deal was scheduled to finish in 2021.

The 30-year-old Busquets is in his 11th season with Barcelona after coming through its academy. He has scored 13 goals in 490 appearances as the club’s first-choice holding midfielder.

He has helped Barcelona win three Champions Leagues, seven Spanish leagues and six Copa del Rey crowns.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports