AS Monaco’s Ligue 1 deficit grows with loss to St. Etienne

French giants AS Monaco look to be in real trouble this season.

Wahbi Khazri scored a pair as St. Etienne downed Monaco 2-0 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Friday. The loss left Monaco in 18th place in the table with just six points through the first seven matches of the season.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder, who signed from Sunderland this summer, first struck in the 41st minute as he was left completely unmarked in the box after splitting the defensive line, and Norwegian midfielder Ole Selnaes found him with a long cross. Khazri was chased by Andrea Raggi, but he was too late as the Tunisian international turned settled, turned, and shot past Diego Benaglio.

Khazri’s second came nine minutes after the halftime break, a frustratingly simple goal from Monaco’s perspective. Yann M’Villa pumped the ball forward to Khazri who settled the hard line drive and whipped it past Benaglio with little trouble for a 2-0 lead.

With the win, St. Etienne jumps all the way into second in the Ligue 1 table, six points back of leaders PSG. Still, the much bigger story is the troublesome start of Monaco, having sold Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, and Fabinho among other young stars. New signing Aleksandr Golovin has yet to make a serious impact on his way back from an ankle injury, and the team is struggling to put up results, on a seven-match winless run following its opening day victory over Nantes.

