Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to sue for report of rape allegations

By Kyle BonnSep 28, 2018, 7:56 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo is threatening to sue a German media outlet that published detailed allegations of a woman who accused the Juventus star of rape.

German publication Der Spiegel released an article that featured an interview with Kathryn Mayorga. She accused Ronaldo of rape last year, but did so anonymously, and her identity was not known publicly until the release of this report.

In the article, Mayorga’s lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, claims that Ronaldo paid $375,000 following the incident, and he also claims to have documents that show Ronaldo admitting to hearing verbally refuse consent. Stovall told Der Spiegel that he had filed a civil suit against Ronaldo in the state of Nevada, hoping to void the non-disclosure agreement signed after the incident, but ESPN reports that a records search “did not find whether a complaint had been filed in Nevada.”

Since publication of the Der Spiegel article, Ronaldo’s agency, Gestifute, released a statement calling the article “journalistic fiction” and claiming the documents mentioned by Mayorga’s lawyer are “unsigned” and “whose authenticity [Ronaldo] does not know.” 

The alleged incident took place in the Palms Place Hotel in a penthouse suite, according to the report.

Ronaldo’s lawyer, Schertz Bergmann Rechtsanwälte, released a statement claiming that the report is “blatantly illegal” and stated that Ronaldo will sue Der Speigel for “compensation for moral damages.”

PL Preview: Manchester City vs. Brighton

By Kyle BonnSep 28, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT
  • Manchester City has never lost to Brighton at home
  • Brighton has not kept a clean sheet this season
  • Manchester City has dropped four points in its last 12 matches

Defending champions Manchester City don’t currently own the top spot in the Premier League standings, but Pep Guardiola just needs one slip, one stumble, one opening by Liverpool to take control. In order to do so, City needs to take care of business.

The next bit of business is a home date with Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Manchester City has rattled off three straight wins by a combined 10-1 score since drawing with Wolves back in late August. Guardiola is still missing Kevin De Bruyne, but the Belgian will return to training soon and is expected to return to the lineup in the near future. Benjamin Mendy, Eliaquim Mangala and Claudio Bravo are all still missing, but otherwise Manchester City is at full strength.

Meanwhile, Brighton sits in the crowded bottom half of the standings and has just one win on the season, earning just two points over its last four matches. The Seagulls are missing playmaker Pascal Gross who suffered an ankle injury against Fulham, plus Dale Stephens who came off midway through Saturday’s loss to Tottenham with a hamstring injury.

Each of Brighton’s last five matches have been either draws or decided by one goal. Before this past weekend’s 2-1 loss, Brighton had staged a pair of late, two-goal comebacks.

What they’re saying

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Brighton: “It’s a really good side, a good manager and they were together for a long time. They know exactly what they have to do. They are really well organized. It will be a really tough game, but we know that and we will try to do a good game.”

Brighton manager Chris Hughton on playing Manchester City: “Along with playing Liverpool away, I would say that this is the toughest game. We did okay in the Liverpool one and might’ve got a result there, so you always have to be positive going into games like this. No-one expects us to get anything from it, so that’s normal and that pressure is taken off, but we want to do as well as we can.”

Prediction

Brighton has put in a few very good performances and look a formidable opponent for anybody in the Premier League, but their defensive frailties have cost them numerous points over the last few games, and that will prove deadly against Manchester City. A few mistakes will turn into a multi-goal deficit, and this isn’t a team you can exploit late in games for a messy comeback. Pep Guardiola will earn a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Reports: Dele Alli suffers hamstring setback, will miss time

By Kyle BonnSep 28, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is in danger of missing a pair of significant matches – or more – thanks to a flare-up of his hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old missed the 2-1 loss to Liverpool with a hamstring injury he suffered on international duty in a match against Spain, forcing him to pull out of the England squad and miss the subsequent Premier League match plus a Champions League meeting with Inter. He returned to action with a short substitute appearance against Brighton last weekend followed by a full 90 minutes against Watford in the Carabao Cup this week, the latter of which saw him sport the captain’s armband.

According to The Mirror, Alli saw his hamstring injury return in training on Thursday or Friday, and he will miss this weekend’s match Huddersfield. The report, corroborated by The Telegraph, also states he is doubtful for the midweek Champions League game against Barcelona, and further reports suggest he could miss even more time. Sam Cunningham of iNews reports that Alli will miss an entire month, which would see him miss notable Premier League matches against Manchester City, West Ham, and Wolves plus a Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven.

Also of note, Gareth Southgate is scheduled to announce his England squad for the October international break on Thursday, the day after the Champions League match against Barcelona. If the four-week timeline is to be assumed, Alli would be undoubtedly ruled out for selection.

Alli played a significant role for Spurs last season, racking up 36 Premier League appearances and nearly 3,000 league minutes. The London club could desperately use his services, with Spurs struggling on the pitch, sporting losses to Watford, Liverpool, and Inter over the last month plus the win over Watford in the League Cup requiring penalties.

Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday draw on pair of beautiful goals

By Kyle BonnSep 28, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Who says the Championship is all a grind?

Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds drew 1-1 at Hillsborough Stadium on Friday as a pair of spectacular goals shared the spoils. First, it was Adam Reach who put the home side in front on the stroke of halftime with an incredible volley from almost 35 yards out, letting the ball bounce once before swiping at it with his left foot, catching the absolute top-left corner and cannoning into the back of the net.

It was the second Championship goal of the season for the 25-year-old, his third overall.

With Sheffield Wednesday up past halftime, Leeds pressed for an equalizer and struck just nine minutes after the break. Tyler Roberts laid the ball off to Mateusz Klich, and the 28-year-old Polish midfielder unleashed a curler after being given plenty of space. Klich’s effort bent around Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson and into the top-right corner, evening the scoreline at 1-1.

It’s the fourth goal of the season for the former Wolfsburg man, a vitally important goal as Leeds pushes for a spot at the top of the Championship standings.

The match is an important one, as Leeds came into the match atop the Championship table, level on points with Middlesborough and one above West Brom. Sheffield Wednesday sat in 10th upon kickoff, just four points back of the leaders. The result will be disappointing for both sides, allowing others around them an opportunity to pull ahead.

AS Monaco’s Ligue 1 deficit grows with loss to St. Etienne

By Kyle BonnSep 28, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
French giants AS Monaco look to be in real trouble this season.

Wahbi Khazri scored a pair as St. Etienne downed Monaco 2-0 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Friday. The loss left Monaco in 18th place in the table with just six points through the first seven matches of the season.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder, who signed from Sunderland this summer, first struck in the 41st minute as he was left completely unmarked in the box after splitting the defensive line, and Norwegian midfielder Ole Selnaes found him with a long cross. Khazri was chased by Andrea Raggi, but he was too late as the Tunisian international turned settled, turned, and shot past Diego Benaglio.

Khazri’s second came nine minutes after the halftime break, a frustratingly simple goal from Monaco’s perspective. Yann M’Villa pumped the ball forward to Khazri who settled the hard line drive and whipped it past Benaglio with little trouble for a 2-0 lead.

With the win, St. Etienne jumps all the way into second in the Ligue 1 table, six points back of leaders PSG. Still, the much bigger story is the troublesome start of Monaco, having sold Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, and Fabinho among other young stars. New signing Aleksandr Golovin has yet to make a serious impact on his way back from an ankle injury, and the team is struggling to put up results, on a seven-match winless run following its opening day victory over Nantes.