More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Guardiola confirms De Bruyne will return to training soon

By Kyle BonnSep 28, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City is just two points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, and they are set to receive an enormous squad boost.

According to City manager Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne is preparing to return to training very soon, having missed the last six weeks with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old was injured in the first league match of the season – a 2-0 win over Arsenal – removed after just 30 minutes with torn knee ligaments. Fans initially feared for De Bruyne’s season, as a torn ACL would have been devastating to the Belgian’s prospects this season, but he was eventually diagnosed with a lesser injury.

Now, having sat out five Premier League matches to this point and likely to miss this weekend’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion as well, de Bruyne will return to training in the coming days, hoping to gear up for action in the near future.

“He’s making the last steps,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Brighton on Saturday. “He’ll start taking a small part in training in the next days I think. Everything is going well.”

De Bruyne made 37 appearances last season, scoring eight goals and assisting 16 more as Manchester City romped to the Premier League title in record fashion. He moved to City in 2015 and has made 73 appearances over the last two seasons.

Will he stay or will he go?: Atlanta United and Tata Martino

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

For the second time in a month, Atlanta United manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino had to deny reports that he was set to leave Atlanta United for another national team position.

This week, reports emerged that Martino was weighing his options between extending his deal with Atlanta United or taking either the Mexico National Team or Argentine National Team jobs, both of which are open, still months after the World Cup was completed. Martino’s contract with Atlants ends at the end of the season and he’s reportedly told the team’s front office that he’ll decide his future by Monday, though that date is fluid.

While Martino has continued to deny the reports and states his focus lies solely on this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash with the New York Red Bulls, clearly where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Perhaps Martino’s representatives are speaking to the Mexico and Argentina FAs, or perhaps he’s looking to leverage his MLS success into another big-time national team position. Martino of course coached Argentina from 2014-2016, leaving after the final defeat in the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the U.S.

Either way, we’ll know more next week when Martino is supposed to make an announcement. Martino’s arrival in the first place was huge for MLS’ legitimacy worldwide – does Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron or Tito Villalba make the move to MLS without him? – but losing him may be even bigger, just as Atlanta United is on the precipice of making a deep run in the playoffs. Even if Martino announces he is leaving but stays through the end of the season, it’s unlikely a coach of his pedigree will come right in and replace him, even with Atlanta’s vast budget. There have been rumors that another Argentine, former Albiceleste and Chile boss Jorge Sampaoli would take over, but it’s not clear whether these rumors are grounded in any possible outcome.

For Atlanta United – and perhaps the U.S. Men’s National Team’s sake -, keeping Martino at home in Atlanta is the best possible outcome.

Mourinho: Pogba to play vs. West Ham

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho poured some ice water over the sizzling beef between he and Paul Pogba that’s playing out in the media.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s match on Saturday against West Ham, Mourinho confirmed that Pogba would play against the Irons. There was speculation this week after Mourinho’s comments midweek about Pogba and their icy glare that either Pogba wouldn’t suit up again or Mourinho would drop him from the first team. Instead, it appears the two will continue to play big roles for Manchester United, at least for the near future.

Even if Mourinho is happy with Pogba, there’s only so long that the two can butt heads before something more dramatic happens. It appears the pair are on a collision course, but it’s certainly distracting for the team and its players to constantly be facing questions about Pogba and/or Mourinho instead of their play on the field, which has been less than desirable so far this season.

PL Preview: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 12:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Chelsea will make late calls on Pedro (shoulder), Andreas Christensen (illness), Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger ahead of Saturday evening’s match. 
  • Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness) and Georginio Wijnaldum (knock) are available. Defender Virgil Van Dijk is doubtful with a rib injury. 
  • Liverpool are looking to win their first seven matches of a top-flight campaign for only the second time, after doing so in 1990/91. Chelsea are the only side to win their opening seven PL fixtures, in 2005/06.
  • Chelsea can claim consecutive home Premier League victories over Liverpool for the first time since a run of three wins between October 2004 and September 2006. 

Liverpool puts its 100 percent record on the line Saturday as it faces a rematch with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) just three days after the Blues topped the Reds, 2-1 in comeback style in the Carabao Cup.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With Liverpool leading 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday, Chelsea hit the knockout blow after goals from Emerson and Eden Hazard to give the Reds a setback. However, it’s the matchup on Saturday that really matters in the Premier League title push, with Liverpool looking to stay on top. However, it will be that much tougher without the defensive talisman that is Virgil Van Dijk, who is doubtful for the game.

Maurizio Sarri has transformed Chelsea from a direct side to one who dominates and passes through the midfield. Will Liverpool have a better idea of how to counter that after seeing it just a few days ago? Or will Hazard rise to the challenge yet again on the road?

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on if Eden Hazard is currently the world’s best player: “Maybe, I don’t know. He is for sure one of the best, but I am absolutely convinced he can improve. If he is able to improve during training, maybe he will be able to use himself at 100 per cent. We have seen only 70, 75, 80 per cent of his potential. If he is able to improve he will be the best in the world. It’s very difficult to compare him with other players. He is a genius. He is unique. Technically I think he is the best, and so I want him to be the best in the world.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on possibly opening a 5-point lead in the table: “I don’t think in these categories because it is difficult enough to try and win the game, or even to get a point at Chelsea. So, I don’t think about a five-point gap – and a five-point gap 31 matchdays before the end [of the season] is nothing. We play them again, so it is absolutely nothing. It’s only about getting points for our account. I thought the Chelsea game [in midweek] was just an unbelievably interesting game, in the analysis as well. We needed time to adapt, yes. We had a new formation, yes, and without the ball, against the ball in defending, it’s a little bit more complicated than with the ball.”

Prediction

If Virgil Van Dijk is out, expect Chelsea to whip a lot of balls into the box, seeing if either Olivier Giroud or Alvaro Morata can get on the end of them. This game should have end-to-end action with plenty of goals, but we think both sides will share the spoils. Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Must-See Golazo: Nacho of Valladolid

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In front of new part-owner O Fenomeno – the original Ronaldo – Valladolid left back Nacho scored a goal that the Brazilian legend would be proud of.

[READ: Contract talks break down between Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey]

Off a corner kick drilled towards the top of the box, Nacho shuffled forward before unleashing a powerful volley that beat former Barcelona backup Oier Olazabal. The goal put Valladolid in front and completed a comeback on the way to a 2-1 victory.

Watch the goal below, in all its glory.