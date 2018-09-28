Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday draw on pair of beautiful goals

Who says the Championship is all a grind?
Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds drew 1-1 at Hillsborough Stadium on Friday as a pair of spectacular goals shared the spoils. First, it was Adam Reach who put the home side in front on the stroke of halftime with an incredible volley from almost 35 yards out, letting the ball bounce once before swiping at it with his left foot, catching the absolute top-left corner and cannoning into the back of the net.
It was the second Championship goal of the season for the 25-year-old, his third overall.
With Sheffield Wednesday up past halftime, Leeds pressed for an equalizer and struck just nine minutes after the break. Tyler Roberts laid the ball off to Mateusz Klich, and the 28-year-old Polish midfielder unleashed a curler after being given plenty of space. Klich’s effort bent around Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson and into the top-right corner, evening the scoreline at 1-1.
It’s the fourth goal of the season for the former Wolfsburg man, a vitally important goal as Leeds pushes for a spot at the top of the Championship standings.
The match is an important one, as Leeds came into the match atop the Championship table, level on points with Middlesborough and one above West Brom. Sheffield Wednesday sat in 10th upon kickoff, just four points back of the leaders. The result will be disappointing for both sides, allowing others around them an opportunity to pull ahead.
French giants AS Monaco look to be in real trouble this season.
Wahbi Khazri scored a pair as St. Etienne downed Monaco 2-0 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Friday. The loss left Monaco in 18th place in the table with just six points through the first seven matches of the season.
The 27-year-old attacking midfielder, who signed from Sunderland this summer, first struck in the 41st minute as he was left completely unmarked in the box after splitting the defensive line, and Norwegian midfielder Ole Selnaes found him with a long cross. Khazri was chased by Andrea Raggi, but he was too late as the Tunisian international turned settled, turned, and shot past Diego Benaglio.
Khazri’s second came nine minutes after the halftime break, a frustratingly simple goal from Monaco’s perspective. Yann M’Villa pumped the ball forward to Khazri who settled the hard line drive and whipped it past Benaglio with little trouble for a 2-0 lead.
With the win, St. Etienne jumps all the way into second in the Ligue 1 table, six points back of leaders PSG. Still, the much bigger story is the troublesome start of Monaco, having sold Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, and Fabinho among other young stars. New signing Aleksandr Golovin has yet to make a serious impact on his way back from an ankle injury, and the team is struggling to put up results, on a seven-match winless run following its opening day victory over Nantes.
Bayern Munich’s weekend has been ruined.
The German giants were caught napping, falling 2-0 to Hertha Berlin at Olympiastadion Berlin in the capital for the defending champions’ first Bundesliga loss of the season.
Hertha striker Vedad Ibisevic saw his header saved by Manuel Neuer in the 23rd minute, but the rebound fell to former Chelsea man Salomon Kalou who was tackled by Jerome Boateng, and the referee pointed to the spot. Ibisevic took the penalty, and his effort found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
With Bayern trailing, they maintained a significant possessional advantage and looked to pepper Thomas Kraft’s net, but continued to miss the target. Hertha would find another just before halftime on the counter as Kalou’s smart through-ball unlocked the defense and connected with Valentino Lazaro’s run, and the Austrian expertly pulled it back as he reached the end line. 23-year-old Ondrej Duda was waiting at point-blank range, and he roofed the effort to double Hertha’s lead.
Bayern pushed forward looking to get back in the game, but they couldn’t find a way through. Taking 25 efforts on the Hertha net throughout the match, they were able to put just five on target. The visitors held 70% possession through the full 90 minutes, but ultimately were unsuccessful.
The win for Hertha draws them level with Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga table on 13 points through six matches, with both Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen able to take over the lead spot with a victory this weekend.
Manchester City is just two points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, and they are set to receive an enormous squad boost.
According to City manager Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne is preparing to return to training very soon, having missed the last six weeks with a knee injury.
The 27-year-old was injured in the first league match of the season – a 2-0 win over Arsenal – removed after just 30 minutes with torn knee ligaments. Fans initially feared for De Bruyne’s season, as a torn ACL would have been devastating to the Belgian’s prospects this season, but he was eventually diagnosed with a lesser injury.
Now, having sat out five Premier League matches to this point and likely to miss this weekend’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion as well, de Bruyne will return to training in the coming days, hoping to gear up for action in the near future.
“He’s making the last steps,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Brighton on Saturday. “He’ll start taking a small part in training in the next days I think. Everything is going well.”
De Bruyne made 37 appearances last season, scoring eight goals and assisting 16 more as Manchester City romped to the Premier League title in record fashion. He moved to City in 2015 and has made 73 appearances over the last two seasons.
For the second time in a month, Atlanta United manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino had to deny reports that he was set to leave Atlanta United for another national team position.
This week, reports emerged that Martino was weighing his options between extending his deal with Atlanta United or taking either the Mexico National Team or Argentine National Team jobs, both of which are open, still months after the World Cup was completed. Martino’s contract with Atlants ends at the end of the season and he’s reportedly told the team’s front office that he’ll decide his future by Monday, though that date is fluid.
While Martino has continued to deny the reports and states his focus lies solely on this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash with the New York Red Bulls, clearly where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Perhaps Martino’s representatives are speaking to the Mexico and Argentina FAs, or perhaps he’s looking to leverage his MLS success into another big-time national team position. Martino of course coached Argentina from 2014-2016, leaving after the final defeat in the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the U.S.
Either way, we’ll know more next week when Martino is supposed to make an announcement. Martino’s arrival in the first place was huge for MLS’ legitimacy worldwide – does Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron or Tito Villalba make the move to MLS without him? – but losing him may be even bigger, just as Atlanta United is on the precipice of making a deep run in the playoffs. Even if Martino announces he is leaving but stays through the end of the season, it’s unlikely a coach of his pedigree will come right in and replace him, even with Atlanta’s vast budget. There have been rumors that another Argentine, former Albiceleste and Chile boss Jorge Sampaoli would take over, but it’s not clear whether these rumors are grounded in any possible outcome.
For Atlanta United – and perhaps the U.S. Men’s National Team’s sake -, keeping Martino at home in Atlanta is the best possible outcome.