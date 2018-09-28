Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday draw on pair of beautiful goals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who says the Championship is all a grind?

Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds drew 1-1 at Hillsborough Stadium on Friday as a pair of spectacular goals shared the spoils. First, it was Adam Reach who put the home side in front on the stroke of halftime with an incredible volley from almost 35 yards out, letting the ball bounce once before swiping at it with his left foot, catching the absolute top-left corner and cannoning into the back of the net.

It was the second Championship goal of the season for the 25-year-old, his third overall.

With Sheffield Wednesday up past halftime, Leeds pressed for an equalizer and struck just nine minutes after the break. Tyler Roberts laid the ball off to Mateusz Klich, and the 28-year-old Polish midfielder unleashed a curler after being given plenty of space. Klich’s effort bent around Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson and into the top-right corner, evening the scoreline at 1-1.

It’s the fourth goal of the season for the former Wolfsburg man, a vitally important goal as Leeds pushes for a spot at the top of the Championship standings.

The match is an important one, as Leeds came into the match atop the Championship table, level on points with Middlesborough and one above West Brom. Sheffield Wednesday sat in 10th upon kickoff, just four points back of the leaders. The result will be disappointing for both sides, allowing others around them an opportunity to pull ahead.

