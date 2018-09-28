Mourinho: Pogba will play vs. West Ham

Jose Mourinho poured some ice water over the sizzling beef between he and Paul Pogba that’s playing out in the media.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s match on Saturday against West Ham, Mourinho confirmed that Pogba would play against the Irons. There was speculation this week after Mourinho’s comments midweek about Pogba and their icy glare that either Pogba wouldn’t suit up again or Mourinho would drop him from the first team. Instead, it appears the two will continue to play big roles for Manchester United, at least for the near future.

Jose Mourinho confirms @paulpogba will play v West Ham tomorrow. "I am really happy with his work this week. He trained really well. The team needs good players. He is a good player. The team needs the personality to play. He has. He plays tomorrow." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 28, 2018

Even if Mourinho is happy with Pogba, there’s only so long that the two can butt heads before something more dramatic happens. It appears the pair are on a collision course, but it’s certainly distracting for the team and its players to constantly be facing questions about Pogba and/or Mourinho instead of their play on the field, which has been less than desirable so far this season.