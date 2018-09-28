PL Preview: West Ham vs. Manchester United

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic is fit for Saturday’s early kick-off after recovering from a knee injury. Grady Diangana could be part of the squad after his two goals against Macclesfield in midweek.

West Ham has beaten Manchester United in only one of their last 19 Premier League matches, winning 3-2 in their final match at the Boleyn Ground in May 2016.

Romelu Lukaku can become only the fourth player to score in their side’s first four away matches in a Premier League campaign, after Thierry Henry, Daniel Sturridge, and Sergio Aguero.

Man Utd have to concede at the London Stadium in the Premier League, keeping a clean sheet in both their visits.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United visit struggling West Ham (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both manager’s seats growing hotter by the day.

West Ham currently sit just one point above the relegation zone, with four points from six games and no home Premier League wins so far, and while Man United’s place in the table is better, it’s far below expectations. Marko Arnautovic is fit and expected to return to the lineup, a huge boost for West Ham, but Mourinho will have to delicately handle the fiasco surrounding he and star midfielder Paul Pogba, who could have his head turned by other mega clubs in the days ahead.

Either way, should there be a winner on Saturday, the loser will have a lot of questions to answer, and a burning hot seat to sit down on.

What they’re saying

Luke Shaw on the team’s disappointing recent run of results: “I feel like the team has been playing some good football. I think it was disappointing against Wolves. I don’t think we were ourselves. We should be winning games like that, especially at home in front of our home fans. We were all really disappointed and we just need to pick ourselves back up again and keep going.”

Manuel Pellegrini on West Ham’s defense starting to show improvement: “I’m very happy, not only for Fabian and Diop, but also Angelo Ogbonna‘s performance on Wednesday. “I think we are defensively improving. I knew Diop well. He was the captain of Toulouse. I told him he needed to know a bit more about the Premier League, but I was absolutely sure he would be a success here. It’s the same with Balbuena.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Even with Arnautovic available, it will still be a tough test for West Ham at home against a strong (on paper) Man United side. However, perhaps this is the weekend they can pull off the stunner. West Ham 2-1 Manchester United