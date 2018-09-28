More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
PL Preview: West Ham vs. Manchester United

By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
  • West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic is fit for Saturday’s early kick-off after recovering from a knee injury. Grady Diangana could be part of the squad after his two goals against Macclesfield in midweek.
  • West Ham has beaten Manchester United in only one of their last 19 Premier League matches, winning 3-2 in their final match at the Boleyn Ground in May 2016.
  • Romelu Lukaku can become only the fourth player to score in their side’s first four away matches in a Premier League campaign, after Thierry Henry, Daniel Sturridge, and Sergio Aguero.
  • Man Utd have to concede at the London Stadium in the Premier League, keeping a clean sheet in both their visits.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United visit struggling West Ham (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both manager’s seats growing hotter by the day.

West Ham currently sit just one point above the relegation zone, with four points from six games and no home Premier League wins so far, and while Man United’s place in the table is better, it’s far below expectations. Marko Arnautovic is fit and expected to return to the lineup, a huge boost for West Ham, but Mourinho will have to delicately handle the fiasco surrounding he and star midfielder Paul Pogba, who could have his head turned by other mega clubs in the days ahead.

Either way, should there be a winner on Saturday, the loser will have a lot of questions to answer, and a burning hot seat to sit down on.

What they’re saying

Luke Shaw on the team’s disappointing recent run of results: “I feel like the team has been playing some good football. I think it was disappointing against Wolves. I don’t think we were ourselves. We should be winning games like that, especially at home in front of our home fans. We were all really disappointed and we just need to pick ourselves back up again and keep going.”

Manuel Pellegrini on West Ham’s defense starting to show improvement: “I’m very happy, not only for Fabian and Diop, but also Angelo Ogbonna‘s performance on Wednesday. “I think we are defensively improving. I knew Diop well. He was the captain of Toulouse. I told him he needed to know a bit more about the Premier League, but I was absolutely sure he would be a success here. It’s the same with Balbuena.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Even with Arnautovic available, it will still be a tough test for West Ham at home against a strong (on paper) Man United side. However, perhaps this is the weekend they can pull off the stunner. West Ham 2-1 Manchester United

Report: Contract talks break down between Ramsey, Arsenal

By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
Aaron Ramsey‘s time at the Emirates Stadium may be coming to an end.

According to multiple reports in England, Arsenal has withdrawn a contract offer to Ramsey, after the Welsh international midfielder requested a contract similar to the one given to Mesut Ozil, which nets him around $23 million per season. Ramsey’s current contract ends in June 2019, meaning that he could leave Arsenal for a cut-rate fee this January or leave for nothing at the end of the current campaign.

With more than 300 games in the red and white kit, Ramsey is Arsenal through and through, having joined 10 years ago as a teenager from Cardiff City. In that time, he’s had his ups and downs but when healthy, he’s gone on to become an absolute fixture in the side between Arsene Wenger and now Unai Emery‘s management. Ramsey was initially played as an attacking midfielder, a right-sided attacker and then eventually in his current role as a central midfielder or part of a double-pivot. In addition to shining at Arsenal, he’s earned more than 50 caps for Wales, leading his nation to the Euro 2016 semifinals.

Now, what does this mean for all involved? For Ramsey, after so long with one club, now may be his best shot at getting one last big contract within Europe’s upper echelon of leagues. At just 27-years old, Ramsey still can command a decent transfer fee and a good salary, though probably not the same that Ozil commands, thanks in part to Ozil’s starring roles in the past for the German National Team and Real Madrid. That being said, Ramsey could take his game to another level moving to Serie A or Spain, should he leave the Premier League.

On the other side, it may not be a massive loss for Arsenal too. Unai Emery clearly signed players such as Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi for a reason, and with Granit Xhaka possibly on his way out next summer as well, it could open up the chance for the two youngsters to move into the double-pivot role on a permanent basis. Torreira and Guendouzi will certainly learn a lot from Ramsey this season and while his departure would hurt, perhaps over time the Uruguayan or Frenchman can get to his level. Plus, Torreira especially is more adept defensively, something that Arsenal – and Ramsey – has notoriously struggled at for so long in massive games and derbies.

Ramsey will go down as one of Arsenal’s best midfielders in the club’s history, though never reaching the level of legends such as Patrick Vieira or Robert Pires from the “Invincibles” era.

Totti presents his autobiography inside the Colosseum

Associated PressSep 28, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
ROME (AP) Fans chanted outside as Francesco Totti presented his new autobiography before 300 invited guests inside the Colosseum on Thursday to mark the retired Roma captain’s 42nd birthday.

A long line of former teammates and coaches of Totti – including Antonio Cassano, Vincent Candela, Marcello Lippi and Claudio Ranieri – were called on to the stage to recount various phases of his 25-year career with his hometown club.

“Un capitano” (A captain) – was co-written with journalist Paolo Condo and published by Rizzoli. Totti said jokingly, “I haven’t read any books. This is the first.”

Some of the book’s profits will go to the Bambino Gesu children’s hospital in Rome.

Report: Pogba’s agent plans transfer talks with Man United

By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Paul Pogba‘s agent has reportedly set up what could be a dramatic negotiation this fall with Manchester United.

According to a report from the Guardian, Pogba’s super agent Mino Raiola is prepared to hold talks with the Red Devils in November to discuss whether the club would be willing to let Pogba leave in January or next summer. Raiola has for now set the talks to take place in November to give manager Jose Mourinho more time, though the Portuguese veteran’s seat grows hotter by the day as points are dropped in the Premier League and his relationship with Pogba deteriorates.

[READ: Barcelona announced plans to change emblem]

The French international and Mourinho shared an ice-cold glare at training last Wednesday, the day after Manchester United fell to Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

Despite, or perhaps in spite of his success in Les Bleus’ shirt, Pogba’s never lived up to his incredibly high potential and expectations while in the Man United shirt. Pogba was bought by Mourinho in 2016 for a then-record of around $116 million, but clearly Mourinho has had it with his star signing.

With Mourinho saying that Pogba will never captain the side again, it’s no surprise that Pogba is now truly thinking about his future, looking around for a better situation. He may have felt earlier that fan pressure could have forced Mourinho out at Old Trafford but it now seems that Pogba won’t be able to outlast his manager.

If Pogba does leave, he’ll have plenty of suitors, Financial Fair Play notwithstanding. Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing him back and he’s also been targeted by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona estimates $1.1 billion revenue, plans new emblem

@FCBarcelona
Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona has estimated it will generate record revenue of 960 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the 2018-19 season.

The Spanish champion also projected annual revenue to surpass 1 billion euros by 2021.

Barcelona says expenditure will reach 929 million euros this season and expects to generate 11 million euros of profit.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says it plans to redesign the club’s emblem for the start of next season.

The most significant change would be the removal of the letters “FCB,” standing for Futbol Club Barcelona, which have been at the center of the design for more than 100 years.

The current emblem was introduced in 2002.

The updated version must be approved in a membership vote on Oct. 20. It would be the 11th design of the emblem in the 119-year history of the Spanish club.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports