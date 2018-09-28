More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Report: Contract talks break down between Ramsey, Arsenal

By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
Aaron Ramsey‘s time at the Emirates Stadium may be coming to an end.

According to multiple reports in England, Arsenal has withdrawn a contract offer to Ramsey, after the Welsh international midfielder requested a contract similar to the one given to Mesut Ozil, which nets him around $23 million per season. Ramsey’s current contract ends in June 2019, meaning that he could leave Arsenal for a cut-rate fee this January or leave for nothing at the end of the current campaign.

With more than 300 games in the red and white kit, Ramsey is Arsenal through and through, having joined 10 years ago as a teenager from Cardiff City. In that time, he’s had his ups and downs but when healthy, he’s gone on to become an absolute fixture in the side between Arsene Wenger and now Unai Emery‘s management. Ramsey was initially played as an attacking midfielder, a right-sided attacker and then eventually in his current role as a central midfielder or part of a double-pivot. In addition to shining at Arsenal, he’s earned more than 50 caps for Wales, leading his nation to the Euro 2016 semifinals.

Now, what does this mean for all involved? For Ramsey, after so long with one club, now may be his best shot at getting one last big contract within Europe’s upper echelon of leagues. At just 27-years old, Ramsey still can command a decent transfer fee and a good salary, though probably not the same that Ozil commands, thanks in part to Ozil’s starring roles in the past for the German National Team and Real Madrid. That being said, Ramsey could take his game to another level moving to Serie A or Spain, should he leave the Premier League.

On the other side, it may not be a massive loss for Arsenal too. Unai Emery clearly signed players such as Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi for a reason, and with Granit Xhaka possibly on his way out next summer as well, it could open up the chance for the two youngsters to move into the double-pivot role on a permanent basis. Torreira and Guendouzi will certainly learn a lot from Ramsey this season and while his departure would hurt, perhaps over time the Uruguayan or Frenchman can get to his level. Plus, Torreira especially is more adept defensively, something that Arsenal – and Ramsey – has notoriously struggled at for so long in massive games and derbies.

Ramsey will go down as one of Arsenal’s best midfielders in the club’s history, though never reaching the level of legends such as Patrick Vieira or Robert Pires from the “Invincibles” era.

PL Preview: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 12:23 PM EDT
  • Chelsea will make late calls on Pedro (shoulder), Andreas Christensen (illness), Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger ahead of Saturday evening’s match. 
  • Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness) and Georginio Wijnaldum (knock) are available. Defender Virgil Van Dijk is doubtful with a rib injury. 
  • Liverpool are looking to win their first seven matches of a top-flight campaign for only the second time, after doing so in 1990/91. Chelsea are the only side to win their opening seven PL fixtures, in 2005/06.
  • Chelsea can claim consecutive home Premier League victories over Liverpool for the first time since a run of three wins between October 2004 and September 2006. 

Liverpool puts its 100 percent record on the line Saturday as it faces a rematch with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) just three days after the Blues topped the Reds, 2-1 in comeback style in the Carabao Cup.

With Liverpool leading 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday, Chelsea hit the knockout blow after goals from Emerson and Eden Hazard to give the Reds a setback. However, it’s the matchup on Saturday that really matters in the Premier League title push, with Liverpool looking to stay on top. However, it will be that much tougher without the defensive talisman that is Virgil Van Dijk, who is doubtful for the game.

Maurizio Sarri has transformed Chelsea from a direct side to one who dominates and passes through the midfield. Will Liverpool have a better idea of how to counter that after seeing it just a few days ago? Or will Hazard rise to the challenge yet again on the road?

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on if Eden Hazard is currently the world’s best player: “Maybe, I don’t know. He is for sure one of the best, but I am absolutely convinced he can improve. If he is able to improve during training, maybe he will be able to use himself at 100 per cent. We have seen only 70, 75, 80 per cent of his potential. If he is able to improve he will be the best in the world. It’s very difficult to compare him with other players. He is a genius. He is unique. Technically I think he is the best, and so I want him to be the best in the world.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on possibly opening a 5-point lead in the table: “I don’t think in these categories because it is difficult enough to try and win the game, or even to get a point at Chelsea. So, I don’t think about a five-point gap – and a five-point gap 31 matchdays before the end [of the season] is nothing. We play them again, so it is absolutely nothing. It’s only about getting points for our account. I thought the Chelsea game [in midweek] was just an unbelievably interesting game, in the analysis as well. We needed time to adapt, yes. We had a new formation, yes, and without the ball, against the ball in defending, it’s a little bit more complicated than with the ball.”

Video Preview

Prediction

If Virgil Van Dijk is out, expect Chelsea to whip a lot of balls into the box, seeing if either Olivier Giroud or Alvaro Morata can get on the end of them. This game should have end-to-end action with plenty of goals, but we think both sides will share the spoils. Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Must-See Golazo: Nacho of Valladolid

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
In front of new part-owner O Fenomeno – the original Ronaldo – Valladolid left back Nacho scored a goal that the Brazilian legend would be proud of.

Off a corner kick drilled towards the top of the box, Nacho shuffled forward before unleashing a powerful volley that beat former Barcelona backup Oier Olazabal. The goal put Valladolid in front and completed a comeback on the way to a 2-1 victory.

Watch the goal below, in all its glory.

PL Preview: West Ham vs. Manchester United

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 28, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
  • West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic is fit for Saturday’s early kick-off after recovering from a knee injury. Grady Diangana could be part of the squad after his two goals against Macclesfield in midweek.
  • West Ham has beaten Manchester United in only one of their last 19 Premier League matches, winning 3-2 in their final match at the Boleyn Ground in May 2016.
  • Romelu Lukaku can become only the fourth player to score in their side’s first four away matches in a Premier League campaign, after Thierry Henry, Daniel Sturridge, and Sergio Aguero.
  • Man Utd have to concede at the London Stadium in the Premier League, keeping a clean sheet in both their visits.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United visit struggling West Ham (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both manager’s seats growing hotter by the day.

West Ham currently sit just one point above the relegation zone, with four points from six games and no home Premier League wins so far, and while Man United’s place in the table is better, it’s far below expectations. Marko Arnautovic is fit and expected to return to the lineup, a huge boost for West Ham, but Mourinho will have to delicately handle the fiasco surrounding he and star midfielder Paul Pogba, who could have his head turned by other mega clubs in the days ahead.

Either way, should there be a winner on Saturday, the loser will have a lot of questions to answer, and a burning hot seat to sit down on.

What they’re saying

Luke Shaw on the team’s disappointing recent run of results: “I feel like the team has been playing some good football. I think it was disappointing against Wolves. I don’t think we were ourselves. We should be winning games like that, especially at home in front of our home fans. We were all really disappointed and we just need to pick ourselves back up again and keep going.”

Manuel Pellegrini on West Ham’s defense starting to show improvement: “I’m very happy, not only for Fabian and Diop, but also Angelo Ogbonna‘s performance on Wednesday. “I think we are defensively improving. I knew Diop well. He was the captain of Toulouse. I told him he needed to know a bit more about the Premier League, but I was absolutely sure he would be a success here. It’s the same with Balbuena.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Even with Arnautovic available, it will still be a tough test for West Ham at home against a strong (on paper) Man United side. However, perhaps this is the weekend they can pull off the stunner. West Ham 2-1 Manchester United

Totti presents his autobiography inside the Colosseum

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 28, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
ROME (AP) Fans chanted outside as Francesco Totti presented his new autobiography before 300 invited guests inside the Colosseum on Thursday to mark the retired Roma captain’s 42nd birthday.

A long line of former teammates and coaches of Totti – including Antonio Cassano, Vincent Candela, Marcello Lippi and Claudio Ranieri – were called on to the stage to recount various phases of his 25-year career with his hometown club.

“Un capitano” (A captain) – was co-written with journalist Paolo Condo and published by Rizzoli. Totti said jokingly, “I haven’t read any books. This is the first.”

Some of the book’s profits will go to the Bambino Gesu children’s hospital in Rome.