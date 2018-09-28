Report: Pogba’s agent plans transfer talks with Man United

Paul Pogba‘s agent has reportedly set up what could be a dramatic negotiation this fall with Manchester United.

According to a report from the Guardian, Pogba’s super agent Mino Raiola is prepared to hold talks with the Red Devils in November to discuss whether the club would be willing to let Pogba leave in January or next summer. Raiola has for now set the talks to take place in November to give manager Jose Mourinho more time, though the Portuguese veteran’s seat grows hotter by the day as points are dropped in the Premier League and his relationship with Pogba deteriorates.

[READ: Barcelona announced plans to change emblem]

The French international and Mourinho shared an ice-cold glare at training last Wednesday, the day after Manchester United fell to Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

0 – France have never lost a game with N’Golo Kante & Paul Pogba both in the starting XI (18 games: W14 D4 L0). Complementary. (via @OptaJean)#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA pic.twitter.com/jcP5m61ZEs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018

Despite, or perhaps in spite of his success in Les Bleus’ shirt, Pogba’s never lived up to his incredibly high potential and expectations while in the Man United shirt. Pogba was bought by Mourinho in 2016 for a then-record of around $116 million, but clearly Mourinho has had it with his star signing.

With Mourinho saying that Pogba will never captain the side again, it’s no surprise that Pogba is now truly thinking about his future, looking around for a better situation. He may have felt earlier that fan pressure could have forced Mourinho out at Old Trafford but it now seems that Pogba won’t be able to outlast his manager.

If Pogba does leave, he’ll have plenty of suitors, Financial Fair Play notwithstanding. Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing him back and he’s also been targeted by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.