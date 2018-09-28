Reports: Dele Alli suffers hamstring setback, will miss time

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is in danger of missing a pair of significant matches – or more – thanks to a flare-up of his hamstring injury.
The 22-year-old missed the 2-1 loss to Liverpool with a hamstring injury he suffered on international duty in a match against Spain, forcing him to pull out of the England squad and miss the subsequent Premier League match plus a Champions League meeting with Inter. He returned to action with a short substitute appearance against Brighton last weekend followed by a full 90 minutes against Watford in the Carabao Cup this week, the latter of which saw him sport the captain’s armband.
According to The Mirror, Alli saw his hamstring injury return in training on Thursday or Friday, and he will miss this weekend’s match Huddersfield. The report, corroborated by The Telegraph, also states he is doubtful for the midweek Champions League game against Barcelona, and further reports suggest he could miss even more time. Sam Cunningham of iNews reports that Alli will miss an entire month, which would see him miss notable Premier League matches against Manchester City, West Ham, and Wolves plus a Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven.
Also of note, Gareth Southgate is scheduled to announce his England squad for the October international break on Thursday, the day after the Champions League match against Barcelona. If the four-week timeline is to be assumed, Alli would be undoubtedly ruled out for selection.
Alli played a significant role for Spurs last season, racking up 36 Premier League appearances and nearly 3,000 league minutes. The London club could desperately use his services, with Spurs struggling on the pitch, sporting losses to Watford, Liverpool, and Inter over the last month plus the win over Watford in the League Cup requiring penalties.