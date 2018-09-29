FOLLOW LIVE: DCU host Montreal in race for 6th; Portland vs. FCD

D.C. United were bottom of the Western Conference — more than a dozen points out of the sixth and final playoff place — in mid-July, prior to the arrival of Wayne Rooney. Since Rooney’s debut, not only has England’s all-time leading scorer been the catalyst for the Red and Black’s unlikely turnaround, but midfielder Luciano Acosta has put up superstar numbers for two and a half months: seven goals and six assists in DCU’s last 11 games. They enter Saturday’s titanic clash with sixth-place Montreal Impact just five points below the playoff cut line, and could be as close as two when the final whistle blows at Audi Field
Over in the Western Conference, Saturday’s headliner is the final game of the day. FC Dallas reclaimed first place from Sporting Kansas City last week, and hope to apply all the world’s pressure before Sporting KC take the field on Sunday. A win over Portland Timbers would extend their lead to five points over Sporting. On the other side, Portland have slipped to fifth in the West — now behind the late-charging Seattle Sounders — and sit just two points ahead of Real Salt Lake, Sporting’s opponent on Sunday.
Tonight’s full MLS schedule
D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact — 7 p.m. ET
Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union — 7:30 p.m. ET
Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution — 7:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota United vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas — 10:30 p.m. ET
Sunday’s MLS schedule
New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United — 1 p.m. ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake — 5 p.m. ET
Three games into his Juventus career, Cristiano Ronaldo had yet to find the back of the net in Italy and the whispers quickly began: perhaps the seven-time defending Serie A champions had made a mistake by splashing out $123 million for the 33-year-old this summer. This notion was, of course, preposterous.
Fast-forward just a month, to the present day, and Ronaldo has amassed three goals and four assists in seven league appearances, including a pair of helpers during Saturday’s 3-1 comeback victory to remain perfect on the still-young season — 21 points from seven games. Dries Mertens put the visitors ahead with a tap-in from close range after just 10 minutes, but Ronaldo floated a cross toward the head of Mario Mandzukic for an easy equalizer in the 26th minute.
Ronaldo nearly got on the scoresheet himself four minutes into the second half, but his shot came back off the post. Fortunately for Juve, the ball fell to an unmarked Mandzukic with a wide open net. That made it 2-1 before Ronaldo flicked on a corner kick for Leonardo Bonucci to stab home in the 76th minute to complete the scoring at 3-1.
Roma 3-1 Lazio
Roma needed — and got — a pair of late goals to come out on top in the Rome derby on Saturday. Lorenzo Pellegrini put the home side ahead in the 45th minute, but Lazio drew level through Ciro Immobile’s 67th-minute equalizer.
The scoreline didn’t last long, though, as two more goals came from the most unlikely of sources — defenders Aleksandar Kolarov and Federico Fazio — in the 71st and 86th minutes, respectively. Despite the victory, Roma remain sixth in the league table, still a point behind their capital rivals but also only four points behind second-place Napoli.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Inter Milan 2-0 Cagliari
Sunday’s Serie A schedule
Bologna vs. Udinese — 6:30 a.m. ET
Fiorentina vs. Atalanta — 9 a.m. ET
Chievo vs. Torino — 9 a.m. ET
Frosinone vs. Genoa — 9 a.m. ET
Parma vs. Empoli — 12 p.m. ET
Sassuolo vs. AC Milan — 2:30 p.m. ET
Cardiff City vs. Burnley — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Cardiff came into the season as the overwhelming favorites to be relegated from — if not to finish dead last in — the PL, and the Bluebirds entered the weekend right where everyone expected them to be: bottom of the table, with just two points to show for their first six games. Then, a funny thing happened on Saturday: Neil Warnock‘s side rose to 19th without having yet played this weekend, thanks to Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Given Cardiff’s inability to score goals, they might have already experienced the highlight of their week.
For all of Burnley’s struggles to start the season — and there have been plenty, as the Clarets collected just one point from their first five games before picking up their first win last weekend — Sean Dyche‘s side has still put together a defensive record which ranks in the top half of the PL (10 goals conceded in six games, 9th-fewest). That likely spells trouble for Cardiff, who have scored a PL-low three goals thus far.
The only possible silver lining for Cardiff — one that Warnock will be desperately hoping to realize — is that while they conceded a dozen goals in their last three games, they did so against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. They’re hardly the only side that’ll ship a large number in consecutive games against top-four hopefuls, and perhaps that challenge will have prepared Warnock’s men for the more realistic challenge that is a fellow relegation battler.
Have you wiped your eyeglasses, phone, or computer screen? Cause that’s a true statement.
Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund
For about an hour, Bayer Leverkusen’s turn in form looked to have firm roots in the soil. Bidding for a third-straight win following an 0-4 start, the hosts got goals from Mitchell Weiser and Jonathan Tah to stun visitors intent on claiming the top of the table.
Jacob Bruun Larsen and Marco Reus scored five minutes apart to level the score in the 69th minute, and Paco Alcacer scored twice in the final nine minutes as Borussia Dortmund won at BayArena.
USMNT star Christian Pulisic missed a lot of the fun, subbing off shortly after BVB pulled to within one via Brunn Larsen.
Six teams are now within three points of first place after Yussuf Poulsen scored his fifth and sixth goals in all competitions, and RBL only conceded a stoppage time penalty from Andrej Kramaric in moving sixth. The Danish 24-year-old has three of his goals in Bundesliga play.
Schalke 1-0 Mainz
Alessandro Schopf’s 11th minute goal was one of just two shots on target for Schalke, but the perennial contenders don’t care how their first league win arrived, just that it’s here.
Elsewhere Hertha Berlin 2-0 Bayern Munich — Friday
Stuttgart 2-1 Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach
Nurnberg 3-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hannover — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Augsburg vs. Freiburg — Noon ET Sunday
Chelsea is back, Liverpool’s real, the title race is a thing
In theory, it takes at least a dozen serious matches for a club to find its identity under a manager, which makes what Chelsea is doing after 10 with Maurizio Sarri something pretty special.
Even if his club’s ex-striker amazing late hit (VIDEO) stopped the Blues from going atop the Premier League in Saturday’s 1-1 draw, both Sarri’s Chelsea and his opponents underscored the fact that several teams can lay claim to contender status this early season.
Prior to Saturday, the Blues had lost points just twice under Sarri, once in the Community Shield against Manchester City and the other occasion last weekend’s scoreless draw with West Ham.
How would they react to that disappointment? Chelsea responded with a comeback win against the Reds at Anfield in the League Cup before taking a smaller bite out of Liverpool’s ambitions on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea needed a pair of goal line clearances to get there, and it wouldn’t be wrong to judge the result the same way many viewed the 3-2 home win over Arsenal early in the season. Though that one was said to have shown the holes in both sides’ defense, perhaps like this match it just shows that there are a number of teams who can rightly make a claim to contender status (especially given Arsenal’s rise up the table).
The fact that between Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal, we’ve seen just a handful of their fixtures against each other opens up plenty of excitement and open-minded thinking as to who can survive the season and come out on top. It also, however, may point to Man City retaining its crown considering Pep Guardiola’s men are properly weathering the absence of Kevin De Bruyne (and won’t have to rush him back).
The point is better for Liverpool than Chelsea, but both will feel every bit the threat to Man City’s throne after Saturday in London.
It’s a top-to-bottom mess at Manchester United right now, and the club badly needs a rudder. Can Mourinho or Pogba be that piece, or are both too far gone? A loss to Valencia next week could eliminate the former’s chances.
Leicester has set itself up well for trio of litmus tests
It isn’t exactly a feather in your cap to keep Newcastle United off the scoreboard, but Leicester City’s win comfortable 2-0 win showed exactly why the Foxes will compete for a Top Seven spot (perhaps better should Manchester United not right its ship).
Claude Puel‘s men are four points off the Top Four, having lost to Liverpool, Manchester United, and Bournemouth. You could argue they deserved points in the first two (There’s no argument they should’ve lifted a point from a clunker at the Vitality Stadium, however). More importantly, the Foxes are taking three points almost every time it’s expected of them.
The club has successfully transitioned from the old group that won the title to a mix of experience and youthful energy. They’ve sold Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez while replacing them with a number of pieces able to do their jobs.
Thriving in, or at least surviving, the next three fixtures versus Everton, Arsenal, and West Ham United will shows us whether the Foxes will be more of a factor in the Top Six or just the top half.
The January transfer window will again decide the relegation race
Is your struggling club willing to spend?
This isn’t the only solution for point-starved clubs, but both Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town can only lean on their managers’ tactical acumen for so long.
The Terriers, too, need an answer in attack. At a time where it looks like wins, not draws, will decide which few teams are involved in a relegation scrap, goals will very much be at a premium for Newcastle, Huddersfield, Cardiff City, and the teams which may also be fighting for their lives (Southampton? Burnley? Brighton and Hove Albion?).