Hughes says Southampton struggling to grasp key moments

Mark Hughes was left shaking his head again after Southampton slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Monlineux, and knows the team can earn results if they just grasp hold of games better.
With the Saints sitting 15th in the Premier League table on just five points, owning just a single win on the season, Hughes believes the team has to start earning results befitting of the 90-minute performances.
“As an away team, as an away performance, I thought it was a good performance,” Hughes said. “But, when you’re in games like that, you’ve got to get the key moments and details of the game right, and you’ve got to make sure you take something out of a game you’ve played a big part in and for long periods dominated. On too many occasions we’ve done ok in away games, but not got what we’ve deserved, and that was an example today.”
Wolves wasn’t exactly the better team over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday, and Southampton owned a slight advantage in both possession (51%-49%) and shots (17-14 total, 6-6 on target). Mohamed Elyounoussi was dangerous at times, and Danny Ings came into the match in good goalscoring form.
It’s not the only time this season Southampton struggled late in games. They slumped to a 2-2 draw late against Brighton & Hove Albion after conceding a 2-0 lead, and coughed up a 1-0 lead to Leicester in a 2-1 loss.
“I think frustration is the key element of the dressing room,” Hughes said. “We were quite comfortable at half-time. We had the majority of the play, good possession, we kept the ball away from them well.”
“I think we’ve had more possession, more shots on goal, so it’s not as if we’ve sat back and waited for our fate to be decided. We’ve come here with good intention and a positive attitude, and I feel if we’d have scored first we would have won the game. But goals change games. They got the second while we were trying to get back on level terms, and that can happen, but disappointed in the manner we conceded.”
It won’t get any easier for Saints, who host Chelsea at St. Mary’s next weekend followed by a visit to 9th placed Bournemouth after the international break.
Chelsea is back, Liverpool’s real, the title race is a thing
In theory, it takes at least a dozen serious matches for a club to find its identity under a manager, which makes what Chelsea is doing after 10 with Maurizio Sarri something pretty special.
Even if his club’s ex-striker amazing late hit (VIDEO) stopped the Blues from going atop the Premier League in Saturday’s 1-1 draw, both Sarri’s Chelsea and his opponents underscored the fact that several teams can lay claim to contender status this early season.
Prior to Saturday, the Blues had lost points just twice under Sarri, once in the Community Shield against Manchester City and the other occasion last weekend’s scoreless draw with West Ham.
How would they react to that disappointment? Chelsea responded with a comeback win against the Reds at Anfield in the League Cup before taking a smaller bite out of Liverpool’s ambitions on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea needed a pair of goal line clearances to get there, and it wouldn’t be wrong to judge the result the same way many viewed the 3-2 home win over Arsenal early in the season. Though that one was said to have shown the holes in both sides’ defense, perhaps like this match it just shows that there are a number of teams who can rightly make a claim to contender status (especially given Arsenal’s rise up the table).
The fact that between Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal, we’ve seen just a handful of their fixtures against each other opens up plenty of excitement and open-minded thinking as to who can survive the season and come out on top. It also, however, may point to Man City retaining its crown considering Pep Guardiola’s men are properly weathering the absence of Kevin De Bruyne (and won’t have to rush him back).
The point is better for Liverpool than Chelsea, but both will feel every bit the threat to Man City’s throne after Saturday in London.
It’s a top-to-bottom mess at Manchester United right now, and the club badly needs a rudder. Can Mourinho or Pogba be that piece, or are both too far gone? A loss to Valencia next week could eliminate the former’s chances.
Leicester has set itself up well for trio of litmus tests
It isn’t exactly a feather in your cap to keep Newcastle United off the scoreboard, but Leicester City’s win comfortable 2-0 win showed exactly why the Foxes will compete for a Top Seven spot (perhaps better should Manchester United not right its ship).
Claude Puel‘s men are four points off the Top Four, having lost to Liverpool, Manchester United, and Bournemouth. You could argue they deserved points in the first two (There’s no argument they should’ve lifted a point from a clunker at the Vitality Stadium, however). More importantly, the Foxes are taking three points almost every time it’s expected of them.
The club has successfully transitioned from the old group that won the title to a mix of experience and youthful energy. They’ve sold Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez while replacing them with a number of pieces able to do their jobs.
Thriving in, or at least surviving, the next three fixtures versus Everton, Arsenal, and West Ham United will shows us whether the Foxes will be more of a factor in the Top Six or just the top half.
The January transfer window will again decide the relegation race
Is your struggling club willing to spend?
This isn’t the only solution for point-starved clubs, but both Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town can only lean on their managers’ tactical acumen for so long.
The Terriers, too, need an answer in attack. At a time where it looks like wins, not draws, will decide which few teams are involved in a relegation scrap, goals will very much be at a premium for Newcastle, Huddersfield, Cardiff City, and the teams which may also be fighting for their lives (Southampton? Burnley? Brighton and Hove Albion?).
Chelsea had wealth of possession in the first 20 minutes aside from a Roberto Firmino half-chance that went out for a Liverpool corner.
The best chance of the early throes deservedly went to Chelsea, with Alisson Becker racing off his line to thwart Willian‘s left-footed plan.
The Blues’ well-earned lead came when Hazard met a terrific ball from Mateo Kovacic and beat Alisson with a low left-footed shot.
The play began with Hazard deep in the midfield, working a quick exchange and then flying down field to meet Kovacic’s invitation.
Amazing work from Mohamed Salah nearly leveled the score line in the 32nd minute, as he out-battled David Luiz and Kepa Arrizabalaga only to see his sharp-angled effort cleared off the goal line by Antonio Rudiger.
Chelsea nearly topped Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, handing the Reds their first loss of the season and first Premier League loss since…Chelsea beat them at Stamford Bridge on May 6 of last season. Then Daniel Sturridge happened.
Mo Salah was last season’s star, but so far this campaign it’s Eden Hazard
Mohamed Salah is a fantastic player, and was spectacular last season, unbeatable at times. However, to this point in the season and in this match, he was out-dueled by his Belgian opponent Hazard. The Chelsea playmaker was impossible to guard, leaving defenders in his dust constantly.
His off-ball movement is top class, putting not only himself but his teammates in the best position to succeed. At the moment, there’s nobody better and in better form in the Premier League than Hazard.
Liverpool’s full-backs are promising young players that still have lots to learn
NBC commentator Lee Dixon, a former Arsenal full-back, was all over Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in the first half for their defensive positioning, and he was spot-on. Dixon criticized Robertson first for allowing Willian to get by him for Chelsea’s first big chance that saw Alisson smother the shot, and subsequently faulted Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool’s right for slipping too high up the pitch before Eden Hazard broke.
There’s no doubting the fact that both players are top class and have bright futures ahead of them, but as Dixon said during the broadcast, they still need to be reminded that their attacking responsibilities are secondary to the defensive positioning. He mentioned that getting beat either over your head or to the inside is unacceptable, and that happened to both Liverpool full-backs.
Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool is always good for a sensational moment
No matter the game, no matter how much time left, no matter who the opponent, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool was built for the special moment. His team is molded to perform for a full 90 minutes in a system that would exhaust most teams would by the hour mark. Somehow, some way, he wills his players to perform week in week out, and no moment is too big.
Daniel Sturridge coming off the bench and scoring that outstanding goal is a massive moment in the Premier League title race, and it certainly won’t be the last from Liverpool. They may win the title and they may not, but they will always be in the running. Never count out the Reds this season.