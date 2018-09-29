More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Claude Paris

Ligue 1: Neymar bloodied but scores twice as PSG rout Nice

Associated PressSep 29, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Neymar took a whack to the face, played on with cotton tissue in his bloodied mouth, and grabbed his second goal as Paris Saint-Germain won at Nice 3-0 in the French league on Saturday.

[ SERIE A: Cristiano Ronaldo sets up Juve’s comeback win over Napoli ]

The Brazil forward was caught by Wylan Cyprien’s flailing arm as they contested the ball near the hour mark of an otherwise one-sided contest.

Cyprien was sent off for a second yellow card, and Neymar sat down for a while and had a little blood wiped from his mouth with a sponge. He got up and carried on, playing for several minutes as he ran around with the makeshift plaster device protruding from his mouth.

Neymar had already done damage of his own to Nice, expertly curling PSG in front midway through the first half from the edge of the penalty area. The ball fizzed past goalkeeper Walter Benitez before he could react and lodged in the bottom right corner.

That was enough for league leader PSG’s eighth straight win.

France star Kylian Mbappe returned from a three-game ban and was desperate to score for PSG, but too much so. He fluffed a good chance right at the start of the second half by taking too many touches. After his shot was blocked near the line, attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku stroked in the rebound to make it 2-0.

[ LA LIGA: Barcelona slip up again, helped by Madrid derby draw ]

PSG has struggled in the past at Nice, which always reserves a vitriolic welcome, but should have scored several more. When Neymar eventually got the third goal, it was in the second minute of injury time as Mbappe set him up for an easy tap-in.

With seven goals, Neymar is one ahead of Marseille winger Florian Thauvin at the top of the scoring chart.

There seems no stopping PSG in the French league: It has 27 goals and counting. PSG is the second French side to win its first eight games after Lille in 1936, and victory at home to Lyon next weekend will be a record.

La Liga: Barca slip up again, helped by Madrid derby draw

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 29, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Barcelona is getting some help from its rivals to stay ahead in the Spanish league despite falling into its worst slump in two years.

[ SERIE A: Cristiano Ronaldo sets up Juve’s comeback win over Napoli ]

The defending champion failed to win for the third straight game on Saturday, being held by Athletic Bilbao to 1-1 at home. But it was enough to retain its lead after Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid couldn’t manage more than 0-0 in the derby at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid hasn’t won in two consecutive games, being unable to take advantage of Barcelona’s struggles.

Atletico had won two in a row in the league, but hasn’t reached the top because of a poor start.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are tied on points, one more than Sevilla, and two more than Atletico, which extended its unbeaten streak in league matches at the Bernabeu to six.

Sevilla moved up after defeating Eibar 3-1 in a match marked by the collapse of a railing that left a few fans injured as they fell onto the pitch while celebrating a goal.

The last time Barcelona failed to win three straight league matches was in 2016.

The Madrid derby ended with goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Thibaut Courtois getting the better of the attackers in the few times the teams got near the goal.

The loudest celebration by Real Madrid fans came when Brazilian teenage sensation Vinicius Junior made his first-team debut, but he entered in the final minutes and didn’t do much.

Coach Julen Lopetegui couldn’t count on left back Marcelo and midfielder Francisco “Isco” Alarcon because of injuries. Gareth Bale was replaced at halftime with an apparent injury.

Atletico beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final in the beginning of the season.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde put Messi in the game early in the second half, but the playmaker couldn’t rally the team to victory. He did set up an 84th-minute equalizer by Munir El Haddadi, but it was already too late.

Athletic, winless since the first round, opened the scoring before halftime through Oscar De Marco.

Sergio Busquets also was rested ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League match at Tottenham on Wednesday. He entered the match early in the second half to replace the injured Sergi Roberto.

“We have the squad and players to remain strong without depending on only one player,” Messi said. “We have to improve on many things, but this is just the beginning, the league is very long.”

Sevilla followed its 3-0 rout of Real Madrid with a 3-1 win at Eibar, a match that had to be stopped for a few minutes in the second half because fans fell onto the pitch when a railing collapsed.

Some fans were carried away on stretchers, although local media said no serious injuries were immediately reported.

The railing in the stands behind one of the goals broke as fans pressed forward following a 59th-minute penalty kick converted by Ever Banega.

FOLLOW LIVE: DCU host Montreal in race for 6th; Portland vs. FCD

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Andy EdwardsSep 29, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The end of the 2018 MLS regular season is officially under one month away — by one day, to be exact — which means it’s now or never for teams currently sitting either side of the playoff cut line.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: 7 games in MLS, beginning at 7 p.m. ET ]

D.C. United were bottom of the Western Conference — more than a dozen points out of the sixth and final playoff place — in mid-July, prior to the arrival of Wayne Rooney. Since Rooney’s debut, not only has England’s all-time leading scorer been the catalyst for the Red and Black’s unlikely turnaround, but midfielder Luciano Acosta has put up superstar numbers for two and a half months: seven goals and six assists in DCU’s last 11 games. They enter Saturday’s titanic clash with sixth-place Montreal Impact just five points below the playoff cut line, and could be as close as two when the final whistle blows at Audi Field

Over in the Western Conference, Saturday’s headliner is the final game of the day. FC Dallas reclaimed first place from Sporting Kansas City last week, and hope to apply all the world’s pressure before Sporting KC take the field on Sunday. A win over Portland Timbers would extend their lead to five points over Sporting. On the other side, Portland have slipped to fifth in the West — now behind the late-charging Seattle Sounders — and sit just two points ahead of Real Salt Lake, Sporting’s opponent on Sunday.

Tonight’s full MLS schedule

D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact — 7 p.m. ET
Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union — 7:30 p.m. ET
Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution — 7:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota United vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas — 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday’s MLS schedule

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United — 1 p.m. ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake — 5 p.m. ET

Serie A: Ronaldo sets up Juve’s comeback win over Napoli

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 29, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League, Week 7? ]

Juventus 3-1 Napoli

Three games into his Juventus career, Cristiano Ronaldo had yet to find the back of the net in Italy and the whispers quickly began: perhaps the seven-time defending Serie A champions had made a mistake by splashing out $123 million for the 33-year-old this summer. This notion was, of course, preposterous.

Fast-forward just a month, to the present day, and Ronaldo has amassed three goals and four assists in seven league appearances, including a pair of helpers during Saturday’s 3-1 comeback victory to remain perfect on the still-young season — 21 points from seven games. Dries Mertens put the visitors ahead with a tap-in from close range after just 10 minutes, but Ronaldo floated a cross toward the head of Mario Mandzukic for an easy equalizer in the 26th minute.

Ronaldo nearly got on the scoresheet himself four minutes into the second half, but his shot came back off the post. Fortunately for Juve, the ball fell to an unmarked Mandzukic with a wide open net. That made it 2-1 before Ronaldo flicked on a corner kick for Leonardo Bonucci to stab home in the 76th minute to complete the scoring at 3-1.

Roma 3-1 Lazio

Roma needed — and got — a pair of late goals to come out on top in the Rome derby on Saturday. Lorenzo Pellegrini put the home side ahead in the 45th minute, but Lazio drew level through Ciro Immobile’s 67th-minute equalizer.

The scoreline didn’t last long, though, as two more goals came from the most unlikely of sources — defenders Aleksandar Kolarov and Federico Fazio — in the 71st and 86th minutes, respectively. Despite the victory, Roma remain sixth in the league table, still a point behind their capital rivals but also only four points behind second-place Napoli.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Inter Milan 2-0 Cagliari

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Bologna vs. Udinese — 6:30 a.m. ET
Fiorentina vs. Atalanta — 9 a.m. ET
Chievo vs. Torino — 9 a.m. ET
Frosinone vs. Genoa — 9 a.m. ET
Parma vs. Empoli — 12 p.m. ET
Sassuolo vs. AC Milan — 2:30 p.m. ET

PL Sunday preview: 19th hosts 17th when Cardiff, Burnley meet

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 29, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Only one game on the Premier League docket for Sunday, but it’s one that carries much weight in the 2018-19 relegation battle…

[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League, Week 7? ]

Cardiff City vs. Burnley — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Cardiff came into the season as the overwhelming favorites to be relegated from — if not to finish dead last in — the PL, and the Bluebirds entered the weekend right where everyone expected them to be: bottom of the table, with just two points to show for their first six games. Then, a funny thing happened on Saturday: Neil Warnock‘s side rose to 19th without having yet played this weekend, thanks to Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Given Cardiff’s inability to score goals, they might have already experienced the highlight of their week.

For all of Burnley’s struggles to start the season — and there have been plenty, as the Clarets collected just one point from their first five games before picking up their first win last weekend — Sean Dyche‘s side has still put together a defensive record which ranks in the top half of the PL (10 goals conceded in six games, 9th-fewest). That likely spells trouble for Cardiff, who have scored a PL-low three goals thus far.

The only possible silver lining for Cardiff — one that Warnock will be desperately hoping to realize — is that while they conceded a dozen goals in their last three games, they did so against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. They’re hardly the only side that’ll ship a large number in consecutive games against top-four hopefuls, and perhaps that challenge will have prepared Warnock’s men for the more realistic challenge that is a fellow relegation battler.

INJURIES: Cardiff — OUT: Aron Gunnarsson (knee), Peltier (shoulder) | Burnley — OUT: Ben Gibson (abdomen), Nick Pope (shoulder), Robbie Brady (fitness)