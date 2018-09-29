Manchester United rocked at West Ham United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joint-worst start in Man Utd history

WATCH: Anderson puts Irons ahead

Wicked deflection makes it 2-0

Rashford pulls one back

Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic scored as West Ham United piled misery on Manchester United with a 3-1 win on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Andriy Yarmolenko authored a Victor Lindelof own goal before halftime, and both Mark Noble and Lukasz Fabianski were very good for the victors.

Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United, who is off to its joint-worst start to a Premier League season. Jose Mourinho joins David Moyes with that bit of Red Devils infamy.

Once 0-4, West Ham is now 12th with seven points. Man United slips eighth with 10.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

West Ham won a corner in the first minute, though Fabian Balbuena couldn’t get purchase on Felipe Anderson‘s well-executed service.

Anderson gave United the lead when Pablo Zabaleta raced past Luke Shaw to meet a Mark Noble through ball, sending a cross into the box. Neither Ashley Young nor Ander Herrera could stay with Anderson, and it was 1-0 behind David De Gea.

United settled into the game by the quarter hour mark, and Romelu Lukaku headed a cross off the post in the 22nd minute.

The Irons, however, doubled their advantage with a deflected Yarmolenko strike in the 43rd minute, his left-footed hit taking a hard turn off Victor Lindelof (who was keeping pace with a Marko Arnautovic run).

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

2 – Felipe Anderson is the second Brazilian player to score a Premier League goal for West Ham after Ilan Araujo. Opener. #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/eQu5ZGaY4a — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

United threatened more in the second half, with its best moment coming when Marouane Fellaini nodded an Ashley Young cross toward the near post. West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski was on the scene to make a fine diving stop.

Jose Mourinho took out Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial in the 71st minute, and United scored on the next chance when Rashford turned a Luke Shaw corner kick on goal.

But Arnautovic restored the two-goal cushion on another Noble through ball, holding a Carlos Sanchez jersey aloft as Mourinho walked through a sea of bubbles.

Follow @NicholasMendola