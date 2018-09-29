Mourinho has many “complaints” after Manchester United loss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho doesn’t have any answers right now.

The Manchester United boss was frustrated following Saturday’s 3-1 loss at West Ham United, and struggled to find reasons for his club’s moribund play.

[ RECAP: West Ham 3-1 Man Utd ]

What did he not like? Seemingly everything.

“I can have complaints with quality and mental approach,” Mourinho said. “You have to try always and that is my nature as a football professional.”

When it rains, it pours, and Mourinho was quizzed on a number of his decisions in the game, including handing a rare start to Anthony Martial over struggling Alexis Sanchez.

“Look, for how many months people are asking for Martial and Alexis Sanchez is not playing well enough so this week it was time for me to agree so I picked Martial and left Alexis out.”

He was also asked about Paul Pogba, who started and was a peripheral figure in the loss after losing his vice captaincy and being left out of the squad in a home League Cup loss to Derby County. All Mourinho managed was, “He tried hard.”

Mourinho was also displeased with what he deemed one offside goal, an unlucky own goal, and a third goal in which he believed there was a West Ham foul in the build-up.

The last one, Mourinho said, was a murderous moment, coming a minute after Marcus Rashford had pulled United to 2-1.

“We had 20 minutes to try and change the game after we scored but we could not do it because our mentality was gone.”

It’s a top-to-bottom mess at Manchester United right now, and the club badly needs a rudder. Can Mourinho be that piece, or is he too far gone?

Follow @NicholasMendola