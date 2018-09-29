More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Watch Live: Arsenal, Man City, Spurs in 10 a.m. ET kickoffs

By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2018, 9:04 AM EDT
Title hopefuls Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are headlining a sextet of 10 a.m. ET kickoffs in the Premier League on Saturday.

Four matches are on NBC Sports' Gold, and there's a free trial of "Premier League Pass" this weekend.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Man City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion – NBCSN [ STREAM ]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur — CNBC [ STREAM ]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Leicester City [ STREAM ]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Watford [ STREAM ]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Fulham [ STREAM ]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves vs. Southampton [ STREAM ]

Everyone’s praising West Ham, even Jose Mourinho

By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2018, 10:06 AM EDT
Marko Arnautovic is feeling very good right now, full fitness or not.

West Ham’s Austrian striker was a menace in the Irons’ 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday, and doesn’t need to hear about tactics or Jose Mourinho.

[ RECAP: West Ham 3-1 Man Utd ]

“It doesn’t matter how they set up, our game was to try to win,” Arnautovic said. “We have to do our job and we did it excellently, and that is why we deserved to win.”

Mark Noble, who set-up two goals in one of his finer performances of the past few seasons, felt a similar way, and credited Manuel Pellegrini. From the BBC:

“To be honest the way it’s going at the minute, Man United could have lined up a number of ways with all their talent. … Days like the Chelsea game where we could’ve had a couple of goals, today, the 8-0 win over Macclesfield in midweek. We’ll lose games and play bad at times, but the way manager has us playing, you see the confidence.”

Noble also had praise for Arnautovic after the 29-year-old returned from injury to post his fourth goal in six Premier League matches.

“He hasn’t trained much, only one or two days, so to run like that shows he is working hard for the team. The performance was great especially for the fans who have come here seen some bad ones.”

West Ham looks very good right now. Their 0-4 start appears to half-unlucky and half a victim of bringing many new pieces together.

As for those new pieces, Mourinho was impressed.

“Congratulations to the scout that found these 21-year-old kids,” Mourinho said. “Issa Diop is a monster.”

Manchester United rocked at West Ham United

By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2018, 9:21 AM EDT
  • Joint-worst start in Man Utd history
  • WATCH: Anderson puts Irons ahead
  • Wicked deflection makes it 2-0
  • Rashford pulls one back

Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic scored as West Ham United piled misery on Manchester United with a 3-1 win on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Andriy Yarmolenko authored a Victor Lindelof own goal before halftime, and both Mark Noble and Lukasz Fabianski were very good for the victors.

Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United, who is off to its joint-worst start to a Premier League season. Jose Mourinho joins David Moyes with that bit of Red Devils infamy.

Once 0-4, West Ham is now 12th with seven points. Man United slips eighth with 10.

West Ham won a corner in the first minute, though Fabian Balbuena couldn’t get purchase on Felipe Anderson‘s well-executed service.

Anderson gave United the lead when Pablo Zabaleta raced past Luke Shaw to meet a Mark Noble through ball, sending a cross into the box. Neither Ashley Young nor Ander Herrera could stay with Anderson, and it was 1-0 behind David De Gea.

United settled into the game by the quarter hour mark, and Romelu Lukaku headed a cross off the post in the 22nd minute.

The Irons, however, doubled their advantage with a deflected Yarmolenko strike in the 43rd minute, his left-footed hit taking a hard turn off Victor Lindelof (who was keeping pace with a Marko Arnautovic run).

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

United threatened more in the second half, with its best moment coming when Marouane Fellaini nodded an Ashley Young cross toward the near post. West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski was on the scene to make a fine diving stop.

Jose Mourinho took out Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial in the 71st minute, and United scored on the next chance when Rashford turned a Luke Shaw corner kick on goal.

But Arnautovic restored the two-goal cushion on another Noble through ball, holding a Carlos Sanchez jersey aloft as Mourinho walked through a sea of bubbles.

VIDEO: West Ham takes early lead over Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2018, 8:07 AM EDT
Manchester United went down early at West Ham United, the lively hosts finding a terrific sixth minute goal at the London Stadium.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Felipe Anderson is the goal scorer, nabbing his first Premier League marker.

Mark Noble played Pablo Zabaleta through the left side of the Manchester United defense, as Luke Shaw could not keep up with the Argentine’s run.

Zabaleta crossed for Anderson, who had an edge on Ander Herrera and pushed the ball past David De Gea.

Manchester United fell to Derby County at midweek in the League Cup, while West Ham clobbered Macclesfield Town 8-0.

Watch Live: West Ham United vs. Manchester United

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2018, 7:21 AM EDT
Paul Pogba is back in the Starting XI for Manchester United as it meets in-form West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE