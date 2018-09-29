Watch Live: West Ham United vs. Manchester United

Paul Pogba is back in the Starting XI for Manchester United as it meets in-form West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Germany boss Low claims Ozil snubbed him during Arsenal visit
Germany head coach Joachim Low claims that Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil did not join the rest of his German teammates in greeting Low at the Arsenal training ground during his visit on Monday.
Low visited the training ground to meet with former German defender and current Arsenal academy chief Per Mertesacker, and was greeted by fellow German internationals Bernd Leno and Shkodran Mustafi. However, Low claims that Ozil refused to join his former international teammates following his fiery retirement from international duty.
“We were there for 3 or 4 hours, and it goes without saying that I would have liked the opportunity to speak to Mesut Ozil,” Low told reporters. “Like before, I wanted to with all my heart. But he wasn’t there. All the German players [who play for Arsenal] were there, and we chatted and ate together. But Mesut wasn’t there and we have to accept that for the time being he doesn’t want to speak to us. I don’t know the reasons why he doesn’t want to.”
Earlier in the week, German reports claimed Arsenal manager Unai Emery blocked Low from meeting Ozil, but Sky Sports refuted that claim, and the Gunners boss denied that himself. Low’s quotes seem to dispute that as well, as the Germany head coach claimed he alerted the club he was coming ahead of time, so Ozil had the opportunity to greet his former coach.
“We didn’t show up at Arsenal uninvited,” Low said. “It goes without saying that as the manager of Germany I always inform clubs that I would like to visit beforehand. We did this ahead of time with Arsenal. We therefore arrived at 11 a.m. on Monday and stayed for three, three and a half hours. That’s what we did and they all knew we were coming.”
“It’s logical that I would have loved and hoped that a player who has played for me for so long would have returned to the national team, but also that he would call me personally, even for one minute because up until now this has happened for every player who has decided not to play for the national team anymore, they have always told me personally. I expected that from him.”
Ozil abruptly retired from international duty following Germany’s disappointing exit at the 2018 World Cup, claiming he was treated with “racism and disrespect.” The saga has caused a highly publicized rift between Ozil and much of the coaching staff, front office, and squad of players.
Under-fire Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce defends subs after Bristol City draw
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce heard it from the fans during and after a 1-1 draw with Bristol City, and he’s been forced to defend himself in the post-match press conference with the club struggling in Championship play.
With Aston Villa looking to snatch a late victory, Bruce withdrew striker Tammy Abraham despite four minutes remaining in regulation. The visiting Villa fans at Ashton Gate Stadium chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” as Villa failed to score and traveled back home with just a single point.
It leaves Villa 11th in the Championship table with just a single win in its last eight matches following a pair of wins to start the season. After the game, Bruce was asked about the decision to bring off his frontman and the response from the fans, and told reporters that Abraham was suffering from an injury.
“I maybe should have taken him off earlier with a calf injury,” Bruce said in his post-match press conference. “But there is a certain element that I can’t do the right thing about anything. We are not a given to come to Bristol City and turn them over 3-0 or 4-0.”
“Thankfully I have been in it a long time and know in some people’s eyes I will never be the answer,” Bruce continued. “But the most important thing for me is the players were excellent and showed resilience. I thought we had grit and determination in abundance.”
Looking for a respite, Bruce can look to the upcoming schedule knowing he has glaring chances to halt the lowly stretch. Villa next hosts basement-dwellers Preston North End, with a visit to nearby 22nd-placed Millwall to follow.
PL Preview: Manchester City vs. Brighton
- Manchester City has never lost to Brighton at home
- Brighton has not kept a clean sheet this season
- Manchester City has dropped four points in its last 12 matches
Defending champions Manchester City don’t currently own the top spot in the Premier League standings, but Pep Guardiola just needs one slip, one stumble, one opening by Liverpool to take control. In order to do so, City needs to take care of business.
The next bit of business is a home date with Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.
[ WATCH LIVE: Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion ]
Manchester City has rattled off three straight wins by a combined 10-1 score since drawing with Wolves back in late August. Guardiola is still missing Kevin De Bruyne, but the Belgian will return to training soon and is expected to return to the lineup in the near future. Benjamin Mendy, Eliaquim Mangala and Claudio Bravo are all still missing, but otherwise Manchester City is at full strength.
Meanwhile, Brighton sits in the crowded bottom half of the standings and has just one win on the season, earning just two points over its last four matches. The Seagulls are missing playmaker Pascal Gross who suffered an ankle injury against Fulham, plus Dale Stephens who came off midway through Saturday’s loss to Tottenham with a hamstring injury.
Each of Brighton’s last five matches have been either draws or decided by one goal. Before this past weekend’s 2-1 loss, Brighton had staged a pair of late, two-goal comebacks.
What they’re saying
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Brighton: “It’s a really good side, a good manager and they were together for a long time. They know exactly what they have to do. They are really well organized. It will be a really tough game, but we know that and we will try to do a good game.”
Brighton manager Chris Hughton on playing Manchester City: “Along with playing Liverpool away, I would say that this is the toughest game. We did okay in the Liverpool one and might’ve got a result there, so you always have to be positive going into games like this. No-one expects us to get anything from it, so that’s normal and that pressure is taken off, but we want to do as well as we can.”
Prediction
Brighton has put in a few very good performances and look a formidable opponent for anybody in the Premier League, but their defensive frailties have cost them numerous points over the last few games, and that will prove deadly against Manchester City. A few mistakes will turn into a multi-goal deficit, and this isn’t a team you can exploit late in games for a messy comeback. Pep Guardiola will earn a comfortable 2-0 victory.
Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to sue for report of rape allegations
Cristiano Ronaldo is threatening to sue a German media outlet that published detailed allegations of a woman who accused the Juventus star of rape.
German publication Der Spiegel released an article that featured an interview with Kathryn Mayorga. She accused Ronaldo of rape last year, but did so anonymously, and her identity was not known publicly until the release of this report.
In the article, Mayorga’s lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, claims that Ronaldo paid $375,000 following the incident, and he also claims to have documents that show Ronaldo admitting to hearing verbally refuse consent. Stovall told Der Spiegel that he had filed a civil suit against Ronaldo in the state of Nevada, hoping to void the non-disclosure agreement signed after the incident, but ESPN reports that a records search “did not find whether a complaint had been filed in Nevada.”
Since publication of the Der Spiegel article, Ronaldo’s agency, Gestifute, released a statement calling the article “journalistic fiction” and claiming the documents mentioned by Mayorga’s lawyer are “unsigned” and “whose authenticity [Ronaldo] does not know.”
The alleged incident took place in the Palms Place Hotel in a penthouse suite, according to the report.
Ronaldo’s lawyer, Schertz Bergmann Rechtsanwälte, released a statement claiming that the report is “blatantly illegal” and stated that Ronaldo will sue Der Speigel for “compensation for moral damages.”