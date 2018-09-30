More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Man City sits first, and Kevin De Bruyne is set to return to training

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
There’s good reason to believe at least one other Premier League manager enjoyed Daniel Sturridge‘s stunning 89th minute goal to give Liverpool a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and that man is Pep Guardiola.

Yes, Saturday’s draw is yet another sign that there’s a real title race in the Premier League, but the reigning champions will be feeling pretty good about their position atop the table after seven weeks.

Kevin De Bruyne may not have been named the 2017-18 Premier League Player of the Season, but he was Man City’s winner for the second time in three seasons.

De Bruyne has been six league games and three cup games for City this season, all but one on account of the knee injury suffered in training on Aug. 15. And he’s about to begin training again.

It’s no surprise, of course, that Man City having its best player makes it a better team. Since 2015-16, Manchester City boasts the following record depending on De Bruyne’s inclusion.

Manchester City since start of 15-16 season (% points gained)
Overall: 108 wins, 32 draws, 32 losses (68 percent)
With De Bruyne starting: 87 wins, 26 draws, 20 losses (72 percent)
With De Bruyne as sub: 10 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses (76 percent)
Without De Bruyne: 11 wins, 4 draws, 10 losses (49 percent)

It was a small sample size last season, but City won two and lost two when De Bruyne did not play (both losses were in the Champions League group stage). A year in which City went 44W-6D-7L saw them 2W-2L without KDB.

Look, the fixture list helped City a lot during De Bruyne’s absence. City has played four of six league games at home and the opponents list since he last played includes Huddersfield Town, Wolves, Newcastle, Fulham, Cardiff, and Brighton.

The best opponent played? Lyon in the Champions League. City lost 2-1 at home.

The Citizens will be without De Bruyne for a bit longer. Hoffenheim is next, followed by a visit to Liverpool on Sunday. Then, the international break. Perhaps De Bruyne will be ready for a return soon after, before Burnley, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Spurs wrap up October.

Even the Champions League fixture list has been kind to City.

So assuming no setbacks for De Bruyne, Man City can look at its record without De Bruyne in one of two ways: Not too different from what it would be like without him given the opponents, or an unqualified success. Either way, any time Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, or Spurs have lost points since he went down with injury is a significant moment for the champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to rape allegations

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
A smiling Cristiano Ronaldo called rape allegations “fake news” in an Instagram video on Sunday.

The Juventus star, 33, has been accused of rape by American woman Kathryn Mayorga, who alleges that Ronaldo assaulted her in 2009.

Ronaldo had already threatened to sue Der Spiegel, the German publication which published an interview with Mayorga detailing her allegations.

Laughing in the video while reclining on a bed, Ronaldo claims, “They want to promote [themselves] by [using] my name. It’s normal.”

Watch Live: Cardiff City vs. Burnley

Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 10:14 AM EDT
Cardiff City aims for a third point of its Premier League season when Burnley visits Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Bluebirds have only earned points off fellow Bottom Three sides Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United this season.

Burnley jumped out of the Bottom Three last week with a 4-0 blowout of Bournemouth, but fell to Burton Albion at midweek in the League Cup.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Cunningham, Camarasa, Arter, Ralls, J. Murphy, Paterson, Zohore. Subs: B. Murphy, Bennett, Richards, Ward, Decordova-Reid, Harris, Madine.

Burnley: Hart, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Vydra, Vokes. Subs: Heaton, Barnes, Wood, Hendrick, Defour, Bardsley, Long.

Klopp: “We will win” if we keep playing like we did Saturday

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp struck all the right notes after Liverpool struck late to draw Chelsea 1-1 on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues nabbed a league point in the 89th minute via Daniel Sturridge’s amazing strike, four days after blowing an early lead at Anfield as Chelsea bounced the Reds from the League Cup.

And, frankly, there could’ve been few complaints had Liverpool found a second goal on Saturday. Chelsea had two goal line clearances — those count — and stars Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino all had less than ideal performances.

“I’m completely fine, really. I want us to respond, react, perform. But today I saw a really good performance from my side in a difficult game after we’d lost on Wednesday against them.

“We gave them one proper chance, they used it and we didn’t use ours. That’s how life is. But as long as we create chances like we did tonight, we will win football games.”

Obviously wins are terrific in a title fight, especially when chasing Man City’s standard, but Liverpool’s point in London is very valuable. Frankly, there would’ve been few complaints from objective analysts had the Reds claimed all three points.

And Sturridge’s goal… wow.

MLS roundup: DCU, Galaxy win big in quest for playoffs

AP Photo/Chris Carlson
By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT
Saturday’s biggest winners in the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs race: D.C. United, Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy; and the losers: Montreal Impact, Los Angeles FC and New York City FC.

D.C. United 5-0 Montreal ImpactFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Let’s go back in time three months, when D.C. United were last in the Eastern Conference and more than a dozen points out of the sixth and final playoff place. Wayne Rooney made his MLS debut a few days later, Luciano Acosta morphed into perhaps the best no. 10 in all of MLS and Audi Field opened — all in the span of two whirlwind weeks.

Fast-forward to Saturday’s 5-0 hammering of sixth-place Montreal Impact, and now Ben Olsen’s side sits just two points out of a playoff place with five games left to play (two more than Montreal). Rooney and Acosta continue to terrorize opposition defenses on a regular basis (the duo has combined for an absurd 14 goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games) and the defense is suddenly solid enough (multiple goals conceded just once in the last five).

Rooney scored twice on Saturday and Acosta bagged a goal of his own — to go with two from Paul Arriola. Acosta tallied a hat trick of assists along with a single helper from Rooney. Montreal self-destructed, to be sure, but it was certainly a byproduct of United’s increasingly aggressive tactics which heaped worlds of pressure on them from the opening whistle. When Rooney’s playing passes like this — simple as it may seem, it’s so rarely the ball chosen in MLS — there’s not much you can do to limit his impact on the game.

Seattle Sounders 4-0 Colorado RapidsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Seattle won nine games in a row to drag themselves out of a D.C.-like hole dug in the spring and early summer. They followed that run up with a pair of disappointing defeats to Philadelphia Union and LA Galaxy. A visit from Colorado Rapids was exactly what the doctor ordered, though, as Raul Ruidiaz (times two), Nicolas Lodeiro and Victor Rodriguez all got themselves a goal in their 4-0 triumph at CenturyLink Field.

It was enough to temporarily leapfrog Portland Timbers on tiebreakers for fourth in the West before Portland drew with FC Dallas later in the day to reclaim fourth.

Chicago Fire 3-1 Los Angeles FCFULL HIGHLIGHTS

LAFC had a golden opportunity to leapfrog Sporting Kansas City for second place in the Western Conference and apply some real pressure in the race for a knockout-round bye with a win against Chicago, who have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Djordje Mihailovic scored a stunning volley for his first goal of the season (second of his career), but Diego Rossi did his best to upstage the 19-year-old for goal of the game/day.

LA Galaxy 3-0 Vancouver WhitecapsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

The 2018 season has been one to forget for the Galaxy — from their their own struggles due in large part to a disastrous series of transfer windows, to the dismissal of Sigi Schmid as head coach, to the arrival and successes of LAFC — but somehow they’re within a single point of the final playoff place in the West (though they have played one game more than RSL) following following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Vancouver.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as has been the case for much of the season, willed the Galaxy to victory with a brace to bring his season tally to 20 goals (in just 24 appearances).

Elsewhere in MLS action

Columbus Crew SC 0-0 Philadelphia Union
Toronto FC 4-1 New England Revolution
Minnesota United 2-1 New York City FC
Houston Dynamo 3-2 San Jose Earthquakes
Portland Timbers 0-0 FC Dallas

Sunday’s MLS schedule

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United — 1 p.m. ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake — 5 p.m. ET