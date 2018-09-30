More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

MLS roundup: DCU, Galaxy win big in quest for playoffs

By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT
Saturday’s biggest winners in the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs race: D.C. United, Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy; and the losers: Montreal Impact, Los Angeles FC and New York City FC.

[ MORE: MLS to consider lowering maximum of DPs in 2019 ]

D.C. United 5-0 Montreal ImpactFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Let’s go back in time three months, when D.C. United were last in the Eastern Conference and more than a dozen points out of the sixth and final playoff place. Wayne Rooney made his MLS debut a few days later, Luciano Acosta morphed into perhaps the best no. 10 in all of MLS and Audi Field opened — all in the span of two whirlwind weeks.

Fast-forward to Saturday’s 5-0 hammering of sixth-place Montreal Impact, and now Ben Olsen’s side sits just two points out of a playoff place with five games left to play (two more than Montreal). Rooney and Acosta continue to terrorize opposition defenses on a regular basis (the duo has combined for an absurd 14 goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games) and the defense is suddenly solid enough (multiple goals conceded just once in the last five).

Rooney scored twice on Saturday and Acosta bagged a goal of his own — to go with two from Paul Arriola. Acosta tallied a hat trick of assists along with a single helper from Rooney. Montreal self-destructed, to be sure, but it was certainly a byproduct of United’s increasingly aggressive tactics which heaped worlds of pressure on them from the opening whistle. When Rooney’s playing passes like this — simple as it may seem, it’s so rarely the ball chosen in MLS — there’s not much you can do to limit his impact on the game.

Seattle Sounders 4-0 Colorado RapidsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Seattle won nine games in a row to drag themselves out of a D.C.-like hole dug in the spring and early summer. They followed that run up with a pair of disappointing defeats to Philadelphia Union and LA Galaxy. A visit from Colorado Rapids was exactly what the doctor ordered, though, as Raul Ruidiaz (times two), Nicolas Lodeiro and Victor Rodriguez all got themselves a goal in their 4-0 triumph at CenturyLink Field.

It was enough to temporarily leapfrog Portland Timbers on tiebreakers for fourth in the West before Portland drew with FC Dallas later in the day to reclaim fourth.

Chicago Fire 3-1 Los Angeles FCFULL HIGHLIGHTS

LAFC had a golden opportunity to leapfrog Sporting Kansas City for second place in the Western Conference and apply some real pressure in the race for a knockout-round bye with a win against Chicago, who have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Djordje Mihailovic scored a stunning volley for his first goal of the season (second of his career), but Diego Rossi did his best to upstage the 19-year-old for goal of the game/day.

LA Galaxy 3-0 Vancouver WhitecapsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

The 2018 season has been one to forget for the Galaxy — from their their own struggles due in large part to a disastrous series of transfer windows, to the dismissal of Sigi Schmid as head coach, to the arrival and successes of LAFC — but somehow they’re within a single point of the final playoff place in the West (though they have played one game more than RSL) following following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Vancouver.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as has been the case for much of the season, willed the Galaxy to victory with a brace to bring his season tally to 20 goals (in just 24 appearances).

Elsewhere in MLS action

Columbus Crew SC 0-0 Philadelphia Union
Toronto FC 4-1 New England Revolution
Minnesota United 2-1 New York City FC
Houston Dynamo 3-2 San Jose Earthquakes
Portland Timbers 0-0 FC Dallas

Sunday’s MLS schedule

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United — 1 p.m. ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake — 5 p.m. ET

Deschamps backs “leader” Pogba in ongoing feud with Mourinho

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 29, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Like most of the rest of the world, Didier Deschamps has taken the side of Paul Pogba with regard to the French superstar’s ongoing feud with Jose Mourinho.

[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League, Week 7? ]

While Mourinho, Pogba’s manager at Manchester United, has taken the extraordinary steps of telling the 25-year-old he’ll never captain the club again and attempting to expel him from a recent training session, Deschamps remains steadfast in his belief that Pogba is a highly influential, respected leader. He would know, of course, because he spent the summer winning the World Cup with Pogba and his French national team teammates — quotes from the Guardian:

“He has taken many things upon himself. He has been a leader. Each time he had to talk and express himself it was always very positive. It’s the words he uses and the atmosphere and feeling that comes across. He is not the only one but he is one of the leaders who took it upon himself because the group needed it. On the pitch he did what needed to be done as well.”

“There are a few things people ought to know. First of all, there is an image of Paul that doesn’t correspond to who he is. Maybe it is because he is a bit eccentric, a bit demonstrative. He has been with me since 2013 – that is five years now – and the way he functions is not about him for himself, it is him as part of the group. That is really important.

“His image in the media makes everything quite complicated. The amount of the transfer to Manchester United is ridiculous … it wasn’t easy to manage. During this World Cup, he managed to get a normal image back. The fact he talks, it liberates him a bit, but the most important thing is that Paul came to this World Cup with a very precise idea: he wanted to prepare himself to be world champion. That is what he had in his mind.”

Given the way Mourinho appears to be unraveling under the pressure, and the direction in which results have headed in recent weeks, the most likely outcome here is that Pogba outlasts Mourinho — who doesn’t survive the season — and is picked as the club’s permanent captain going forward by the next manager, in part to establish goodwill between himself and Pogba, but also because it’s the sensible move that anyone not named Mourinho would have already made.

Ligue 1: Neymar bloodied but scores twice as PSG rout Nice

AP Photo/Claude Paris
Associated PressSep 29, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Neymar took a whack to the face, played on with cotton tissue in his bloodied mouth, and grabbed his second goal as Paris Saint-Germain won at Nice 3-0 in the French league on Saturday.

[ SERIE A: Cristiano Ronaldo sets up Juve's comeback win over Napoli ]

The Brazil forward was caught by Wylan Cyprien’s flailing arm as they contested the ball near the hour mark of an otherwise one-sided contest.

Cyprien was sent off for a second yellow card, and Neymar sat down for a while and had a little blood wiped from his mouth with a sponge. He got up and carried on, playing for several minutes as he ran around with the makeshift plaster device protruding from his mouth.

Neymar had already done damage of his own to Nice, expertly curling PSG in front midway through the first half from the edge of the penalty area. The ball fizzed past goalkeeper Walter Benitez before he could react and lodged in the bottom right corner.

That was enough for league leader PSG’s eighth straight win.

France star Kylian Mbappe returned from a three-game ban and was desperate to score for PSG, but too much so. He fluffed a good chance right at the start of the second half by taking too many touches. After his shot was blocked near the line, attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku stroked in the rebound to make it 2-0.

[ LA LIGA: Barcelona slip up again, helped by Madrid derby draw ]

PSG has struggled in the past at Nice, which always reserves a vitriolic welcome, but should have scored several more. When Neymar eventually got the third goal, it was in the second minute of injury time as Mbappe set him up for an easy tap-in.

With seven goals, Neymar is one ahead of Marseille winger Florian Thauvin at the top of the scoring chart.

There seems no stopping PSG in the French league: It has 27 goals and counting. PSG is the second French side to win its first eight games after Lille in 1936, and victory at home to Lyon next weekend will be a record.

La Liga: Barca slip up again, helped by Madrid derby draw

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 29, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Barcelona is getting some help from its rivals to stay ahead in the Spanish league despite falling into its worst slump in two years.

[ SERIE A: Cristiano Ronaldo sets up Juve's comeback win over Napoli ]

The defending champion failed to win for the third straight game on Saturday, being held by Athletic Bilbao to 1-1 at home. But it was enough to retain its lead after Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid couldn’t manage more than 0-0 in the derby at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid hasn’t won in two consecutive games, being unable to take advantage of Barcelona’s struggles.

Atletico had won two in a row in the league, but hasn’t reached the top because of a poor start.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are tied on points, one more than Sevilla, and two more than Atletico, which extended its unbeaten streak in league matches at the Bernabeu to six.

Sevilla moved up after defeating Eibar 3-1 in a match marked by the collapse of a railing that left a few fans injured as they fell onto the pitch while celebrating a goal.

The last time Barcelona failed to win three straight league matches was in 2016.

The Madrid derby ended with goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Thibaut Courtois getting the better of the attackers in the few times the teams got near the goal.

The loudest celebration by Real Madrid fans came when Brazilian teenage sensation Vinicius Junior made his first-team debut, but he entered in the final minutes and didn’t do much.

Coach Julen Lopetegui couldn’t count on left back Marcelo and midfielder Francisco “Isco” Alarcon because of injuries. Gareth Bale was replaced at halftime with an apparent injury.

Atletico beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final in the beginning of the season.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde put Messi in the game early in the second half, but the playmaker couldn’t rally the team to victory. He did set up an 84th-minute equalizer by Munir El Haddadi, but it was already too late.

Athletic, winless since the first round, opened the scoring before halftime through Oscar De Marco.

Sergio Busquets also was rested ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League match at Tottenham on Wednesday. He entered the match early in the second half to replace the injured Sergi Roberto.

“We have the squad and players to remain strong without depending on only one player,” Messi said. “We have to improve on many things, but this is just the beginning, the league is very long.”

Sevilla followed its 3-0 rout of Real Madrid with a 3-1 win at Eibar, a match that had to be stopped for a few minutes in the second half because fans fell onto the pitch when a railing collapsed.

Some fans were carried away on stretchers, although local media said no serious injuries were immediately reported.

The railing in the stands behind one of the goals broke as fans pressed forward following a 59th-minute penalty kick converted by Ever Banega.

FOLLOW LIVE: DCU host Montreal in race for 6th; Portland vs. FCD

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Andy EdwardsSep 29, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
The end of the 2018 MLS regular season is officially under one month away — by one day, to be exact — which means it’s now or never for teams currently sitting either side of the playoff cut line.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: 7 games in MLS, beginning at 7 p.m. ET ]

D.C. United were bottom of the Western Conference — more than a dozen points out of the sixth and final playoff place — in mid-July, prior to the arrival of Wayne Rooney. Since Rooney’s debut, not only has England’s all-time leading scorer been the catalyst for the Red and Black’s unlikely turnaround, but midfielder Luciano Acosta has put up superstar numbers for two and a half months: seven goals and six assists in DCU’s last 11 games. They enter Saturday’s titanic clash with sixth-place Montreal Impact just five points below the playoff cut line, and could be as close as two when the final whistle blows at Audi Field

Over in the Western Conference, Saturday’s headliner is the final game of the day. FC Dallas reclaimed first place from Sporting Kansas City last week, and hope to apply all the world’s pressure before Sporting KC take the field on Sunday. A win over Portland Timbers would extend their lead to five points over Sporting. On the other side, Portland have slipped to fifth in the West — now behind the late-charging Seattle Sounders — and sit just two points ahead of Real Salt Lake, Sporting’s opponent on Sunday.

