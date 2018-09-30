More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Opportunistic Burnley wins at Cardiff City

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
  • 0-0 at halftime
  • Cardiff out-attempts Burnley 19-3
  • Burnley scores with 1st shots on target
  • Murphy briefly equalizes for Bluebirds

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Sam Vokes scored second half goals to lead Burnley to a 2-1 win over Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Josh Murphy scored Cardiff City’s lone goal, as the Bluebirds remain in 19th place.

Burnley is 12th with seven points after consecutive PL wins.

A sleepy game — it might’ve been in a coma, to be honest — was snapped awake by the inferior visitors, as Gudmundsson got high at the back post to pound a header into the turf and past Neil Etheridge. Not the best moment for the Cardiff goalkeeper.

And Cardiff answered, with Murphy’s terrific finish back across goal leveling the score at 1 with a half-hour to play in Wales. Bruno Ecuele Manga delivered the cross.

Vokes then restored Burnley’s lead in the 70th minute, stooping to turn Matej Vydra‘s cute cross past Etheridge.

Murphy dragged a shot just outside the near post in the 82nd minute.

Premier League Preview: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Scott Heavey/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
  • Sides have drawn 3 of last 4
  • Series 1W-4D-1L since 2015-16
  • Cherries lead all-time 28W-19D-23L

Week 7 of the Premier League comes to its conclusion with a fine litmus test for a pair of mid-table hopefuls, as Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace head to the Vitality Stadium for a Monday meeting with Bournemouth (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Bournemouth can move within a win of the Top Four with a home win, while Palace can pull in front of ninth place Palace with a win of its own.

Palace halted a losing run with a win over Huddersfield Town and draw at Newcastle United, but is antsy to get back into the win column and continue the progress it may under Hodgson late last season.

Bournemouth has one win in its last four, allowing two or more goals in all but one of those matches (including a 4-2 win against Leicester City).

What they’re saying

Cherries boss Eddie Howe on Joshua King“There is no ceiling to what he can achieve if he shows the right attitude. I’d say he has developed a lot. He was a superbly talented player when we signed him, I don’t think there was any doubt about that and I’m sure Blackburn realized that as well.”

Palace’s Roy Hodgson on winger Andros Townsend: “There have been times in the last year when he has got into position but he has not quite found the net. It was delightful that he did against West Brom and I am hoping now he has found his range and when he cuts inside he will be producing a few more of those, because he has that in his locker.”

Prediction

Let’s get awfully specific: Palace will twice lead, but see both goals canceled out by the Cherries. King and Jermain Defoe for Bournemouth, Zaha and Milivojevic (from the spot) for Palace.

Rooney, Ibrahimovic leading in-form playoff charges in MLS

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Teammates at Manchester United two seasons ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney are tempting postseason glory on different American coasts.

DC United has control of its Eastern Conference playoff destiny after beating the Montreal Impact on Saturday, while LA Galaxy topped the Vancouver Whitecaps to put a charge into a congested Western Conference race.

Both players scored braces in their teams’ wins, and both have multiple iconic moments for their new clubs. Zlatan has one of the all-time goals, period. Rooney’s hustle play against Orlando City reverberated across continents.

Skill is more important than swagger, but not by much, and Ibrahimovic has both.

Playing his 24th MLS game, the LA Galaxy man bagged his 19th and 20th goals of the season to boost his side’s postseason hopes.

Giving some credit to interim coach Dominic Kinnear, Ibrahimovic had a warning for the opposition after LA waxed Vancouver 3-0 on Saturday night. From LAGalaxy.com:

“We’re not doing it by luck or complicating. I said it last time we’re a threat for every team if we play like this. I bet you whatever you want, nobody wants to get us in the playoffs because we are dangerous if we do what we do like we do it now.”

“Just hope for them we don’t make it to the playoffs,” Ibrahimovic said.

LA’s final three matches are away to Sporting KC, away to Minnesota United, and home to Houston.

Western
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
FC Dallas 30 15 9 6 49 38 11 9-5-1 6-4-5 54
Sporting KC 29 15 6 8 54 36 18 9-3-2 6-3-6 51
Los Angeles FC 30 14 8 8 58 46 12 8-6-1 6-2-7 50
Portland 31 13 9 9 46 45 1 10-4-2 3-5-7 48
Seattle 30 14 5 11 41 32 9 8-2-5 6-3-6 47
Real Salt Lake 30 13 6 11 49 49 0 10-4-1 3-2-10 45
Los Angeles 31 12 8 11 60 59 1 8-4-4 4-4-7 44
Vancouver 30 11 7 12 47 59 -12 6-5-4 5-2-8 40
Minnesota 30 11 3 16 45 58 -13 10-1-4 1-2-12 36
Houston 30 9 8 13 50 45 5 8-3-5 1-5-8 35
Colorado 30 6 6 18 32 59 -27 5-3-7 1-3-11 24
San Jose 31 4 8 19 47 66 -19 2-5-8 2-3-11 20

Meanwhile, Rooney now has seven goals and six assists in 15 games with DC United following a 5-0 demolition of Montreal.

The Black-and-Red are rising after spending the first half of the season playing a sparse and road-heavy schedule. Now Rooney and Co. are two points back of sixth with two matches-in-hand on the sixth-seeded Impact.

“The last few weeks we’ve been unlucky not to win the New York game, the win against Atlanta, the draw against New York City away, we’ve been building momentum at the right time,” Rooney said. “We put ourselves in a great position.”

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to rape allegations

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
1 Comment

A smiling Cristiano Ronaldo called rape allegations “fake news” in an Instagram video on Sunday.

The Juventus star, 33, has been accused of rape by American woman Kathryn Mayorga, who alleges that Ronaldo assaulted her in 2009.

Ronaldo had already threatened to sue Der Spiegel, the German publication which published an interview with Mayorga detailing her allegations.

Laughing in the video while reclining on a bed, Ronaldo claims, “They want to promote [themselves] by [using] my name. It’s normal.”

Watch Live: Cardiff City vs. Burnley

Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 10:14 AM EDT
Cardiff City aims for a third point of its Premier League season when Burnley visits Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Bluebirds have only earned points off fellow Bottom Three sides Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United this season.

Burnley jumped out of the Bottom Three last week with a 4-0 blowout of Bournemouth, but fell to Burton Albion at midweek in the League Cup.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Cunningham, Camarasa, Arter, Ralls, J. Murphy, Paterson, Zohore. Subs: B. Murphy, Bennett, Richards, Ward, Decordova-Reid, Harris, Madine.

Burnley: Hart, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Vydra, Vokes. Subs: Heaton, Barnes, Wood, Hendrick, Defour, Bardsley, Long.