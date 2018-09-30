Opportunistic Burnley wins at Cardiff City

Sides have drawn 3 of last 4

Series 1W-4D-1L since 2015-16

Cherries lead all-time 28W-19D-23L

Week 7 of the Premier League comes to its conclusion with a fine litmus test for a pair of mid-table hopefuls, as Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace head to the Vitality Stadium for a Monday meeting with Bournemouth (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Bournemouth can move within a win of the Top Four with a home win, while Palace can pull in front of ninth place Palace with a win of its own.

Palace halted a losing run with a win over Huddersfield Town and draw at Newcastle United, but is antsy to get back into the win column and continue the progress it may under Hodgson late last season.

Bournemouth has one win in its last four, allowing two or more goals in all but one of those matches (including a 4-2 win against Leicester City).

What they’re saying

Cherries boss Eddie Howe on Joshua King: “There is no ceiling to what he can achieve if he shows the right attitude. I’d say he has developed a lot. He was a superbly talented player when we signed him, I don’t think there was any doubt about that and I’m sure Blackburn realized that as well.”

Palace’s Roy Hodgson on winger Andros Townsend: “There have been times in the last year when he has got into position but he has not quite found the net. It was delightful that he did against West Brom and I am hoping now he has found his range and when he cuts inside he will be producing a few more of those, because he has that in his locker.”

Prediction

Let’s get awfully specific: Palace will twice lead, but see both goals canceled out by the Cherries. King and Jermain Defoe for Bournemouth, Zaha and Milivojevic (from the spot) for Palace.

