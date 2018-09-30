Rooney, Ibrahimovic leading in-form playoff charges in MLS

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teammates at Manchester United two seasons ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney are tempting postseason glory on different American coasts.

DC United has control of its Eastern Conference playoff destiny after beating the Montreal Impact on Saturday, while LA Galaxy topped the Vancouver Whitecaps to put a charge into a congested Western Conference race.

[ MORE: Saturday night MLS recap ]

Both players scored braces in their teams’ wins, and both have multiple iconic moments for their new clubs. Zlatan has one of the all-time goals, period. Rooney’s hustle play against Orlando City reverberated across continents.

Skill is more important than swagger, but not by much, and Ibrahimovic has both.

Playing his 24th MLS game, the LA Galaxy man bagged his 19th and 20th goals of the season to boost his side’s postseason hopes.

Giving some credit to interim coach Dominic Kinnear, Ibrahimovic had a warning for the opposition after LA waxed Vancouver 3-0 on Saturday night. From LAGalaxy.com:

“We’re not doing it by luck or complicating. I said it last time we’re a threat for every team if we play like this. I bet you whatever you want, nobody wants to get us in the playoffs because we are dangerous if we do what we do like we do it now.” … “Just hope for them we don’t make it to the playoffs,” Ibrahimovic said.

LA’s final three matches are away to Sporting KC, away to Minnesota United, and home to Houston.

Western Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS FC Dallas 30 15 9 6 49 38 11 9-5-1 6-4-5 54 Sporting KC 29 15 6 8 54 36 18 9-3-2 6-3-6 51 Los Angeles FC 30 14 8 8 58 46 12 8-6-1 6-2-7 50 Portland 31 13 9 9 46 45 1 10-4-2 3-5-7 48 Seattle 30 14 5 11 41 32 9 8-2-5 6-3-6 47 Real Salt Lake 30 13 6 11 49 49 0 10-4-1 3-2-10 45 Los Angeles 31 12 8 11 60 59 1 8-4-4 4-4-7 44 Vancouver 30 11 7 12 47 59 -12 6-5-4 5-2-8 40 Minnesota 30 11 3 16 45 58 -13 10-1-4 1-2-12 36 Houston 30 9 8 13 50 45 5 8-3-5 1-5-8 35 Colorado 30 6 6 18 32 59 -27 5-3-7 1-3-11 24 San Jose 31 4 8 19 47 66 -19 2-5-8 2-3-11 20

Meanwhile, Rooney now has seven goals and six assists in 15 games with DC United following a 5-0 demolition of Montreal.

The Black-and-Red are rising after spending the first half of the season playing a sparse and road-heavy schedule. Now Rooney and Co. are two points back of sixth with two matches-in-hand on the sixth-seeded Impact.

“The last few weeks we’ve been unlucky not to win the New York game, the win against Atlanta, the draw against New York City away, we’ve been building momentum at the right time,” Rooney said. “We put ourselves in a great position.”

Follow @NicholasMendola