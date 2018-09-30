Warnock feeling angst after Cardiff wastes chance

Analyzing Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Burnley was a double-edged sword for any Cardiff City supporter.
The Bluebirds outshot the visiting Clarets by a 19-3 margin on the day, but Burnley put two of its efforts past Neil Etheridge to keep the hosts on two points this season.
So is it encouraging that Cardiff was dominant but unlucky, or just “one of those games” that happens when a club is set to battle relegation?
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock doesn’t want to celebrate the effort, at least all that much. From the BBC:
“Heart doesn’t get you any points, I am gutted today. Two sloppy goals and we didn’t get the rub of the green.
“We should have had a penalty for handball but it depends which referee you get. Today, no chance. I thought we were the far better side but at least we’ve got a straightforward one next weekend at Wembley.”
That’s a way to look at it.
Cardiff goes to Tottenham before a visit from Fulham, the latter seemingly far more critical than the former when it comes to what will almost certainly — yes, already — be a relegation race for the Bluebirds to run, er, fly.