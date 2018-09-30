More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Warnock feeling angst after Cardiff wastes chance

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
Analyzing Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Burnley was a double-edged sword for any Cardiff City supporter.

The Bluebirds outshot the visiting Clarets by a 19-3 margin on the day, but Burnley put two of its efforts past Neil Etheridge to keep the hosts on two points this season.

So is it encouraging that Cardiff was dominant but unlucky, or just “one of those games” that happens when a club is set to battle relegation?

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock doesn’t want to celebrate the effort, at least all that much. From the BBC:

“Heart doesn’t get you any points, I am gutted today. Two sloppy goals and we didn’t get the rub of the green.

“We should have had a penalty for handball but it depends which referee you get. Today, no chance. I thought we were the far better side but at least we’ve got a straightforward one next weekend at Wembley.”

That’s a way to look at it.

Cardiff goes to Tottenham before a visit from Fulham, the latter seemingly far more critical than the former when it comes to what will almost certainly — yes, already — be a relegation race for the Bluebirds to run, er, fly.

VIDEO: Finnbogason back-heel, Stuttgart own-goal in Bundesliga play

@FCA_World on Twitter
By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
This weekend in Bundesliga play, there was a spectacular moment for Augsburg as they beat Freiburg 4-1, and an embarrassing moment for Stuttgart as they topped Werder Bremen 2-1.

First, Augsburg moved into the top half of the table with a storming win at home on Sunday. Alfred Finnbogason scored a hat-trick, and his first was an absolute beauty. Taking a cross from Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Finnbogason turned and poked the ball inside the far post with the back of his foot. Take a bow!

The win for Augsburg was the second of the young season, putting them a point behind Wolfsburg and two back of Borussia Monchengladbach, Werder Bremen, and RB Leipzig. It was the club’s first win since beating Fortuna Dusseldorf back in late August.

While Augsburg stormed to victory, Stuttgart had to hold on late thanks to an embarrassing moment on Saturday that will end up on plenty of soccer blooper reels. With the home side up 1-0 at Mercedes-Benz Arena, Borna Sosa took a throw-in from the left sideline and went back to goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler…who wasn’t paying attention. With Zieler fixing his shin guards and socks, the ball trickled by him, not realizing it until it was too late. The ball rolled into the net to level the score at 1-1.

The goal goes down as an own-goal on Zieler as he was the closest to it when it went into the net, and it’s not possible to score – in your net or the opponent’s – on a throw-in. Thankfully for Stuttgart, Gonzalo Castro was on hand to win it in the 74th minute and save the three points.

Report: Manchester United staff thinks Mourinho to be fired soon

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
According to the Daily Mail, there are Manchester United staff members who believe Jose Mourinho could be fired this week.

The report states that both staff members and players on the roster were “openly discussing” Mourinho’s job status on the train ride home from the team’s most recent failure, a 3-1 loss to West Ham in London.

Manchester United sits nine points adrift of the top of the Premier League table, the club’s worst start in 29 years to this stage. The Red Devils fell to Derby County on penalties in their previous match to fall out of the League Cup in the third round, and have losses to Tottenham, Brighton, and Liverpool earlier in the season.

Mourinho has most come under fire for his treatment of French midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been criticized and benched at times this year by the Red Devils boss, and Alexis Sanchez is the latest star to feel Mourinho’s heat. The Manchester United defense has also struggled mightily, with Mourinho unable to find his best defensive lineup. He has rotated between Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, and even young Scott McTominay, some of whom have dealt with injuries over the course of the young season. He has also missed key midfield cog Ander Herrera who should return soon from an ankle injury.

The Portuguese manager was meant to bring the club back to the heights of Sir Alex Ferguson, and they finished second in the Premier League table last season, but with the massive gap behind champions Manchester City, it was tough to enjoy the growth of the team. This year, they have taken a significant step back, with Mourinho unable to shake the narrative that his squads implode in his third season at the club.

The biggest hurdle to Manchester United making a change is Mourinho’s contract, which has a year-and-a-half left on it and pays him a whopping $19.5 million a year, all coming on an extension signed earlier this calendar year. United would have to pay the remaining amount on his deal should they cut him loose. Mourinho even joked about his contract a few weeks ago, saying “do you know how much they would have to pay me?” when asked if he’s worried about his job security.

NYRB 2-0 Atlanta: Supporters’ Shield race not over yet

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2018, 3:08 PM EDT
The New York Red Bulls did the impossible. They held Atlanta United scoreless for a full 90 minutes.

The hosts kept their Supporters’ Shield hopes alive by beating visiting Atlanta United 2-0, ahead for good on a first-half penalty by Daniel Royer. The penalty was given after Chris McCann clearly handled the ball on a set-piece as Aaron Long looked to nod in a corner with his head. Royer sent Brad Guzan the wrong way from the spot to give New York the advantage.

They would kill the game off with 16 minutes to go as Alex Muyl timed his run perfectly and slid to chip the ball over a charging Guzan, leaving Tim Parker to tap in on the doorstep.

Atlanta struggled mightily against New York’s defense, holding 55% possession but only managing one lone shot on target out of seven attempts on goal. Meanwhile, Guzan had plenty of work to do, needing a big save to keep Kaku out late with Atlanta already down 2-0.

The result marked the first time since a May 9th loss to Sporting KC that Atlanta United was held without a goal in Major League Soccer play. It also means New York completes the double over Atlanta this season, although head-to-head record is not a tiebreaker used by MLS in the standings. The result does, however, push New York within two of Atlanta on goal differential, with Atlanta at +27 and New York at +25.

The win pulls New York within one of Atlanta, and each team has three games remaining. Atlanta has home games against New England and Chicago before a visit to Toronto to end the season. New York, meanwhile, has road trips to San Jose and Philadelphia before finishing at home against Orlando City.

Premier League Preview: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Scott Heavey/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
  • Sides have drawn 3 of last 4
  • Series 1W-4D-1L since 2015-16
  • Cherries lead all-time 28W-19D-23L

Week 7 of the Premier League comes to its conclusion with a fine litmus test for a pair of mid-table hopefuls, as Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace head to the Vitality Stadium for a Monday meeting with Bournemouth (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Bournemouth can move within a win of the Top Four with a home win, while Palace can pull in front of ninth place Palace with a win of its own.

Palace halted a losing run with a win over Huddersfield Town and draw at Newcastle United, but is antsy to get back into the win column and continue the progress it may under Hodgson late last season.

Bournemouth has one win in its last four, allowing two or more goals in all but one of those matches (including a 4-2 win against Leicester City).

What they’re saying

Cherries boss Eddie Howe on Joshua King“There is no ceiling to what he can achieve if he shows the right attitude. I’d say he has developed a lot. He was a superbly talented player when we signed him, I don’t think there was any doubt about that and I’m sure Blackburn realized that as well.”

Palace’s Roy Hodgson on winger Andros Townsend: “There have been times in the last year when he has got into position but he has not quite found the net. It was delightful that he did against West Brom and I am hoping now he has found his range and when he cuts inside he will be producing a few more of those, because he has that in his locker.”

Prediction

Let’s get awfully specific: Palace will twice lead, but see both goals canceled out by the Cherries. King and Jermain Defoe for Bournemouth, Zaha and Milivojevic (from the spot) for Palace.