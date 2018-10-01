24-man USMNT roster for friendlies vs. Colombia, Peru

The (slow but) steady march toward the 2022 World Cup continues with the latest U.S. men’s national team roster, announced on Monday, for friendlies against Colombia and Peru later this month.

Interim head coach Dave Sarachan — USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart said last month that he intends to hire Bruce Arena’s permanent replacement by the end of the year — has chosen 24 players, 15 of which are 23 years and under, to take on Colombia (Oct. 11, in Tampa, Fla.) and Peru (Oct. 16, in East Hartford, Conn.). Only nine of the 24 players currently ply their trade in MLS.

Christian Pulisic is back in the fold after making himself unavailable for the Yanks last four fixtures (two prior to the World Cup and two more last month following the start of the European season). Fellow youngsters Tim Weah, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams highlight the squad alongside Pulisic.

McKennie left the USMNT’s most recent friendly, against Mexico, with a knee injury and subsequently missed a bit of time with Schalke, but the 20-year-old has returned to full fitness and the field for three of the last four games. Another 20-year-old, FC Dallas right back Reggie Cannon, received his first call-up and could immediately find his way onto the depth chart behind DeAndre Yedlin. 19-year-old winger Jonathan Amon, who over the last 12 months has made his way into the first team for Danish side Nordsjaelland (two goals in seven appearances this season), is also called up for the first time.

Veteran defenders — as in they’re older than 23 and each nearly has double-digit international appearances to their name — John Brooks and Matt Miazga will likely play alongside one another once again as the preferred partnership for the next four years. Midfielder Michael Bradley is back in the squad for the first time since last October’s debacle in Trinidad & Tobago, the night he captained the USMNT as its World Cup dream ended.

FULL USMNT ROSTER

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

Defenders (8): John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Ben Sweat (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

Midfielders (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther Furth), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards (3): Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)

