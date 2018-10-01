More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
24-man USMNT roster for friendlies vs. Colombia, Peru

By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
The (slow but) steady march toward the 2022 World Cup continues with the latest U.S. men’s national team roster, announced on Monday, for friendlies against Colombia and Peru later this month.

Interim head coach Dave Sarachan — USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart said last month that he intends to hire Bruce Arena’s permanent replacement by the end of the year — has chosen 24 players, 15 of which are 23 years and under, to take on Colombia (Oct. 11, in Tampa, Fla.) and Peru (Oct. 16, in East Hartford, Conn.). Only nine of the 24 players currently ply their trade in MLS.

Christian Pulisic is back in the fold after making himself unavailable for the Yanks last four fixtures (two prior to the World Cup and two more last month following the start of the European season). Fellow youngsters Tim Weah, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams highlight the squad alongside Pulisic.

McKennie left the USMNT’s most recent friendly, against Mexico, with a knee injury and subsequently missed a bit of time with Schalke, but the 20-year-old has returned to full fitness and the field for three of the last four games. Another 20-year-old, FC Dallas right back Reggie Cannon, received his first call-up and could immediately find his way onto the depth chart behind DeAndre Yedlin. 19-year-old winger Jonathan Amon, who over the last 12 months has made his way into the first team for Danish side Nordsjaelland (two goals in seven appearances this season), is also called up for the first time.

Veteran defenders — as in they’re older than 23 and each nearly has double-digit international appearances to their name — John Brooks and Matt Miazga will likely play alongside one another once again as the preferred partnership for the next four years. Midfielder Michael Bradley is back in the squad for the first time since last October’s debacle in Trinidad & Tobago, the night he captained the USMNT as its World Cup dream ended.

FULL USMNT ROSTER

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

Defenders (8): John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Ben Sweat (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

Midfielders (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther Furth), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards (3): Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)

Bournemouth strike last in back-and-forth battle with Palace

By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
  • Brooks opened the scoring after 5′
  • Van Aanholt stole one back in 55′
  • Stanislas won it from the spot in 87′
  • Cherries rise to 7th; Eagles stuck in 13th

Bournemouth raced out to an early lead, watched it slowly but surely slipped away, then roared back to life during the game’s final 10 minutes to top Crystal Palace, 2-1, at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

The Cherries sent the south-coast faithful into raptures and took their lead after just five minutes, courtesy of David Brooks‘ first Premier League goal.

It started with quick build-up down the left side before Callum Wilson found himself on the ball near the top of the box. Laying it off for Brooks, to his right, was the easiest and most obvious play. The 21-year-old swung his left foot through the ball and banged it off the underside of the crossbar to make it 1-0.

Bournemouth’s lead help up for 50 minutes — though it should have been longer than that. Patrick Van Aanholt brought Palace level in the 55th minute with an unstoppable strike into the ceiling of Asmir Begovic‘s net, but the Dutchman was more than a yard offside when Wilfried Zaha played the through ball. The assistant referee kept his flag down by his side, and the Eagles had a goal to show for all of their possession and pressure.

Bournemouth offered very little over the next half-hour and it was generally Palace who pushed hardest for a winner.

Palace’s rapid unraveling began in the 83rd minute, though, when Wilson went agonizingly close with a one-on-one chance, but Wayne Hennessey made a fine kick-save to deny him at the end of a breathless counter-attack. Hennessey was called into action barely 60 seconds later, as Wilson raced down the left side and served in a cross to Dan Gosling near the penalty spot. Gosling’s header was goal-bound, but Hennessey wouldn’t be beaten at full-stretch.

Seconds later, Bournemouth won a free kick nearly 40 yards from goal. Referee Mike Dean spotted Mamadou Sakho‘s forearm making contact with the head of Jefferson Lerma. Junior Stanislas, who had only entered the game as a substitute three minutes earlier, stepped up to the penalty spot and sent the ball down the middle as Hennessey dove to his left.

The result sees Bournemouth (13 points) reach seventh in the PL table, while Palace (7 points) remain stuck in 13th.

Eddie Howe and Bournemouth welcome Roy Hodson’s Crystal Palace to the Vitality Stadium Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as both teams look to close out Matchday 7 with three points.

The two teams played to a pair of dramatic 2-2 draws last season. Joshua King saved a point for Bournemouth last April on the south coast of England while Christian Benteke missed a 93rd minute penalty kick to squander a chance for Crystal Palace to win last December. This time around, we could see another four-goal thriller, with Zaha, Max Meyer, and Andros Townsend starting for the Eagles and King, Callum Wilson and Jefferson Lerma starting for the Cherries.

Giuseppe Rossi escapes ban after positive doping test

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Former Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi escaped a ban on Monday despite failing a doping test.

The American-born Rossi tested positive for an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent.

The anti-doping prosecutor was seeking a one-year ban but the 31-year-old Rossi was given only a reprimand following Monday’s hearing.

The test was in May after Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season.

Dorzolamide, the substance found, is not banned when administered with eye drops but Rossi told anti-doping authorities that he did not use eye drops when he was questioned twice, in June and July. He said the positive test was because of an involuntary food contamination.

“It’s true that some guilt was ascertained but only a reprimand was imposed, a fair sanction,” Rossi’s lawyer, Sergio Puglisi Maraja, said. “From all the checks, no sign of intention was found and the use was a minimal dose.

“He needs to be more careful, but he still doesn’t understand where he could have have ingested this product.”

Rossi played for Italy from 2008-14. His career has been slowed by knee injuries, and he is currently out of contract.

He needed four knee operations from October 2011 to September 2014. He was playing in Spain in 2016 when he tore the ACL in his left knee. Rossi joined Genoa last December on a free transfer and scored one goal in 10 matches over the second half of last season.

Mourinho continues to spread blame around instead of taking responsibility

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 1, 2018, 12:48 PM EDT
From an American perspective, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Monday committed what would be a cardinal sin in most coaching circles: He refused to take full responsibility for his team’s defeat.

Coming off a disastrous 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Saturday, Mourinho, with two days to digest his team’s performance, decided that the best way to unite his team is to remind everyone that the entire club is to blame, not just one person, the front office or the guy selling pies and a beer in the concourses.

“It’s a collective thing,” Mourinho said at a press conference Monday ahead of Man United’s home match in the UEFA Champions League against Valencia. “The reason we do not win matches is the same reason why we win matches. It’s the responsibility of everybody. The performance on the pitch in my opinion is the consequent of many factors. Luke Shaw, for example, told me something I agree with, but not totally because I am part of it and other people are part of it. But he says ‘we players on the pitch, it’s about us, we have to perform and give more’. I like that perspective but I don’t agree totally. It’s all of us.

“Everybody in the club has a role to play. The kit man has a role to play, the nutritionist has a role to play, I have a role to play, everyone has a role to play. When we win we all win and when we lose we all lose. And we lose the responsibility is the responsibility of everyone.”

Since Mourinho hasn’t taken any responsibility for the team’s performances this season, we’ve seen players decide to shoulder the burden. In the defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion, it was Paul Pogba who said the team’s “attitude” wasn’t good enough and that started with him. This past week, it was Shaw, who called his side’s performance, “horrendous” against West Ham.

Mourinho doesn’t have a problem with his players taking the blame, but as you see in the quote above, he decides that it’s not enough for the players to be at fault, it’s also the nutritionist, and the security guards, and front office staff. Of course, poor leadership and decision making in a front office can affect how a team plays on the field, but that’s not the case here. In this instance, it’s a manager, perhaps who knows he’s only got a few weeks left, trying to shape the narrative that none of this is his fault, Man United were in trouble before him and they’ll be struggling after him.