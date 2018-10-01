Bundesliga reinvigorated as Dortmund leapfrog Bayern

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund doesn’t want to provoke Bayern Munich, at least not yet.

[ UCL PREVIEW: Man City seek bounce-back; United host Valencia ]

Dortmund has invigorated the Bundesliga by making up five points in less than a week, taking the lead in the standings. But the team from western Germany doesn’t want to draw attention to itself so early in the season.

“If you already mention it, Bayern will have all warning systems on high-alert,” Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told the Funke media group of his side’s title ambitions. “You have to catch them by surprise when they’re all turned off.”

Bayern was on a roll after starting the season with seven wins in all competitions, but the team dropped points with a 1-1 draw against Augsburg on Tuesday before losing at Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Dortmund routed Nuremberg 7-0 on Wednesday for its biggest victory in 32 years, then staged a 4-2 comeback win at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

[ MORE: Mourinho continues to spread blame at Man United ]

Dortmund had never won an away game in the Bundesliga after being two goals down at halftime.

“It was a bit loud for a while in the dressing room,” Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki said.

Schalke general manager Christian Heidel had said only a week before that he couldn’t imagine Bayern losing a game, but the unexpected early season wobble provides a refreshing change from the usual status quo.

[ MORE: Man United staff thinks Mourinho will be fired soon ]

“Altogether it’s more attractive for the league when there’s a bit of excitement,” German soccer federation president Reinhardt Grindel said.

While Dortmund might be accustomed to being Bayern’s main rival in recent years – Dortmund was the last side other than Bayern to win the league when it secured back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 – it also has some bad experiences. Dortmund led the league early last season but finished 29 points behind Bayern by the end.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said the team’s one-point lead over Bayern after six matches is “nothing special,” and former midfielder Sebastian Kehl, back in a management role at the club, said “it’s too early for title declarations.”