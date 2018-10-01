De Bruyne returns to training with Man City

A familiar face was back on the training pitch on Monday as Manchester City begins work ahead of a crucial week in Europe and at home.
The club released photos Monday morning showing Kevin De Bruyne participating in first team training, just six weeks after injuring his right LCL in training. It was initially feared that Man City would be without its midfield talisman for upwards of three months, but De Bruyne’s return is a huge boost to manager Pep Guardiola and a scary sight for the rest of the Premier League.
While De Bruyne is back in training, it’s unclear how long before he’ll return to action with the first team. Man City travels east to face Hoffenheim in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow and then travels west to face Liverpool in one of the Premier League’s most anticipated matches of the season. Considering De Bruyne’s long layoff, it’s probably unlikely he will feature in those matches. After this coming weekend though, Man City doesn’t play until October 20, giving De Bruyne plenty of time to be ready for a home match against Burnley.
Following an extended break due to reaching the World Cup semifinals, De Bruyne played just 30 minutes off the bench in Man City’s season-opening win over Arsenal. Two days later, he suffered the injury. De Bruyne’s return from injury will spark fear in the rest of the Premier League. Even without him, Man City has stayed unbeaten through seven matches, going 6-1-0, the same record as Liverpool, the upcoming opponent.