Giuseppe Rossi escapes ban after positive doping test

AFC Bournemouth will make late calls on Diego Rico (hamstring) and Dan Gosling (calf) ahead of Monday night’s match. Charlie Daniels (knee) has completed a couple of days of training and is close to a return to the squad.

Crystal Palace will be without Jairo Riedewald, who was injured in the midweek victory over West Bromwich Albion. Christian Benteke (knee) is progressing with his recovery but manager Roy Hodgson says he is still not ready to play.

Eagles forward Wilfried Zaha has scored in all three of his side’s away league fixtures this season.

Premier League matchday seven comes to a close as Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace head south to visit Bournemouth (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as both clubs try to position themselves in the heavily-populated mid-table.

Zaha last week called for more protection for star players like himself from referees, so it will be interesting to see how he’s officiated against a backline that will be key’d up to stop him. Bournemouth’s malaigned backline is coming off a rough, cathartic 4-0 thrashing from Burnley and will need a step up in performance if Eddie Howe‘s side wants to return to the win column.

Bournemouth can move up to as high as sixth place with a win, while a win for Crystal Palace will see it overtake Manchester United in the table.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on Bournemouth: “Their start has been good, there is no doubt about that with ten points from six games being a very good reward and they must be really confident. They haven’t changed their team spectacularly and their football has been pretty stable for the last two seasons which has given them very good results so obviously have no reason to change. We have a good idea what awaits us and the big question will be, are we good enough to deal with the threats that they pose and then of course to make certain that our football poses enough threats to them which will give us a chance to win the game.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on facing Zaha and Crystal Palace: “He is an outstanding player. He did well against us in the two games last year, we found him difficult to deal with. From our prospective that is something we will look to improve. As I would say with any team it is not just him. Yes we need to deal with, be aware of and you have Andros Townsend on the other wing who has had a good start to the season. When [Christian] Benteke plays he is a focal point for them, they have got excellent midfielders, a lot of experience. So there are a lot of areas that they manage very well. But of course we have good players the other way. We know if we are at the top of our game we are a match for anyone.”

Crystal Palace is coming into the match on better form, but this game features two pretty even teams with just one or two great attacking options. Both teams will want the three points but will settle for a draw. Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace