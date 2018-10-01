Hodgson: Palace responsible for their own demise in latest loss

Crystal Palace started slow, falling behind 1-0 inside the game’s first five minutes, but manager Roy Hodgson is plenty pleased with his side’s response during the ensuing 75 minutes and feels the Eagles should have come away with something.

Soccer is a 90-minute game, though, and it was the final 10 minutes which ultimately saw Palace beat themselves in Monday’s 2-1 defeat away to Bournemouth. Still, Hodgson spoked of the many positives during his post-game interviews, while also lamenting the fact that “football isn’t a fair game” — quotes from the BBC:

“We did enough in the second half to get back into the game. We played well so it’s disappointing to end up on the losing side for that penalty we gave away. It was errors on our part and we paid a price for it. “It was such a good start from Bournemouth and we got ourselves back into it really well and looked dangerous. But I can’t say I’m particularly angry or disappointed with the team performance. On another day, we could have got something from it.” … “We are playing well enough but football isn’t a fair game. We could have had more points. We haven’t got them. We have to keep going and make certain that when points are there to be won, we get them. We have to make sure we don’t pass off future opportunities.”

As for the penalty which ultimately decided the outcome, Hodgson couldn’t muster a legitimate complaint and did very little to defend Mamadou Sakho for making contact with the head of Jefferson Lerma:

“We shouldn’t have given the free kick away. I don’t know if Mamadou deliberately tried to catch him. It looks as if he did. When people look at the replay they will see that he caught him with his arm and as a result the referee gives a penalty.”

