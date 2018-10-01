More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Hodgson: Palace responsible for their own demise in latest loss

By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
Crystal Palace started slow, falling behind 1-0 inside the game’s first five minutes, but manager Roy Hodgson is plenty pleased with his side’s response during the ensuing 75 minutes and feels the Eagles should have come away with something.

Soccer is a 90-minute game, though, and it was the final 10 minutes which ultimately saw Palace beat themselves in Monday’s 2-1 defeat away to Bournemouth. Still, Hodgson spoked of the many positives during his post-game interviews, while also lamenting the fact that “football isn’t a fair game”  — quotes from the BBC:

“We did enough in the second half to get back into the game. We played well so it’s disappointing to end up on the losing side for that penalty we gave away. It was errors on our part and we paid a price for it.

“It was such a good start from Bournemouth and we got ourselves back into it really well and looked dangerous. But I can’t say I’m particularly angry or disappointed with the team performance. On another day, we could have got something from it.”

“We are playing well enough but football isn’t a fair game. We could have had more points. We haven’t got them. We have to keep going and make certain that when points are there to be won, we get them. We have to make sure we don’t pass off future opportunities.”

As for the penalty which ultimately decided the outcome, Hodgson couldn’t muster a legitimate complaint and did very little to defend Mamadou Sakho for making contact with the head of Jefferson Lerma:

“We shouldn’t have given the free kick away. I don’t know if Mamadou deliberately tried to catch him. It looks as if he did. When people look at the replay they will see that he caught him with his arm and as a result the referee gives a penalty.”

Bundesliga reinvigorated as Dortmund leapfrog Bayern

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund doesn’t want to provoke Bayern Munich, at least not yet.

Dortmund has invigorated the Bundesliga by making up five points in less than a week, taking the lead in the standings. But the team from western Germany doesn’t want to draw attention to itself so early in the season.

“If you already mention it, Bayern will have all warning systems on high-alert,” Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told the Funke media group of his side’s title ambitions. “You have to catch them by surprise when they’re all turned off.”

Bayern was on a roll after starting the season with seven wins in all competitions, but the team dropped points with a 1-1 draw against Augsburg on Tuesday before losing at Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Dortmund routed Nuremberg 7-0 on Wednesday for its biggest victory in 32 years, then staged a 4-2 comeback win at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Dortmund had never won an away game in the Bundesliga after being two goals down at halftime.

“It was a bit loud for a while in the dressing room,” Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki said.

Schalke general manager Christian Heidel had said only a week before that he couldn’t imagine Bayern losing a game, but the unexpected early season wobble provides a refreshing change from the usual status quo.

“Altogether it’s more attractive for the league when there’s a bit of excitement,” German soccer federation president Reinhardt Grindel said.

While Dortmund might be accustomed to being Bayern’s main rival in recent years – Dortmund was the last side other than Bayern to win the league when it secured back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 – it also has some bad experiences. Dortmund led the league early last season but finished 29 points behind Bayern by the end.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said the team’s one-point lead over Bayern after six matches is “nothing special,” and former midfielder Sebastian Kehl, back in a management role at the club, said “it’s too early for title declarations.”

UCL preview: Man City seek bounce-back; United host Valencia

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
Matchday no. 2 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us, and Tuesday is a massively important day for a pair of Premier League sides — for very different reasons.

On one side of Manchester, there’s Man City, who suffered a shocking home defeat to Lyon in their Group F opener two weeks ago. Up next is a potentially tricky away clash with Hoffenheim. Julian Nagelsmann’s side began UCL play with a 2-2 draw away to Shakhtar Donetsk — they blew a pair of one-goal leads in doing so — and sit seventh in the Bundesliga following a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig this weekend.

Sergio Aguero left City’s 2-0 victory Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, but the forward has been labeled fit for selection. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training following a knee injury suffered in August, but the Belgian playmaker won’t be available on Tuesday. The hope is that he could return for Sunday’s titanic title clash with Liverpool (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) at Anfield.

On the other side of Manchester, there’s Man United — more specifically, there’s Jose Mourinho and his ongoing feud with, seemingly, anyone and everyone currently at the club. From telling Paul Pogba he’ll never captain United again, to their awkward interaction on the training field, to Monday’s claims that “some [players] care more than others,” let’s just say it’s been a tumultuous year start to the season month week for the Portuguese manager.

After kicking off Group H play with a 3-0 victory away to BSC Young Boys, the Champions League is the one competition in which United are currently excelling — the Red Devils were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Championship side Derby County a week ago, and currently sit 10th in the PL table after enduring the club’s worst start to a season in 29 years. Valencia, who suffered a 2-0 home defeat by Juventus two weeks ago, are set to visit Old Trafford.

Elsewhere in Europe, three-time defending champions Real Madrid will make the 2,500-mile trip east to Moscow, where they’ll seek to get back on track and make it two wins from two games in UCL play. Bayern Munich will host Ajax at the Allianz Arena in a battle of Group E’s two teams currently on three points.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule (all games at 3 p.m. ET unless noted)

Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City — 12:55 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. BSC Young Boys — 12:55 p.m. ET
Manchester Untied vs. Valencia
Bayern Munich vs. Ajax
CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid
Roma vs. Viktoria Plzen
Lyon vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
AEK Athens vs. Benfica

Bournemouth strike last in back-and-forth battle with Palace

By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
  • Brooks opened the scoring after 5′
  • Van Aanholt stole one back in 55′
  • Stanislas won it from the spot in 87′
  • Cherries rise to 7th; Eagles stuck in 13th

Bournemouth raced out to an early lead, watched it slowly but surely slipped away, then roared back to life during the game’s final 10 minutes to top Crystal Palace, 2-1, at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

The Cherries sent the south-coast faithful into raptures and took their lead after just five minutes, courtesy of David Brooks‘ first Premier League goal.

It started with quick build-up down the left side before Callum Wilson found himself on the ball near the top of the box. Laying it off for Brooks, to his right, was the easiest and most obvious play. The 21-year-old swung his left foot through the ball and banged it off the underside of the crossbar to make it 1-0.

Bournemouth’s lead help up for 50 minutes — though it should have been longer than that. Patrick Van Aanholt brought Palace level in the 55th minute with an unstoppable strike into the ceiling of Asmir Begovic‘s net, but the Dutchman was more than a yard offside when Wilfried Zaha played the through ball. The assistant referee kept his flag down by his side, and the Eagles had a goal to show for all of their possession and pressure.

Bournemouth offered very little over the next half-hour and it was generally Palace who pushed hardest for a winner.

Palace’s rapid unraveling began in the 83rd minute, though, when Wilson went agonizingly close with a one-on-one chance, but Wayne Hennessey made a fine kick-save to deny him at the end of a breathless counter-attack. Hennessey was called into action barely 60 seconds later, as Wilson raced down the left side and served in a cross to Dan Gosling near the penalty spot. Gosling’s header was goal-bound, but Hennessey wouldn’t be beaten at full-stretch.

Seconds later, Bournemouth won a free kick nearly 40 yards from goal. Referee Mike Dean spotted Mamadou Sakho‘s forearm making contact with the head of Jefferson Lerma. Junior Stanislas, who had only entered the game as a substitute three minutes earlier, stepped up to the penalty spot and sent the ball down the middle as Hennessey dove to his left.

The result sees Bournemouth (13 points) reach seventh in the PL table, while Palace (7 points) remain stuck in 13th.

24-man USMNT roster for friendlies vs. Colombia, Peru

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
The (slow but) steady march toward the 2022 World Cup continues with the latest U.S. men’s national team roster, announced on Monday, for friendlies against Colombia and Peru later this month.

Interim head coach Dave Sarachan — USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart said last month that he intends to hire Bruce Arena’s permanent replacement by the end of the year — has chosen 24 players, 15 of which are 23 years and under, to take on Colombia (Oct. 11, in Tampa, Fla.) and Peru (Oct. 16, in East Hartford, Conn.). Only nine of the 24 players currently ply their trade in MLS.

Christian Pulisic is back in the fold after making himself unavailable for the Yanks last four fixtures (two prior to the World Cup and two more last month following the start of the European season). Fellow youngsters Tim Weah, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams highlight the squad alongside Pulisic.

McKennie left the USMNT’s most recent friendly, against Mexico, with a knee injury and subsequently missed a bit of time with Schalke, but the 20-year-old has returned to full fitness and the field for three of the last four games. Another 20-year-old, FC Dallas right back Reggie Cannon, received his first call-up and could immediately find his way onto the depth chart behind DeAndre Yedlin. 19-year-old winger Jonathan Amon, who over the last 12 months has made his way into the first team for Danish side Nordsjaelland (two goals in seven appearances this season), is also called up for the first time.

Veteran defenders — as in they’re older than 23 and each nearly has double-digit international appearances to their name — John Brooks and Matt Miazga will likely play alongside one another once again as the preferred partnership for the next four years. Midfielder Michael Bradley is back in the squad for the first time since last October’s debacle in Trinidad & Tobago, the night he captained the USMNT as its World Cup dream ended.

FULL USMNT ROSTER

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

Defenders (8): John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Ben Sweat (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

Midfielders (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther Furth), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards (3): Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)