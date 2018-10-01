More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Messi speaks up amid slump in new role as Barcelona captain

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 8:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) With his actions, and now words, Lionel Messi is embracing a new role as Barcelona captain.

Messi came off the bench to set up a late equalizer by fellow substitute Munir El Haddadi and salvage a point in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Extremely reticent to talk to the Spanish media in the past, the club’s all-time leading scorer faced the cameras afterward to explain why his team over the last week had secured only two out of a possible nine points in the Spanish league.

Messi acknowledged that Barcelona must improve in defense after it drew 2-2 to Girona and lost 2-1 at Leganes before its latest slip against Bilbao.

“We are angry for this run of results,” Messi said. “We are aware that we have to be stronger in defense and not concede goals in every match. Last year it was very difficult to score against us, and now it doesn’t take much.”

Messi then pointed to Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League trip to Wembley Stadium, where the defending Spanish champions play Harry Kane‘s Tottenham in a Group B game.

“Now we must think about Wednesday because we have a very hard match against a very complicated team,” Messi said. “We know we have a lot to improve, but we must stay calm.”

At age 31, Messi is in his 15th season with Barcelona’s first team and has long been the player his teammates turn to for the decisive dribble, pass or goal.

But this campaign he has the added responsibility of wearing the captain’s armband that was handed down by Andres Iniesta after his departure to Japan.

Besides talking to the media, Messi was also the team’s vocal defender on the field. Messi argued long enough with referee Jaime Latre after the final whistle of Saturday’s match where he earned his first booking of the season.

Messi set a record for the Champions League with his eighth career hat trick in the competition two weeks ago when Barcelona routed PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in their European opener.

The team is winless since then, but Messi was quick to reassure fans that Barcelona is not relying too much on his goals.

“We have the squad and players to make a great team that doesn’t depend on one player,” Messi said. “We have more than enough players so that we don’t have to depend on any single one.”

The numbers back him up.

While Messi leads the team with eight goals across all competitions, Ousmane Dembele has scored five goals overall, Luis Suarez three, and Philippe Coutinho and Gerard Pique two each.

Barcelona’s defensive troubles could be magnified in London against Tottenham, with Barca missing half of its starting backline.

Center back Samuel Umtiti will serve a one-game suspension for his sending-off during Barcelona’s win over PSV.

Sergio Roberto, who can play at right back but also in midfield, will miss the upcoming game after he injured a muscle in his right leg over the weekend.

That means Clement Lenglet, who joined the club this summer, will team up with Gerard Pique in the center of the defense, while Nelson Semedo is the squad’s only available right back.

Real Madrid is missing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid started the season well enough, leading some commentators to argue that the team’s collective attack was as dangerous as the huge individual threat once provided by Ronaldo before his exit to Juventus this summer.

But a stinging 3-0 loss at Sevilla and a 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid at home on Saturday have left Madrid searching for the goals that Ronaldo used to produce.

To make matters worse for Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, Madrid has lost three of its top attacking talents ahead of its Group G match on Tuesday at CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Gareth Bale, who has scored four goals this season, picked up an unspecified leg injury against Atletico. Left back Marcelo, who often joins the attack, missed the derby due to a muscle injury in his right leg, and midfielder Francisco “Isco” Alarcon underwent surgery for an appendicitis.

Lopetegui has also left Sergio Ramos off his squad for the trip to Moscow, presumably to rest his center back.

“We have to find solutions and put all our faith in our squad,” Lopetegui said after the draw with Atletico.

With Karim Benzema in poor recent form, Mariano Diaz could get more playing time after scoring two weeks ago in Madrid’s 3-0 win over Roma.

Bundesliga reinvigorated as Dortmund leapfrog Bayern

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund doesn’t want to provoke Bayern Munich, at least not yet.

[ UCL PREVIEW: Man City seek bounce-back; United host Valencia ]

Dortmund has invigorated the Bundesliga by making up five points in less than a week, taking the lead in the standings. But the team from western Germany doesn’t want to draw attention to itself so early in the season.

“If you already mention it, Bayern will have all warning systems on high-alert,” Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told the Funke media group of his side’s title ambitions. “You have to catch them by surprise when they’re all turned off.”

Bayern was on a roll after starting the season with seven wins in all competitions, but the team dropped points with a 1-1 draw against Augsburg on Tuesday before losing at Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Dortmund routed Nuremberg 7-0 on Wednesday for its biggest victory in 32 years, then staged a 4-2 comeback win at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

[ MORE: Mourinho continues to spread blame at Man United ]

Dortmund had never won an away game in the Bundesliga after being two goals down at halftime.

“It was a bit loud for a while in the dressing room,” Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki said.

Schalke general manager Christian Heidel had said only a week before that he couldn’t imagine Bayern losing a game, but the unexpected early season wobble provides a refreshing change from the usual status quo.

[ MORE: Man United staff thinks Mourinho will be fired soon ]

“Altogether it’s more attractive for the league when there’s a bit of excitement,” German soccer federation president Reinhardt Grindel said.

While Dortmund might be accustomed to being Bayern’s main rival in recent years – Dortmund was the last side other than Bayern to win the league when it secured back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 – it also has some bad experiences. Dortmund led the league early last season but finished 29 points behind Bayern by the end.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said the team’s one-point lead over Bayern after six matches is “nothing special,” and former midfielder Sebastian Kehl, back in a management role at the club, said “it’s too early for title declarations.”

Hodgson: Palace responsible for their own demise in latest loss

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Crystal Palace started slow, falling behind 1-0 inside the game’s first five minutes, but manager Roy Hodgson is plenty pleased with his side’s response during the ensuing 75 minutes and feels the Eagles should have come away with something.

[ MORE: Bournemouth strike last in back-and-forth battle with Palace ]

Soccer is a 90-minute game, though, and it was the final 10 minutes which ultimately saw Palace beat themselves in Monday’s 2-1 defeat away to Bournemouth. Still, Hodgson spoked of the many positives during his post-game interviews, while also lamenting the fact that “football isn’t a fair game”  — quotes from the BBC:

“We did enough in the second half to get back into the game. We played well so it’s disappointing to end up on the losing side for that penalty we gave away. It was errors on our part and we paid a price for it.

“It was such a good start from Bournemouth and we got ourselves back into it really well and looked dangerous. But I can’t say I’m particularly angry or disappointed with the team performance. On another day, we could have got something from it.”

“We are playing well enough but football isn’t a fair game. We could have had more points. We haven’t got them. We have to keep going and make certain that when points are there to be won, we get them. We have to make sure we don’t pass off future opportunities.”

As for the penalty which ultimately decided the outcome, Hodgson couldn’t muster a legitimate complaint and did very little to defend Mamadou Sakho for making contact with the head of Jefferson Lerma:

“We shouldn’t have given the free kick away. I don’t know if Mamadou deliberately tried to catch him. It looks as if he did. When people look at the replay they will see that he caught him with his arm and as a result the referee gives a penalty.”

UCL preview: Man City seek bounce-back; United host Valencia

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Matchday no. 2 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us, and Tuesday is a massively important day for a pair of Premier League sides — for very different reasons.

[ MORE: Mourinho continues to spread blame at Man United ]

On one side of Manchester, there’s Man City, who suffered a shocking home defeat to Lyon in their Group F opener two weeks ago. Up next is a potentially tricky away clash with Hoffenheim. Julian Nagelsmann’s side began UCL play with a 2-2 draw away to Shakhtar Donetsk — they blew a pair of one-goal leads in doing so — and sit seventh in the Bundesliga following a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig this weekend.

Sergio Aguero left City’s 2-0 victory Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, but the forward has been labeled fit for selection. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training following a knee injury suffered in August, but the Belgian playmaker won’t be available on Tuesday. The hope is that he could return for Sunday’s titanic title clash with Liverpool (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) at Anfield.

[ MORE: Man United staff thinks Mourinho will be fired soon ]

On the other side of Manchester, there’s Man United — more specifically, there’s Jose Mourinho and his ongoing feud with, seemingly, anyone and everyone currently at the club. From telling Paul Pogba he’ll never captain United again, to their awkward interaction on the training field, to Monday’s claims that “some [players] care more than others,” let’s just say it’s been a tumultuous year start to the season month week for the Portuguese manager.

After kicking off Group H play with a 3-0 victory away to BSC Young Boys, the Champions League is the one competition in which United are currently excelling — the Red Devils were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Championship side Derby County a week ago, and currently sit 10th in the PL table after enduring the club’s worst start to a season in 29 years. Valencia, who suffered a 2-0 home defeat by Juventus two weeks ago, are set to visit Old Trafford.

Elsewhere in Europe, three-time defending champions Real Madrid will make the 2,500-mile trip east to Moscow, where they’ll seek to get back on track and make it two wins from two games in UCL play. Bayern Munich will host Ajax at the Allianz Arena in a battle of Group E’s two teams currently on three points.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule (all games at 3 p.m. ET unless noted)

Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City — 12:55 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. BSC Young Boys — 12:55 p.m. ET
Manchester Untied vs. Valencia
Bayern Munich vs. Ajax
CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid
Roma vs. Viktoria Plzen
Lyon vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
AEK Athens vs. Benfica

Bournemouth strike last in back-and-forth battle with Palace

By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Brooks opened the scoring after 5′
  • Van Aanholt stole one back in 55′
  • Stanislas won it from the spot in 87′
  • Cherries rise to 7th; Eagles stuck in 13th

Bournemouth raced out to an early lead, watched it slowly but surely slipped away, then roared back to life during the game’s final 10 minutes to top Crystal Palace, 2-1, at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

The Cherries sent the south-coast faithful into raptures and took their lead after just five minutes, courtesy of David Brooks‘ first Premier League goal.

It started with quick build-up down the left side before Callum Wilson found himself on the ball near the top of the box. Laying it off for Brooks, to his right, was the easiest and most obvious play. The 21-year-old swung his left foot through the ball and banged it off the underside of the crossbar to make it 1-0.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bournemouth’s lead help up for 50 minutes — though it should have been longer than that. Patrick Van Aanholt brought Palace level in the 55th minute with an unstoppable strike into the ceiling of Asmir Begovic‘s net, but the Dutchman was more than a yard offside when Wilfried Zaha played the through ball. The assistant referee kept his flag down by his side, and the Eagles had a goal to show for all of their possession and pressure.

Bournemouth offered very little over the next half-hour and it was generally Palace who pushed hardest for a winner.

Palace’s rapid unraveling began in the 83rd minute, though, when Wilson went agonizingly close with a one-on-one chance, but Wayne Hennessey made a fine kick-save to deny him at the end of a breathless counter-attack. Hennessey was called into action barely 60 seconds later, as Wilson raced down the left side and served in a cross to Dan Gosling near the penalty spot. Gosling’s header was goal-bound, but Hennessey wouldn’t be beaten at full-stretch.

Seconds later, Bournemouth won a free kick nearly 40 yards from goal. Referee Mike Dean spotted Mamadou Sakho‘s forearm making contact with the head of Jefferson Lerma. Junior Stanislas, who had only entered the game as a substitute three minutes earlier, stepped up to the penalty spot and sent the ball down the middle as Hennessey dove to his left.

The result sees Bournemouth (13 points) reach seventh in the PL table, while Palace (7 points) remain stuck in 13th.