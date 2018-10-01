More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
NYCFC’s Ring announces international retirement

By Daniel KarellOct 1, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
The New York City FC fan base and coaching staff received some good news on Thursday evening: Alexander Ring is retiring from international soccer.

In an Instagram post, Ring called it “an extremely hard decision” but one that he made after two years of constant travelling across the Atlantic Ocean. Ring called an end – at least for now – to playing for his native Finland. According to a quick flight search, a non-stop flight between New York and Helsinki, Finland can take upwards of eight hours, and long travel such as that is not conducive to soccer players staying fit, flexible and healthy.

For New York City FC, this is a big boost knowing that a player still in his prime will be focusing solely on his club and not keeping an eye out for a long trip ahead for international fixtures. Ring started five of six World Cup qualifiers in the last run-up to the World Cup and he retires with 43 caps. Heading into the playoff stretch, Ring will also be better rested than he would be if he left in October to train with and play for Finland.

While every person responds to long-distance travel differently, the decision is a bit peculiar. Ring is still young enough to play a major role for Finland ahead of the 2020 Euros, and his 35-year-old teammate David Villa accepted a rare call-up to Spain’s national team within the last 12 months. In addition, players such as Fred of Manchester United or Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham regularly jet-set across the Atlantic Ocean for their national teams.

Either way, it’s a chance for Ring to extend his career while taking better care of his body.

Gudiño becomes Chivas hero overnight

By Daniel KarellOct 1, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Outside of their shocking and surprising CONCACAF Champions League title earlier in 2018, it’s been a rough last few months for Chivas de Guadalajara fans.

Over the 2017-2018 Apertura and Clausura campaigns, Chivas had the third-worst record in Liga MX, and while things have been a bit better during the 2018 Apertura, Chivas looked as if it was about to lose a heartbreaker in the Clasico Nacional to Club America. That was before Raul Gudiño had something to say about it.

The 22-year-old former Mexican youth international who could become El Tri’s No. 1 in the future came up with a massive penalty kick save in the 97th minute of the match to save a 1-1 draw for Chivas against Las Aguilas. Gudiño, formerly signed by FC Porto before returning to his home at Chivas this summer, uncoiled from his spot in the middle of the goal like a loaded spring and dove to his right, palming the penalty kick away. It wasn’t the best taken penalty kick by Matias Uribe but it was a great save nonetheless.

Returning to Mexico may have been the best medicine for a player like Gudiño, who until this season was looking for first team minutes with a major club. While Chivas may continue to struggle scoring (it hasn’t won a game since August), they appear to have a gem in the goal. And with Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa, Gudiño is reminding the Mexican fanbase and press that there’s a ready-made replacement in the pipeline.

VAR in the spotlight again, this time for not working

Associated PressSep 30, 2018, 10:32 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) – The video assistant referee system has been much talked about since being used at the World Cup earlier this year – praised by some for spotting fouls, criticized by others for slowing down matches.

On Sunday, VAR attracted attention for another reason altogether: it stopped working during the 1-1 draw between Rennes and Toulouse.

“The fourth official came to see me 10 minutes from the end of halftime to tell me it wasn’t working,” Toulouse coach Alain Casanova said. “There was a problem, quite simply.”

Casanova said he and his Rennes counterpart, Sabri Lamouchi, as well as the two team captains, were all informed before the second half started.

Toulouse may have cause for regret because VAR was not used to review images when a penalty was given to Rennes midway through the second period. It was awarded after striker M’Baye Niang fell under a challenge from Jean-Clair Todibo, who was shown a yellow card for protesting the decision.

Niang converted in the 70 minute, but Todibo headed in the equalizer two minutes from time for Toulouse.

Toulouse played with 10 men for the second half after forward Aaron Leya Iseka was sent off in the 43rd for a second yellow card.

The draw leaves Rennes struggling in 16th place – two places above the relegation zone – while Toulouse is seventh.

IMPRESSIVE MONTPELLIER

Montpellier continued its fine start by beating local rival Nimes 3-0 to move into second place – although Marseille can take second by winning at Lille later Sunday.

Defender Ambroise Oyongo put Montpellier ahead and striker Andy Delort made it 2-0 after nine minutes of first-half injury time. A metal gate gave way after Montpellier fans celebrated Oyongo’s goal, sending a few of them spilling onto the pitch and causing the match to be delayed.

Reports said two fans sustained light injuries.

The outstanding Florent Mollet set up striker Gaetan Laborde for a diving header in the 79th, after which a crowd disturbance caused the match to be stopped for about 30 minutes.

Some 70-80 riot police came onto the pitch to block a section of agitated Montpellier fans from confronting their Nimes counterparts.

Sporting KC 1-1 RSL: Western Conference playoff race stays muddy

By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2018, 8:53 PM EDT
Sporting KC and Real Salt Lake drew 1-1 at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday. Corey Baird and Ike Opara cancelled each other out, a valuable point for either team, but also somewhat disappointing for each side given separation is key.

The opener came just nine minutes in, as Jefferson Savarino fed such a good ball forward, it left Sporting KC defender Opara so wrong-footed he ended up on his rear end. Baird was there for the calm finish, and RSL had its valuable lead. The visitors are in a vicious playoff battle, currently holding the last playoff spot in the Western Conference standings. Still, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is leading an LA Galaxy charge that leaves them just one point back coming into Sunday’s match.

So, with the lead, RSL clammed up. The two teams shared possession, but Sporting KC began to pummel Nick Rimando’s goal. Sporting KC racked up 20 shots during the match, with nearly as many shots on target (6) to RSL’s total efforts on net (8).

Sporting KC would get its equalizer shortly after the halftime break as Johnny Russell swung in the corner and Opara lept high above Kyle Beckerman and Damir Kreilach to meet his head to the ball, powering it past Rimando.

Both sides had opportunities to grasp the victory they would like to have back. Most notably, Krisztián Németh had a glaring miss in the 18th minute for KC, sliding to meet a point-blank cross from Matt Besler but putting it wide of the post.

The point could prove valuable for RSL, especially on the road where RSL has struggled, moving them two ahead LA Galaxy. Still, the full three would have been season-altering, as it would have moved them above Seattle. For Sporting, the win would have moved them into the top spot in the Western Conference, a huge advantage for playoff positioning.

Van Persie scores winner, sent off in wild Feyenoord finish

By Kyle BonnSep 30, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
Robin Van Persie had an eventful final few minutes as Feyenoord pulled into a crowded top of the Eredivisie table seven matches into the season.

With Feyenoord and 10-man Vitesse Arnham even at De Kuip in the 87th minute, van Persie took a free-kick from outside the top-right of the box and unleashed a cannon that found the far corner, past a wrong-footed Eduardo. It put Feyenoord up 2-1, and looked in great shape to move into third in the Eredivisie standings.

That is likely van Persie’s final significant game action for some time.

The 35-year-old lunged in studs up from behind on Vitesse substitute Max Clark, earning him a straight red card. That comes with the standard three-match suspension, which would leave van Persie on the sidelines for the team’s big match against second-placed Ajax on October 28. It’s a big loss for Feyenoord, as van Persie is now joint-third in the Eredivisie goal tally with six goals through the first seven matches.

On the other side, Vitesse eventually saw two of its own sent off. First, Thomas Bruns saw a straight red card in the 63rd minute for a dangerous tackle from behind, while Danilho Doekhi earned his second yellow three minutes deep into stoppage time after van Persie had already been sent to the showers.