PL Preview: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

By Daniel KarellOct 1, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
  • AFC Bournemouth will make late calls on Diego Rico (hamstring) and Dan Gosling (calf) ahead of Monday night’s match. Charlie Daniels (knee) has completed a couple of days of training and is close to a return to the squad.
  • Crystal Palace will be without Jairo Riedewald, who was injured in the midweek victory over West Bromwich Albion. Christian Benteke (knee) is progressing with his recovery but manager Roy Hodgson says he is still not ready to play. 
  • Eagles forward Wilfried Zaha has scored in all three of his side’s away league fixtures this season.

Premier League matchday seven comes to a close as Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace head south to visit Bournemouth (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as both clubs try to position themselves in the heavily-populated mid-table.

Zaha last week called for more protection for star players like himself from referees, so it will be interesting to see how he’s officiated against a backline that will be key’d up to stop him. Bournemouth’s malaigned backline is coming off a rough, cathartic 4-0 thrashing from Burnley and will need a step up in performance if Eddie Howe‘s side wants to return to the win column.

Bournemouth can move up to as high as sixth place with a win, while a win for Crystal Palace will see it overtake Manchester United in the table.

What they’re saying

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on Bournemouth: “Their start has been good, there is no doubt about that with ten points from six games being a very good reward and they must be really confident. They haven’t changed their team spectacularly and their football has been pretty stable for the last two seasons which has given them very good results so obviously have no reason to change. We have a good idea what awaits us and the big question will be, are we good enough to deal with the threats that they pose and then of course to make certain that our football poses enough threats to them which will give us a chance to win the game.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on facing Zaha and Crystal Palace: “He is an outstanding player. He did well against us in the two games last year, we found him difficult to deal with. From our prospective that is something we will look to improve. As I would say with any team it is not just him. Yes we need to deal with, be aware of and you have Andros Townsend on the other wing who has had a good start to the season. When [Christian] Benteke plays he is a focal point for them, they have got excellent midfielders, a lot of experience. So there are a lot of areas that they manage very well. But of course we have good players the other way. We know if we are at the top of our game we are a match for anyone.”

Prediction

Crystal Palace is coming into the match on better form, but this game features two pretty even teams with just one or two great attacking options. Both teams will want the three points but will settle for a draw. Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace

Giuseppe Rossi escapes ban after positive doping test

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Former Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi escaped a ban on Monday despite failing a doping test.

The American-born Rossi tested positive for an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent.

The anti-doping prosecutor was seeking a one-year ban but the 31-year-old Rossi was given only a reprimand following Monday’s hearing.

The test was in May after Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season.

Dorzolamide, the substance found, is not banned when administered with eye drops but Rossi told anti-doping authorities that he did not use eye drops when he was questioned twice, in June and July. He said the positive test was because of an involuntary food contamination.

“It’s true that some guilt was ascertained but only a reprimand was imposed, a fair sanction,” Rossi’s lawyer, Sergio Puglisi Maraja, said. “From all the checks, no sign of intention was found and the use was a minimal dose.

“He needs to be more careful, but he still doesn’t understand where he could have have ingested this product.”

Rossi played for Italy from 2008-14. His career has been slowed by knee injuries, and he is currently out of contract.

He needed four knee operations from October 2011 to September 2014. He was playing in Spain in 2016 when he tore the ACL in his left knee. Rossi joined Genoa last December on a free transfer and scored one goal in 10 matches over the second half of last season.

Mourinho continues to spread blame around instead of taking responsibility

By Daniel KarellOct 1, 2018, 12:48 PM EDT
From an American perspective, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Monday committed what would be a cardinal sin in most coaching circles: He refused to take full responsibility for his team’s defeat.

Coming off a disastrous 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Saturday, Mourinho, with two days to digest his team’s performance, decided that the best way to unite his team is to remind everyone that the entire club is to blame, not just one person, the front office or the guy selling pies and a beer in the concourses.

“It’s a collective thing,” Mourinho said at a press conference Monday ahead of Man United’s home match in the UEFA Champions League against Valencia. “The reason we do not win matches is the same reason why we win matches. It’s the responsibility of everybody. The performance on the pitch in my opinion is the consequent of many factors. Luke Shaw, for example, told me something I agree with, but not totally because I am part of it and other people are part of it. But he says ‘we players on the pitch, it’s about us, we have to perform and give more’. I like that perspective but I don’t agree totally. It’s all of us.

“Everybody in the club has a role to play. The kit man has a role to play, the nutritionist has a role to play, I have a role to play, everyone has a role to play. When we win we all win and when we lose we all lose. And we lose the responsibility is the responsibility of everyone.”

Since Mourinho hasn’t taken any responsibility for the team’s performances this season, we’ve seen players decide to shoulder the burden. In the defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion, it was Paul Pogba who said the team’s “attitude” wasn’t good enough and that started with him. This past week, it was Shaw, who called his side’s performance, “horrendous” against West Ham.

Mourinho doesn’t have a problem with his players taking the blame, but as you see in the quote above, he decides that it’s not enough for the players to be at fault, it’s also the nutritionist, and the security guards, and front office staff. Of course, poor leadership and decision making in a front office can affect how a team plays on the field, but that’s not the case here. In this instance, it’s a manager, perhaps who knows he’s only got a few weeks left, trying to shape the narrative that none of this is his fault, Man United were in trouble before him and they’ll be struggling after him.

De Bruyne returns to training with Man City

By Daniel KarellOct 1, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
A familiar face was back on the training pitch on Monday as Manchester City begins work ahead of a crucial week in Europe and at home.

The club released photos Monday morning showing Kevin De Bruyne participating in first team training, just six weeks after injuring his right LCL in training. It was initially feared that Man City would be without its midfield talisman for upwards of three months, but De Bruyne’s return is a huge boost to manager Pep Guardiola and a scary sight for the rest of the Premier League.

While De Bruyne is back in training, it’s unclear how long before he’ll return to action with the first team. Man City travels east to face Hoffenheim in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow and then travels west to face Liverpool in one of the Premier League’s most anticipated matches of the season. Considering De Bruyne’s long layoff, it’s probably unlikely he will feature in those matches. After this coming weekend though, Man City doesn’t play until October 20, giving De Bruyne plenty of time to be ready for a home match against Burnley.

Following an extended break due to reaching the World Cup semifinals, De Bruyne played just 30 minutes off the bench in Man City’s season-opening win over Arsenal. Two days later, he suffered the injury. De Bruyne’s return from injury will spark fear in the rest of the Premier League. Even without him, Man City has stayed unbeaten through seven matches, going 6-1-0, the same record as Liverpool, the upcoming opponent.

NYCFC’s Ring announces international retirement

By Daniel KarellOct 1, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
The New York City FC fan base and coaching staff received some good news on Thursday evening: Alexander Ring is retiring from international soccer.

In an Instagram post, Ring called it “an extremely hard decision” but one that he made after two years of constant travelling across the Atlantic Ocean. Ring called an end – at least for now – to playing for his native Finland. According to a quick flight search, a non-stop flight between New York and Helsinki, Finland can take upwards of eight hours, and long travel such as that is not conducive to soccer players staying fit, flexible and healthy.

View this post on Instagram

🇫🇮🙏🏻

A post shared by Alexander Ring (@alexringofficial) on

For New York City FC, this is a big boost knowing that a player still in his prime will be focusing solely on his club and not keeping an eye out for a long trip ahead for international fixtures. Ring started five of six World Cup qualifiers in the last run-up to the World Cup and he retires with 43 caps. Heading into the playoff stretch, Ring will also be better rested than he would be if he left in October to train with and play for Finland.

While every person responds to long-distance travel differently, the decision is a bit peculiar. Ring is still young enough to play a major role for Finland ahead of the 2020 Euros, and his 35-year-old teammate David Villa accepted a rare call-up to Spain’s national team within the last 12 months. In addition, players such as Fred of Manchester United or Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham regularly jet-set across the Atlantic Ocean for their national teams.

Either way, it’s a chance for Ring to extend his career while taking better care of his body.