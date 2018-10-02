More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Champions League Live: Man United, Man City in action

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2018, 12:24 PM EDT
Both Manchester City and Manchester United are in action in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho needing a win for very different reasons.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Pep and City lost their first UCL group game at home against Lyon, so they need a big win away at Hoffenheim in Week 2 to get their European campaign back on track.

Mourinho and United host Valencia as they aim to make it back-to-back wins in the Champions League, despite all of their issues in the Premier League and reports of unrest behind-the-scenes.

Click on the link above to follow the scores live, while the full UCL schedule for Tuesday is below as we will keep you up to date with all the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

All games kick off at 3 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday’s Champions League schedule

Group E
AEK Athens vs. Benfica
Bayern Munich vs. Ajax

Group F
Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City – 12:55 p.m. ET
Lyon vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G
CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid
Roma vs. Viktoria Plzen

Group H
Juventus vs. Young Boys – 12:55 p.m. ET
Manchester United vs. Valencia

Guardiola tries to bite tongue on refs, says experience will help Man City

AP Photo/Michael Probst
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola‘s last two matches on a Champions League touch line have been less than ideal, and it goes without saying that Manchester City’s experience followed suit when its mastermind watched from the stands last month in Manchester.

[ RECAP: Hoffenheim 1-2 Man City ]

City was on the winning end of this one, though, with the Premier League champions getting a 2-1 win in Hoffenheim following David Silva‘s 87th minute winner in Germany on Tuesday.

Guardiola earned a one-match ban in the Spring when he lit into referees against Liverpool in the UCL quarterfinals and was sent to the stands. He served it at the Etihad Stadium when Lyon beat City 2-1 on Sept. 19.

So though he was clearly less than pleased with the men in yellow shirts on Tuesday, he bit his tongue the best he could, hinting strongly at his displeasure by saying, “We fought against absolutely everything today.”

Guardiola said triumphing against adversity is something that will bode well for City in the tournament moving forward (H/T to Sam Lee of Goal.com).

“We need to experience this as a club. In the past we have qualified with one or two games to spare but in the future this is going to help us. You cannot go far without living moments like this. What happened today gave me a lot of good signals for the future.”

Next up for City is a visit to Liverpool on Sunday, while its next Champions League match is Oct. 23 in Ukraine against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Man City secure late Champions League win at Hoffenheim

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2018, 2:51 PM EDT
Manchester City are off and running in the UEFA Champions League, as they sealed a comeback 2-1 win at Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

With less than a minute on the clock Ishak Belfodil gave the hosts the lead in their first-ever home game in the UCL group stage, but Sergio Aguero equalized six minutes later.

City had plenty of the ball and David Silva scored the winner in the 87th minute after a defensive mistake from Hoffenheim.

Pep Guardiola‘s men have now opened up Group F with a defeat at home to Lyon and a win at Hoffenheim. City’s next two games are home and away against Shakhtar Donetsk, while Hoffenheim face Lyon in their next two outings.

[ MORE: Champions League schedule ]

Just 48 seconds were on the clock when Hoffenheim took the lead.

Kerem Demirbay’s ball found Belfodil and he had acres of space before he slotted the ball under Ederson and into the net. The home fans could hardly believe their luck in their first-ever UCL group stage home game.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

City responded quickly as Aguero equalized within six minutes.

The Argentine finished Leroy Sane’s Cross after Silva’s pass and normal service was resumed.

Hoffenheim poured forward in search of a second goal but City had plenty of the ball but were frustrated.

A lively Raheem Sterling was denied after going through on goal, as the teams went in level at the break in Germany.

In the second half City continued to pour forward in search of a winner with Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany dangerous from set piece situations. Bernardo Silva dribbled free of his man and stood up a wonderful cross for Aguero but his header was saved.

A huge moment of controversy arrived late on as the brilliant Sane drove into the box and knocked the ball past goalkeeper Baumann, and despite being clipped by Hoffenheim’s goalkeeper no penalty kick was given.

Silva then scored in the closing minutes with a calm finish after a defensive error from Stefan Posch, as he sealed a deserved win for City against their Bundesliga opponents.

Barcelona surpasses $1 billion in revenue

AP
Associated PressOct 2, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) According to Spanish soccer club Barcelona, it has become the first sports team in the world to surpass the $1 billion mark in revenue.

The Spanish club, which presented its annual accounts on Tuesday, said it earned $1.05 billion (914 million euros) for the 2017-18 season.

Barcelona said it is the eighth straight year it has closed with a profit, with accumulated gains of 188 million euros since 2010. It is the fifth consecutive year the club has broken its own record income.

The club said its debt on June 30 was 157.4 million euros.

Barcelona said its budget for 2018-19, which will be submitted for approval in October, foresees earnings of 960 million euros ($1.1 billion), in line with its strategic plan of reaching a revenue of 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) by 2021.

“The extraordinary income from payment of Neymar Jr.’s buyout clause (222 million euros) has been compensated in next year’s budget through improved commercial and sponsorship revenue, media rights, exploitation of the stadium and transfer of players,” the club said.

One of the main reasons for the increase in revenue was the new cycle for distribution of UEFA payments for the Champions League, Barcelona said.

Last month, Real Madrid said its operating revenue for 2017-18 reached 750.9 million euros. The figure, which doesn’t include gains from the transfers of players, represents an increase of more than 76 million euros, the largest rise for the club in a financial year since 2000.

Real Madrid said it has no debt.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
The latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings have arrived.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

There are plenty of familiar names on this list, with three new entries in the top five after Week 7 and plenty of movement up and down the list.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 11
  2. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
  3. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
  4. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) – New entry
  5. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 5
  6. James Maddison (Leicester City) – Up 10
  7. Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – New entry
  8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Down 4
  9. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 1
  10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1
  11. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 5
  12. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 2
  13. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – Down 13
  14. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 12
  15. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) – Down 12
  16. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Down 11
  17. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
  18. Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – Down 1
  19. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  20. Joe Hart (Burnley) – Even