Champions League Live: Man United, Man City in action

Both Manchester City and Manchester United are in action in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho needing a win for very different reasons.

LIVE: Champions League scores

Pep and City lost their first UCL group game at home against Lyon, so they need a big win away at Hoffenheim in Week 2 to get their European campaign back on track.

Mourinho and United host Valencia as they aim to make it back-to-back wins in the Champions League, despite all of their issues in the Premier League and reports of unrest behind-the-scenes.

All games kick off at 3 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

All games kick off at 3 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday’s Champions League schedule

Group E

AEK Athens vs. Benfica

Bayern Munich vs. Ajax

Group F

Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City – 12:55 p.m. ET

Lyon vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid

Roma vs. Viktoria Plzen

Group H

Juventus vs. Young Boys – 12:55 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Valencia

