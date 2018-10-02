More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
UCL wrap: Real Madrid shocked in Russia

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 5:18 PM EDT
There were just two blowouts amongst the eight UEFA Champions League matches on Tuesday’s docket, with an Edin Dzeko hat trick leading AS Roma past Viktoria Plzen and Paulo Dybala scoring three for Juventus versus Young Boys.

The rest of the matches had more than a few eyebrows raised, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United held by Ajax and Valencia respectively, and Real Madrid failing to find the back of the net in a loss to CSKA Moscow.

CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid

Everton loanee Nikola Vlasic scored in the second minute, two weeks after recording a goal and an assist in the tournament opener at Viktoria Plzen, as Real Madrid continues to struggle in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Manchester United 0-0 ValenciaRECAP

There was very little to like from the hosts, who worked hard but found precious few chances in a scoreless struggle at Old Trafford.

Hoffenheim 1-2 Manchester CityRECAP

Ishak Belfodil’s first minute goal sounded alarm bells for the Premier League champions, who fell to Lyon at home in the first match of the group stage.

Leroy Sane set up Sergio Aguero for an equalizer within six minutes, and City eased into control of the match. It would take until the 87th minute, however, for David Silva to win it for Pep Guardiola‘s men.

Juventus 3-0 Young Boys

Paulo Dybala’s evenly-distributed hat trick (5′, 33′, 69′) was complete by the time of Mohamed Aly Camara’s red card for the Swiss visitors (78′).

Bayern Munich 1-1 Ajax

Arjen Robben cued up Mats Hummels for a fourth minute opener, but 20-year-old Noussair Mazraoui leveled the score line for Ajax in the 22nd minute.

AEK Athens 2-3 Benfica

The first half’s 2-0 score line to the favored visitors didn’t provide a lot of hope for neutrals, as Haris Seferovic and Grimaldo scored in the first 15 minutes for Benfica, but a red card for Ruben Dias in first half stoppage sure did the trick.

Viktor Klonaridis pulled the hosts within one after halftime and scored his second in the 63rd minute to prime the pump for a dramatic final half hour.

Alfa Semedo, however, scored a late winner for the 10-man visitors.

Lyon 2-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Junior Moraes’s first half goal was joined by another nine minutes into the second frame, but it was far from curtains for the French hosts. Moussa Dembele and Leo Dubois scored twice in three minutes to push Lyon into a deadlock at Groupama Stadium.

Roma 5-0 Viktoria Plzen

Edin Dzeko’s hat trick, the opener coming in the third minute, was more than enough for i Lupi to rebound from its loss to Real Madrid. Cenzig Under and Justin Kluivert proved Roma’s kids are more than alright with second half goals.

UCL Weds. preview: Spurs, Liverpool get next tests

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
Barcelona may be winless in three matches, with two draws, but that isn’t going to lead Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino down the road to peaceful, restful sleep ahead of their Champions League clash.

Messi is also causing Pochettino another kind of trouble, the same pain felt by most of us writers when describing the exploits and greatness of one Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini.

“It’s difficult to praise him more,” Pochettino said. “You try to find the words that describe him. He’s one of the greatest players ever in football and for me, it’s a great opportunity for everyone to enjoy playing against him. It’s a game to enjoy, of course a game to try to win and to have the opportunity to play against Messi doesn’t happen often.”

Spurs will likely to have to cope with even more absences, with Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, and Mousa Dembele missing training to join Dele Alli and Serge Aurier in the crowd. And it’s unclear whether Hugo Lloris is healthy enough to take the reins back from Paulo Gazzaniga.

Tottenham lost at Inter Milan in its opener, could really use a home result against Ernesto Valverde’s Barca.

The other Premier League side in action is Liverpool, who won their UCL debut by holding on to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 at Anfield.

The task is at least equal but possibly more difficult on Wednesday, when Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds hit the road to face Napoli.

The hosts are quite wary of the threat provided by Klopp’s men.

“Liverpool don’t just have one good player – they’ve got several, especially when it comes to playing on the break,” said Ancelotti. “We want to attack and win but we need to be wary of that side of Liverpool. Klopp is a friend. He’s a very experienced coach and his teams have a very clear identity: pace, aggression and intensity. … Liverpool will play with very high intensity so we’ll need to be ready for that.

“It’s important that we show bravery and personality, implement what we’ve worked on and be ready to withstand their counter-attacks. If we play the way we know how, we can cause Liverpool problems.”

Elsewhere, American youngsters Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) could feature, while USMNT and Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath isn’t expected to start when Club Brugge visits Atletico Madrid.

Full Weds. slate
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Star Belgrade — 12:55 p.m. ET
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Schalke — 12:55 p.m. ET
Spurs vs. Barcelona — 3 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco — 3 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Liverpool — 3 p.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge — 3 p.m. ET
Porto vs. Galatasaray — 3 p.m. ET
PSV Eindhoven vs. Inter Milan — 3 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rowdies, stadium contract sold to MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays have added their town’s soccer club, purchasing the USL Championship’s Tampa Bay Rowdies from owner Bill Edwards for an undisclosed amount.

The Rays will also get the Rowdies’ stadium contract for Al Lang Stadium, and the story has stoked interest in Major League Soccer potentially coming to Tampa and the Rays building a new stadium.

The Rowdies began as an NASL club in 1975, playing in several leagues before folding in 1993. The club was reborn in 2008, and purchased by Edwards in 2013. This past season was its second in the USL. From RowdiesSoccer.com:

“We are committed to continuing the upward trajectory that the Rowdies have been experiencing under Bill’s visionary leadership,” said Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman. “The Tampa Bay Rowdies are a legendary soccer team, and we look forward to extending their legacy and prominence. We are eager to get to know Ralph’s Mob and all the Rowdies fans, to growing soccer in St. Petersburg and throughout Tampa Bay, and of course, bringing home a championship, which could be imminent!”

Mourinho: Manchester United “raised the bar but didn’t score”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho didn’t have a problem with his team’s effort nor intensity in a scoreless UEFA Champions League draw with Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Mourinho said his side “doesn’t have the technical quality to build from the back,” seemingly harping on his repeated theme of failure in the transfer market while admitting this is not a good time for his capable flair players like Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, and Paul Pogba. From the BBC:

“We tried to do something we did well which was to stop a fast team on the counter attack. We knew we wouldn’t create 20 chances. Our attacking players aren’t in their best moments of confidence and individual level. We thought with three or four chances we would score and win the game.”

So… misfiring attackers, not talented enough at the back, and why not throw in a shot at character, too?

He also proffered a fair bit of warning for old rival Rafa Benitez and Newcastle United ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Old Trafford.

“We have Newcastle before the league stops,” Mourinho said. “Then we have Chelsea and Juventus in three days. It will be good for the team if we can beat Newcastle.”

Mourinho was a little more positive with the club web site, saying that there was no way United was going to lose the game.

“Difficult game, good opponent,” he said (video below). “I don’t think we could lose because the solid way the team was playing. We raised the bar in terms of the team effort, the team commitment, the team intensity and desire but we didn’t score. We didn’t have enough chances but we had a couple. We hit the post. At least one point, who knows if a draw at Valencia we need that result? Let’s see what is waiting for us.”

Manchester United can’t break down Valencia

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
  • United second in Group H
  • Valencia given six yellow cards
  • Two with Juventus next
  • Alexis gets start

Manchester United couldn’t find a way past Valencia in a scoreless draw at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils are three points ahead of Valencia and two behind Juventus ahead of back-to-back match-ups with old friend Cristiano Ronaldo.

United had four of the match’s five shots on target, and out-attempted Valencia 17-8.

United were clearly the superior side over the first 45 minutes, but what good is that without danger? Aside from a pair of Romelu Lukaku hopeful crosses and two even more hopeful penalty shouts, the Red Devils couldn’t find a way through.

Goncalo Guedes had the first chance of the second half for either side, hitting a shot from the chalk of the 18 that sailed wide of the frame.

United wasted a corner kick won by Paul Pogba in the 53rd as the Old Trafford crowd implored its men to attack.

Valencia goalkeeper Neto popped a laser free kick from Pogba over the bar in the 62nd minute, and an inspired tackle from Luke Shaw nearly set Pogba up for a penalty kick on the ensuing corner kick.

Alexis Sanchez left the match with 15 minutes to play after an uninspiring return to the lineup. Anthony Martial took his place, and drew a free kick from the right edge of the 18. Marcus Rashford ripped his effort off the crossbar.

Luke Shaw sent an 88th minute corner kick toward the near post, and Romelu Lukaku headed over the goal.

