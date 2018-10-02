More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Cristiano Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman

Associated PressOct 2, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a Nevada woman who said he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of “fixers” to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000.

The suit filed Thursday asks the Clark County District Court to void the 2010 settlement and non-disclosure agreement, claiming the woman was so traumatized by the events that she was incapable of participating in negotiations. The suit also accuses unknown people and companies of conspiring to undermine the criminal case and manipulate her into accepting a six-figure payoff from a player who now makes about $35 million (30 million euros) a year.

Ronaldo’s attorney, Christian Schertz, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. But after a report on the case in Der Spiegel last week, he threatened to sue the German magazine, saying: “It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way.”

Champions League score predictions: Week 2

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
Week 2 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and there are some huge games taking center stage across Europe.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Below we predict the scores for all 16 UCL games taking place over the next two days, with Tottenham hosting Barcelona, Valencia heading to Manchester United and Liverpool clashing with Napoli just a few of the massive encounters.

Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday

Group E
Bayern Munich 2-1 Ajax
AEK Athens 1-1 Benfica

Group F
Hoffenheim 1-3 Manchester City
Lyon 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G
Roma 3-1 Viktoria Plzen
CSKA Moscow 1-3 Real Madrid

Group H
Juventus 4-0 Young Boys
Manchester United 2-1 Valencia

Wednesday

Group A
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Club Brugge
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Monaco

Group B
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Barcelona
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Inter Milan

Group C
Napoli 1-2 Liverpool
PSG 3-0 Red Star Belgrade

Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Schalke
FC Porto 1-0 Galatasaray

Conte, Marotta a good option for Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2018, 8:47 AM EDT
As dark clouds continue to hang over Manchester United, a report in Italy suggests that former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta are ready to work together once again.

That’s right, the sound you can hear is a shriek of delighted from United fans everywhere.

With Jose Mourinho guiding United to their worst-ever start to a Premier League season on the pitch, plus Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward lambasted by many for transfer dealings and his managerial appointments since 2013, it appears the Red Devils may need to have a clean sweep at Old Trafford.

Zinedine Zidane has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Mourinho, but that seems a little far-fetched right now.

Per a report from Corriere dello Sport, both Conte and Marotta are ready to work together again and it would make more sense for United to go after them. The duo delivered three-straight Serie A titles at Juve in the past and with Marotta leaving his post at Juventus over the past few days, he and Conte could now head to a club in a package deal.

Manchester United could do a lot worse than signing these two up. Am I right? Yes.

Mourinho is in full self-destruct mode and with Woodward seemingly having plenty to answer for (despite fantastic financial results off the pitch) from a footballing side of things, perhaps he could be switched into a business centric role rather than having any say on managerial appointments and player signings.

We all know Mourinho has been his own worst enemy at United in recent months, but a lot of the issues at the club predated his arrival and Woodward should take plenty of the blame for that.

Marotta’s record at Juve speaks for itself. He oversaw Conte’s appointment of Juve in 2011 and helped him assemble one of the best squads Serie A has seen, as well as doing so with plenty of bargains (Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo costing just $13 million combined) along the way.

Having a manager and CEO who truly trust one another and work together (Conte didn’t have that at Chelsea and it seems that Mourinho doesn’t have that at United) is now vitally important in the modern game.

United could do a lot worse than hire Conte and bring Marotta along with him.

Two USMNT players on shortlist for Golden Boy award

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2018, 7:38 AM EDT
The 40-man (boy) shortlist for the prestigious Golden Boy award has been announced and two U.S. national team players have made it.

Kylian Mbappe (who was named Golden Boy in 2017 and would become the first-ever player to win it twice) is the favorite to win the award dished out by Italian newspaper Tuttosport since 2003, as they crown the best player under the age of 21 in European soccer.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic once again makes the list and after his fine start to the season for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, the 20-year-old from Pennsylvania will be up there with the top contenders.

Pulisic’s teammate with the USMNT, Tim Weah, has also made the list as the 18-year-old has scored once in five appearances for the Stars and Stripes and has also become a regular squad member for PSG, scoring twice in three appearances for the French champions this season.

Having two U.S. players on this list after breaking through at two of Europe’s biggest clubs is certainly something to get excited about.

From a Premier League perspective, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City’s Phil Foden are also on the shortlist, as are Everton’s Tom Davies and Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot.

Below is the shortlist in full (see what we did there?), as you can vote for the elite youngsters in Europe here.

Shortlist for 2018 Golden Boy award

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Kelvin Adou Amian (Toulouse)
Houssem Aouar (Lyon)
Musa Barrow (Atalanta)
Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)
Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg)
Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan)
Daniel Carvajal (Dinamo Zagreb)
Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)
Tom Davies (Everton)
Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax)
Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint-Germain)
Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege)
Ritsu Doan (Groningen)
Gabriel Eder Militao (FC Porto)
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)
Evander (Midtjylland)
Phil Foden (Manchester City)
Achraf Mouh Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)
Amadou Haidara (Red Bull Salzburg)
Joao Felix (Benfica)
Jota (Benfica)
Jovane Cabral (Sporting Lisbon)
Dejan Joveljic (Red Star Belgrade)
Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)
Moise Kean (Juventus)
Abdoulaye Keita (Dijon)
Justin Kluivert (Roma)
Alban Lofant (Fiorentina)
Manuel Alonso Manu Garcia (Toulouse)
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)
Pietro Pellegri (Monaco)
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)
Marcelo Saracchi (Red Bull Leipzig)
Ismaila Sarr (Rennes)
Dayot Upamecano (Red Bull Leipzig)
Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
Moussa Wague (Barcelona)
Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)
Nicolo Zainolo (Roma)

Messi speaks up amid slump in new role as Barcelona captain

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 8:50 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) With his actions, and now words, Lionel Messi is embracing a new role as Barcelona captain.

Messi came off the bench to set up a late equalizer by fellow substitute Munir El Haddadi and salvage a point in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Extremely reticent to talk to the Spanish media in the past, the club’s all-time leading scorer faced the cameras afterward to explain why his team over the last week had secured only two out of a possible nine points in the Spanish league.

Messi acknowledged that Barcelona must improve in defense after it drew 2-2 to Girona and lost 2-1 at Leganes before its latest slip against Bilbao.

“We are angry for this run of results,” Messi said. “We are aware that we have to be stronger in defense and not concede goals in every match. Last year it was very difficult to score against us, and now it doesn’t take much.”

Messi then pointed to Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League trip to Wembley Stadium, where the defending Spanish champions play Harry Kane‘s Tottenham in a Group B game.

“Now we must think about Wednesday because we have a very hard match against a very complicated team,” Messi said. “We know we have a lot to improve, but we must stay calm.”

At age 31, Messi is in his 15th season with Barcelona’s first team and has long been the player his teammates turn to for the decisive dribble, pass or goal.

But this campaign he has the added responsibility of wearing the captain’s armband that was handed down by Andres Iniesta after his departure to Japan.

Besides talking to the media, Messi was also the team’s vocal defender on the field. Messi argued long enough with referee Jaime Latre after the final whistle of Saturday’s match where he earned his first booking of the season.

Messi set a record for the Champions League with his eighth career hat trick in the competition two weeks ago when Barcelona routed PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in their European opener.

The team is winless since then, but Messi was quick to reassure fans that Barcelona is not relying too much on his goals.

“We have the squad and players to make a great team that doesn’t depend on one player,” Messi said. “We have more than enough players so that we don’t have to depend on any single one.”

The numbers back him up.

While Messi leads the team with eight goals across all competitions, Ousmane Dembele has scored five goals overall, Luis Suarez three, and Philippe Coutinho and Gerard Pique two each.

Barcelona’s defensive troubles could be magnified in London against Tottenham, with Barca missing half of its starting backline.

Center back Samuel Umtiti will serve a one-game suspension for his sending-off during Barcelona’s win over PSV.

Sergio Roberto, who can play at right back but also in midfield, will miss the upcoming game after he injured a muscle in his right leg over the weekend.

That means Clement Lenglet, who joined the club this summer, will team up with Gerard Pique in the center of the defense, while Nelson Semedo is the squad’s only available right back.

Real Madrid is missing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid started the season well enough, leading some commentators to argue that the team’s collective attack was as dangerous as the huge individual threat once provided by Ronaldo before his exit to Juventus this summer.

But a stinging 3-0 loss at Sevilla and a 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid at home on Saturday have left Madrid searching for the goals that Ronaldo used to produce.

To make matters worse for Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, Madrid has lost three of its top attacking talents ahead of its Group G match on Tuesday at CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Gareth Bale, who has scored four goals this season, picked up an unspecified leg injury against Atletico. Left back Marcelo, who often joins the attack, missed the derby due to a muscle injury in his right leg, and midfielder Francisco “Isco” Alarcon underwent surgery for an appendicitis.

Lopetegui has also left Sergio Ramos off his squad for the trip to Moscow, presumably to rest his center back.

“We have to find solutions and put all our faith in our squad,” Lopetegui said after the draw with Atletico.

With Karim Benzema in poor recent form, Mariano Diaz could get more playing time after scoring two weeks ago in Madrid’s 3-0 win over Roma.